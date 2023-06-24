Adobe’s Generative AI Unlocks New Creative Opportunities for Small Businesses

Adobe, a global software solutions giant, has announced the first groundbreaking integration of its generative AI technology, Adobe Firefly, into Adobe Illustrator. Unveiled at MAX London, the latest addition – Generative Recolor (beta) – allows designers to experiment with colors in a more efficient, creative, and text-prompt-based way. Small business owners can anticipate major enhancements in their design and branding processes, saving time and stimulating creativity.

The primary purpose of integrating Firefly into Illustrator is to automate and refine previously manual, time-consuming, and often monotonous color processes. Brands traditionally had to manually create color variations for every new packaging design, logo rebranding, or website redesign. Now, with Firefly’s assistance, this manual work is significantly reduced, allowing designers to concentrate more on creative tasks rather than tedious ones.

The creative AI capabilities of Firefly are not entirely new. Since its launch in March, Firefly has been employed in the generation of images and text effects. However, its integration with Adobe Illustrator signifies a significant shift in Adobe’s strategy. It reflects Adobe’s intention to supercharge every creative workflow with additional speed, precision, and power, said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe.

Adobe has been at the forefront of AI innovations for over a decade. They’ve already introduced hundreds of Adobe Sensei intelligent features across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. As a result, Firefly’s inclusion in Adobe Illustrator isn’t a complete surprise, but it’s undoubtedly a noteworthy upgrade.

For small businesses, the adoption of AI technologies like Firefly can provide an unparalleled advantage. By harnessing the generative AI power of Firefly, businesses can drastically reduce their design time and create an impressive array of color combinations for their branding efforts.

The latest feature, Generative Recolor, goes beyond simply recoloring vector artwork. It’s designed to encapsulate the essence of a vision – such as “noon in the desert” or “midnight in the jungle” – and translate it into custom color themes based on simple text prompts. Designers no longer need to manually modify each individual object; instead, they can leave the work to the generative AI.

This is expected to streamline the creative process for everything from brand identity to advertising graphics, digital drawings, and mood boarding. It’s an ideal tool for businesses wanting to test product packaging designs with multiple color options, see ads in various seasonal or holiday variations, and produce illustrations in countless color combinations.

Overall, the integration of Firefly into Adobe Illustrator showcases Adobe’s commitment to revolutionizing the design process. Its focus on automating manual tasks, improving precision, and fueling creativity presents small businesses with new possibilities for faster, more efficient design and branding.

