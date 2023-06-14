Apple Debuts Mac Studio and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra

Apple has announced the launch of its new Mac Studio and Mac Pro.

These two systems are, per Apple, the most potent Macs they have ever made. These highly powerful machines promise to deliver high-end performance with their M2 Max and M2 Ultra silicon chips and will be available from June 13.

Small businesses and professionals that require heavy-duty processing power may benefit from these releases. The Mac Studio, with its compact design and massive performance boost, is up to six times faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. For those needing internal expansion’s versatility, the Mac Pro combines the incredible performance of Apple’s most potent chip, M2 Ultra, with PCIe expansion.

“Mac Studio has been a breakthrough for pros everywhere, and it’s at the heart of hundreds of thousands of home and pro studios across the world,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. He added that with the addition of M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, the Mac Studio offers more performance and enhanced connectivity, expanding the capabilities for small businesses.

The Mac Studio is designed to empower professionals, offering a substantial performance boost. This enhancement promises 50% faster performance than its previous generation, becoming an alluring prospect for small businesses seeking to upgrade from older Macs or other devices.

The latest Mac Pro also promises to be a game-changer for businesses that need high computing power. It delivers Apple’s most potent 24-core CPU and up to a 76-core GPU, starting with twice the memory and SSD storage. Its capacity to play an unprecedented 22 streams of 8K ProRes video highlights its impressive performance credentials.

These Macs offer advanced connectivity options, enabling businesses to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs, and the new Mac Pro features eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Apple’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in these new machines. Both Mac Studio and Mac Pro include 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100% recycled gold plating, and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards. This dedication to environmental responsibility aligns with the increasing number of small businesses prioritizing sustainability.

Both Macs come with the latest macOS Ventura, designed to fully utilize the power of Apple silicon. This new operating system offers features that enhance productivity and accelerate performance for Apple silicon users. With an upgrade to macOS Sonoma coming this fall, Apple continues to prioritize the needs of small businesses and professionals who rely on high-performance computing.

The starting prices for Mac Studio and Mac Pro are set at $1,999 and $6,999 respectively. With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer for credit toward a new Mac, reducing the financial burden for small businesses seeking to upgrade. Moreover, AppleCare+ for Mac provides expert technical support and additional hardware coverage, offering further reassurance for small businesses investing in these new systems.

