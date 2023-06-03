Baby Changing Stations: Best Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The world of business is diverse, but there’s one commonality among most successful entrepreneurs: they understand the importance of meeting customer needs. One often overlooked aspect of this is the provision of a baby changing station.

As more parents venture into the world with their little ones, the demand for baby-changing areas in public spaces, including businesses, is growing. A well-appointed baby changing station can transform your business into a family-friendly haven, setting it apart from competitors and earning customer loyalty.

Understanding the Basics

What is a Baby Changing Station?

A baby changing station is essentially a piece of furniture designed for the convenience and safety of changing diapers. It may be a standalone piece like a baby changing table or a wall-mounted or portable unit. Regardless of its form, a good baby changing station provides a safe, clean, and comfortable space for parents to tend to their baby’s needs.

The Importance of Changing Stations in Businesses

In an age where customer satisfaction is paramount, offering a baby changing station is a game-changer. It sends a strong message to your patrons – especially those with young children – that you value them and are attentive to their needs. It enhances their experience and often translates to more time spent in your establishment, purchases, and repeat visits. Furthermore, it’s good business decor to cater to all clientele types, including families with babies.

Types of Baby Changing Stations

There are a few different changing table options; some are more appropriate for business setting than other options.

Wall-Mounted Changing Stations

Wall-mounted changing stations are popular for businesses, particularly those with limited space. These stations are affixed to the bathroom wall, providing a sturdy platform for diaper changes. When not in use, they fold up neatly, freeing up space. Many models come with safety straps and raised sides for added security.

Countertop Changing Stations

A countertop changing table, often known as s changing topper, can be placed atop a small dresser or other sturdy furniture. They provide a safe changing surface, often with a changing pad for extra comfort. Some models have raised sides for added safety; others feature open shelves or drawers for storing essentials like diapers, wipes, and toys.

Portable Changing Stations

Portable changing tables are a flexible option, especially for businesses needing to move the station around. These stations are lightweight, easy to clean, and often come with a mat for changing diapers. They can be used anywhere, making them a versatile addition to any business, from cafes to clothing boutiques.

Compliance with Laws and Regulations

As a responsible business owner, compliance with laws and regulations should be a top priority. In the case of changing stations, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) stipulates certain requirements to ensure accessibility for all. For example, a baby changing station must be installed at a reachable height for individuals in wheelchairs. Familiarizing yourself with these regulations and ensuring your changing station complies will protect your business from potential legal complications and ensure that your facilities are accessible to all parents.

Factors to Consider when Choosing a Baby Changing Station

Keep these very important factors in mind during your search:

Safety

Safety is paramount when it comes to baby changing tables. Look for units with raised sides to prevent the baby from rolling off the changing surface. An anti-tip kit secures the station to the wall is a wise investment for standalone changing tables. Also, ensure the station has a sturdy construction and is made from non-toxic materials.

Durability

A changing table is not a purchase you want to repeat often, so durability is key. Look for stations made with high-quality materials that can withstand regular use and cleaning. A durable changing station is a cost-effective solution that can serve your business well for years to come.

Ease of Cleaning

Changing stations see their fair share of messes, so ease of cleaning is a critical factor to consider. Look for units with surfaces that are water-resistant and easy to wipe clean. Some changing pads come with removable covers that can be washed, adding another layer of convenience.

Top Baby Changing Stations for Your Business

Below are our picks for the best changing tables available on Amazon. We hope you find one that’s just right for your business.

Koala Kare Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Top Pick: The Koala Kare horizontal baby changing station features a wall-mounted design and is suitable for commercial use. It is designed with a gas spring mechanism that ensures smooth, quiet, and safe opening and closing of the station. The unit is easy to install with the included mounting hardware and has a compact, space-saving design

The product is distributed by Allied Hand Dryer, a company with a long history of supplying hand dryers, hand dryer parts, and baby changing stations to businesses, schools, and government entities worldwide.

Key features:

Wall-mounted design

Gas spring mechanism: Ensures a smooth, quiet, and safe opening and closing of the station.

Comes with a replaceable and adjustable child safety strap for added security.

Features two built-in, locking liner dispensers

Sanitizing bed surface: The changing surface has embedded sanitizing features for enhanced cleanliness.

Easy installation: The product comes with mounting hardware for easy wall installation.

Sturdy and durable: Made of polyethylene plastic, designed to last.

Space-saving design: The station’s compact design allows it to fit in small spaces.

