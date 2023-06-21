Prime Day 2023 Announced for July 11-12

This year’s much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day will return on July 11 and 12. Prime members across the U.S. are gearing up for the largest savings event of the year, offering deals from top brands including Bose, Hey Dude, Theragun, and more.

Prime Day typically presents small businesses, creators, and other entrepreneurs with an opportunity to get tech and other items they may need for their companies at discounted prices often reserved for the end of the year.

Amazon is pushing the envelope this year, with new deals released every 30 minutes during specific intervals across the two-day extravaganza. “Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal,” Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, stated, confirming that the exclusive “Invite-only deals” are set to provide prime members with access to doorbuster deals at unbeatable prices.

The shopping spree doesn’t stop at big brands. This year’s event also highlights a stronger focus on supporting small businesses, Amazon says. Prime members can explore early deals on products from small businesses, including Black-owned, women-owned, and military family-owned brands.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners can leverage this Prime Day for their back-to-school and college shopping, with Amazon offering thousands of products under $5, $10, and $20. These deals extend beyond Amazon.com, with the new “Buy with Prime” shopping benefit enabling members to shop directly from brands like Briogeo Hair Care, Anker, Wyze, and Pickleball Central.

For those who wish to make the most out of this event, Amazon has introduced the Prime Visa offer where members can earn a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval from June 29 through July 26. Members can also benefit from the early savings on Prime Video and Amazon Music with a selection of titles available at up to 50% off.

Technology enthusiasts and gadget lovers can save big on Amazon Devices. Up to 55% discounts are available on select Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) and the all-new Echo Pop. Deals also extend to Ring bundles, eero mesh Wi-Fi systems, Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen), and Hisense smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

Amazon has prepared for Prime Day by providing members with several ways to keep track of their favorite deals. Members can sign up for invite-only deals, set personalized deal alerts, explore various delivery options, receive deal notifications from Alexa, and even ask Alexa for an event reminder.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.