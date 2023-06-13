Apple iOS 17: New Features Focus on Communication and Sharing

Apple has unveiled iOS 17, a major release that significantly improves the communication experience on iPhone with substantial updates to Phone, FaceTime, and Messages applications. This update, relevant to small businesses, brings advanced features such as personalized Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, easier sharing with AirDrop, more intelligent text input, and novel experiences with Journal and StandBy apps.

The Phone application, the cornerstone of the iPhone experience, is receiving a significant upgrade in the form of personalized Contact Posters. These allow users to customize how they appear, introducing a fresh look to incoming calls. Businesses can take advantage of this feature to create a distinct, professional aesthetic for their communication. Additionally, these Posters will be available for third-party calling applications, further expanding their utility for businesses.

Live Voicemail is another feature upgrade in the Phone app, providing real-time transcription as someone leaves a voicemail. Small businesses can benefit from this feature as it enables better call management and allows the option to pick up while the caller is leaving their message.

The messaging experience also gets a significant boost in this release. Messages now offer new sticker experiences and introduce a new feature called Check In, aimed at enhancing personal security. While primarily a personal safety feature, Check In can be beneficial for businesses that require employees to travel or visit remote locations.

In the realm of file sharing, Apple’s AirDrop has been reimagined with new ways to share. An addition called NameDrop allows users to share contact information by simply bringing their iPhones together. For small businesses, this can be a quick and efficient way of exchanging contact details at networking events or meetings.

Autocorrect also receives a comprehensive update, improving the accuracy of typing and supporting better communication. The feature employs a transformer language model, a state-of-the-art on-device machine learning language model for word prediction. This feature can help small businesses by enabling faster and more accurate text-based communication.

StandBy, a new feature introduced in iOS 17, provides glanceable information when the iPhone is charging. This feature, perfect for a nightstand or desk, can display a range of information including clock styles, favorite photos, or widgets. Small businesses can use this feature to keep track of notifications, reminders, or other important information while their device is charging.

The new app, Journal, aids iPhone users in practicing gratitude through journaling, an activity shown to improve wellbeing. For small business owners, this feature could serve as a tool for stress management, self-reflection, and personal growth.

The iOS 17 release also includes several additional features and enhancements that small businesses might find beneficial. Safari adds greater protection for private browsing, Maps adds offline maps for navigation even without internet connection, and Apple Music introduces Collaborative Playlists that can be used for shared listening experiences.