Koala Kare Horizontal Baby Changing Station

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Horizontal Changing Station

Runner Up: The Rubbermaid Commercial Products Horizontal Baby Changing Station is a reliable, wall-mounted, fold-down diaper change table designed with practicality and safety in mind. Ideal for a range of settings such as restaurants, hotels, schools, and airports, this light platinum station is easy to use and clean, enhancing convenience for your customers.

Crafted with an antimicrobial surface, it minimizes the risk of cross-contamination. The ergonomic design allows for one-hand operation, making it easier for parents to handle both the baby and supplies simultaneously. An accessory shelf and easy-to-reach hooks provide ample storage for essentials, while the built-in liner holder can accommodate up to 40 disposable liquid-barrier liners.

Key features:

Antimicrobial surface for hygienic protection

Ergonomic design for convenient one-hand operation

Accessory shelf and hooks for storage

Built-in liner holder with capacity for 40 disposable liquid-barrier liners

Compliant with global ASTM, ADA, EN safety standards

Dimensions: 33.25-Inch Length x 21.5-Inch Width x 4-Inch Height

Rubbermaid Commercial Products Horizontal Changing Station

Alpine Wall Mounted Changing Table

Best Value: The Alpine wall mounted changing station is a horizontal foldable diaper table designed for commercial bathrooms. It’s an ADA compliant piece that ensures parents and babies’ safety, convenience, and hygiene. Made from high-quality materials, this changing station is built to last and offers a cost-effective solution for businesses and facilities.

The unit has all the necessary hardware for easy installation and is designed for easy cleaning. The safety-first approach of this changing station includes sturdy construction and safety straps for secure use. Its hygienic design is particularly beneficial when dealing with babies and young children. The station also features two side bag hooks, providing ample storage space and easy access to personal belongings during use.

Key features:

Sturdy and secure construction with safety straps included

Easy installation with all necessary hardware provided

Made from high-quality, durable materials

Hygienic design for easy cleaning

Two side bag hooks for convenient storage

ADA compliant

Alpine Wall Mounted Changing Table

SafetyCraft Wall-Mounted Vertical Changing Table

The SafetyCraft Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station is a vertical changing table designed for infants and toddlers in commercial restrooms. It provides a safe, comfortable, and hygienic place for changing diapers, and is equipped with convenient additional features like a bag hook and liner dispensers.

Key features:

Wall-mounted vertical design, suitable for commercial restrooms

Made from high-density polyethylene plastic for easy cleaning

Comfortable changing area with an adjustable safety strap

Built-in liner dispensers and convenient bag or purse hook

Meets safety standards and includes a 5-year manufacturer warranty

Dimensions: 34.25″L x 17.5”H x 15.4″D (open); 4”D (closed)

SafetyCraft Wall-Mounted Vertical Changing Table

PLUSSEN Baby Changing Table

The PLUSSEN Baby Changing Station is a thoughtfully designed, wall-mounted unit that combines safety, durability, and convenience. Its fold-down design, facilitated by a pneumatic cylinder, allows for a controlled, slow opening and closing mechanism, enhancing safety while saving space. Crafted from high-quality HDPE (high-density polyethylene), it provides a durable and easy-to-clean surface for children up to 50 lbs.

Key features:

High-quality HDPE material for durability and easy cleaning

Fold-down, wall-mounted design with controlled opening and closing

Built-in hanging rod and two storage boxes for convenience

Enhanced safety features: rounded edges, deepened side guardrail, and adjustable nylon safety straps

Suitable for commercial and residential applications.

PLUSSEN Baby Changing Table

Modundry Fold-Down Baby Diaper Changing Station

The Modundry Fold-Down changing table provides an optimal blend of safety, durability, and style for commercial environments. This horizontally mounted changing station, designed for infants and toddlers, presents an attractive white granite finish, ensuring it functions well and blends seamlessly with your décor.

Boasting a high-density polyethylene plastic construction, this unit is both strong and durable, ensuring longevity. The smooth, concave changing surface and adjustable safety strap provide a secure space for your little customers.

Key features:

Wall-mounted design for optimal space utilization

High-density polyethylene plastic for strength and durability

Secure changing surface with adjustable safety strap

Two diaper bag hooks and built-in sanitary paper liner dispensers

Suitable for a wide range of applications, including restaurants, businesses, preschools, and residential properties.

Modundry Fold-Down Baby Diaper Changing Station

Koala Kare Horizontal Recessed Baby Changing Station

The Koala Kare Horizontal Recessed Baby Changing Station is a premium, space-saving solution for businesses aiming to provide a family-friendly environment. Crafted from robust stainless steel, this wall-installed changing station saves valuable floor space while ensuring durability and easy maintenance.

