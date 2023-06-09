Apple’s Debuts New 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple has announced the release of its latest offering, the 15-inch MacBook Air, which they are positioning as the world’s top 15-inch laptop. This new launch could be a significant game-changer for small business owners due to the device’s powerful performance, extensive battery life, and improved audio-visual features.

The MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, a design which is silent and fanless, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life. These attributes make the MacBook Air highly portable, a feature that is particularly important for entrepreneurs who need to work on the move.

Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, shared his excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon.”

In a highly competitive environment, small businesses need to employ the most efficient and cutting-edge technology to stay ahead. The MacBook Air, powered by the M2 chip, promises up to 12 times faster performance than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system that delivers Spatial Audio, providing immersive experiences whether listening to music or watching movies. These audio-visual features could make this laptop a handy tool for creative businesses in areas such as content creation, marketing, and design.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air boasts a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. This camera, combined with the advanced image signal processor on the M2, ensures that users present well in video calls – a crucial requirement in the era of remote work and digital networking.

The device comes with macOS Ventura, designed to enhance productivity and ease of use. Safari, hailed as the world’s fastest browser on Mac, is paving the way for a passwordless future with passkeys. Other features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages ensure seamless operation across Mac and iPhone devices, further adding to the appeal for business owners who need to juggle multiple tasks and devices.

Further emphasizing Apple’s commitment to sustainability, the new MacBook Air is designed with the environment in mind. It uses 100% recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. Apple’s focus on carbon neutrality may resonate with small business owners who are conscious of their environmental footprint.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is now available for order, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13. The new laptop offers an affordable option for small business owners with the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 starting at $1,099, $100 less than the previous price.

