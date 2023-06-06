AIAI Generator Launches Content Creation Suite for Small Businesses

Artificial Intelligence specialists, AIAI Generator, have unveiled their groundbreaking content creation suite, a platform that blends AI and SEO principles to generate engaging content, amplifying online visibility for small businesses. The intuitive platform delivers unique, high-quality content, ready for publication, through a simple three-step process.

According to AIAI Generator, the new suite responds to the diverse needs of the online content realm. “We’ve incorporated features such as Articles and Blogs, Ads and Marketing Tools, Ecommerce content, Social Media posts, Website content, and even a Tone Changer function that can adapt the tone of any piece of writing, shifting it to match your audience’s needs,” the company said.

In addition to these, the suite is capable of generating Song Lyrics, Translations, FAQs, and Testimonials or Reviews, with continuous updates to further expand the categories.

As AI continues to reshape various industries, AIAI Generator is taking the lead in the content creation revolution, providing a solution that simplifies content creation. The company’s Free to Start model allows businesses, bloggers, and digital content creators to explore the tools without any obligation, with the option to upgrade their plans later.

AIAI Generator has structured its services into three membership plans: Free, Plus, and Enterprise. The Free Plan is ideal for individuals or small businesses embarking on their content journey, offering access to 10 AI Document Templates, up to 3,000 words, and 20 images per month.

For those in need of a more extensive package, the Plus Plan, priced at $8.99 per month, includes 61 AI Document Templates, up to 30,000 words, 50 images per month, unlimited characters for Text to Speech and Speech to Text, AI Coding functionality, free file downloads, an ad-free experience, and premium support.

At $19.99 per month, the Enterprise Plan greatly extends these capabilities, offering up to 55,000 words and 150 images per month, coupled with full customer service and member support.

However, AIAI Generator’s suite isn’t limited to text-based content. The platform also includes a copyright-free image generation feature for articles, ads, social media posts, and more, boosting visual content creation, a crucial element in engaging online audiences.

In the words of AIAI Generator, their platform “stands at the crossroads of innovation and practicality. Our aim is to empower users to reap the benefits of AI, transforming how they approach and manage content creation. We believe our platform offers the future of content creation. And that future is more accessible, efficient, and intuitive than ever before.”

This innovative tool suite presents a significant opportunity for small business owners to streamline their content creation process, enabling them to compete more effectively in the digital space, enhance their online visibility, and better engage with their audience. The ability to tailor the tone of the content to the needs of their audience also offers a significant advantage, helping to improve communication and build stronger relationships with customers.

