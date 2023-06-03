AT&T to Boost Northeastern Pennsylvania with High-Speed Fiber Internet

AT&T, in conjunction with BlackRock, is set to revolutionize the digital infrastructure of Northeastern Pennsylvania. The venture, under Gigapower, LLC, promises to provide the region’s businesses and residents with access to AT&T’s high-speed fiber internet service, set to enhance connectivity across Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

The Gigapower venture will harness a state-of-the-art fiber network to offer superior internet service to internet service providers and other businesses in selected areas. Gigapower’s commercial wholesale open access platform will be the driving force behind this expansion.

The introduction of this high-speed service is a pivotal moment for Wilkes-Barre, a city undergoing a major revitalization and boasting the fourth largest downtown workforce in Pennsylvania. Likewise, Scranton is undergoing significant growth, with a flourishing downtown business district, numerous educational institutions, and a robust healthcare system.

As the need for superior broadband and upload speeds continues to rise, AT&T Fiber is set to become a crucial component in propelling the economic and social growth of the Greater Wyoming Valley region.

David Kerr, State President – AT&T Pennsylvania, expressed optimism over the venture’s impact, stating, “AT&T is working to become the broadband provider of choice. We are excited to harness Gigapower’s fiber network to provide more access to the robust connectivity that comes with a high-speed, reliable, and secure network… AT&T Fiber will help the region and its residents better compete in the digital revolution.”

Echoing Kerr’s sentiments, Mark Florian, Global Head of BlackRock’s Diversified Infrastructure business, expressed satisfaction over the partnership with AT&T.

The local community has welcomed the development, with Lindsay Griffin, President & CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce and Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry, stating that AT&T’s investment will be instrumental in fulfilling the region’s long-term needs, drawing in businesses and residents to contribute to its vibrancy.

Bob Durkin, President of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, endorsed AT&T Fiber as a catalyst for regional growth and opportunity.

AT&T Fiber’s promise of high-speed, uncompromised connectivity, coupled with its straightforward pricing and absence of overage charges, is poised to position the service as a preferred choice for the region’s connectivity needs. Residents interested in being the first to know when AT&T Fiber is available in their area can visit: att.com/NotifyMe.