Ideal for both newborns and toddlers, this station offers a spacious and secure changing surface that caters to the needs of varying age groups. Its recessed design makes it a sleek addition to any restroom, without the bulkiness of traditional changing tables. With the Koala Kare changing station, you assure your customers of a convenient and safe place for their children.

Key features:

Space-saving recessed design

Durable, easy-to-clean stainless steel construction

Secure and spacious changing surface

Ideal for newborns and toddlers

Manufactured by Allied Hand Dryers, a trusted distributor of changing stations and hand dryers since 1988.

Koala Kare Horizontal Recessed Baby Changing Station

TCBunny Wall-Mounted Horizontal Diaper Changing Table

The TCBunny Wall-Mounted Baby Changing Station is a pragmatic choice for businesses looking to enhance customer experience. Designed for infants and toddlers up to 3.5 years, this white, horizontal diaper changing table makes diaper changes in commercial restrooms safe and convenient.

Crafted from high-density polypropylene, this station combines durability with a gentle touch. The curved changing surface, smooth corners, and safety straps provide a secure space for babies, while built-in hooks free up caregivers’ hands. The unit’s unique space-saving design makes it suitable for various commercial environments. A built-in shelf with two accessory holders keeps essentials within reach yet safely away from children.

Key features:

High-density polypropylene construction

Secure changing surface with safety straps and built-in hooks

Compliant with ASTM, ADA, FDA, and EN safety standards

Built-in shelf with two accessory holders

Easy to clean with smooth surface and large corners

Dimensions: 4-inch height by 33 1/4-inch length by 21 1/2-inch width (when closed)

TCBunny Wall-Mounted Horizontal Diaper Changing Table

MAIND Wall Mounted Diaper Changing Station

The MAIND Wall Mounted changing table is an essential addition for businesses seeking to accommodate the needs of their patrons with infants. This fold-down diaper changing table is designed for commercial and public bathrooms, optimizing space utilization while providing a safe and convenient changing area.

Key features:

Modern, space-saving horizontal design

Adjustable safety belt for secure changing

High-density polyethylene construction for durability

Gas strut dampened mechanism for safe operation

Complies with EN 12221 safety standards

Two bag hooks and built-in toilet paper dispensers for convenience and hygiene

MAIND Wall Mounted Diaper Changing Station

Foundations Classic Vertical Baby Changing Station

This changing table is skillfully crafted in the US from 100% high-density polyethylene—a material known for its robustness and easy maintenance. The EZ-Mount Backer-Plate lends it stability, ensuring secure attachment to any wall surface. The smooth, concave changing area has a safety strap and buckle to keep the child secure during diaper changes.

Key features include:

Made in the US with 100% Polyethylene

EZ-Mount Backer-Plate for secure wall installation

Smooth, concave changing area with safety strap and buckle

Complies with ADA, ANSI, & ASTM standards

5-year manufacturer warranty

Built-in paper liner dispensers and convenient bag hook

Necessary hardware included for easy assembly

Foundations Classic Vertical Baby Changing Station

FAQs

How much does a good baby changing station cost?

The cost of a good changing table can vary greatly depending on the type, features, and brand. You could find a simple changing pad for as little as $20, while high-end changing tables with ample storage could set you back several hundred dollars. It’s important to remember that investing in a quality changing station can enhance customer experience and is often worth the investment.

Where should a baby changing station be located in my business?

The location of your baby changing station will depend on the layout and nature of your business. Ideally, it should be placed in a clean, quiet, and easily accessible location. Most businesses opt to install changing stations in their public restrooms for privacy and convenience.

Are there specific laws regarding baby changing stations in businesses?

Yes, there are laws and regulations concerning baby changing stations in businesses, most notably under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). It’s important to familiarize yourself with these regulations to ensure your business is compliant and accessible to all.

How often should baby changing stations be cleaned?

For hygiene and customer satisfaction, changing stations should be cleaned regularly. The frequency will depend on how often it’s used. A general rule of thumb is to clean and sanitize the station at least once a day, and ideally after each use.

What are some baby changing station brands I should consider?

There are many reputable brands on the market offering top-quality baby changing stations. Some top sellers and popular choices among businesses will be discussed in our product recommendation section.

Implementing Baby Changing Stations in Your Business

Introducing a baby changing station into your business requires more than just purchasing the unit. Consider signage to let customers know the facility is available. Additionally, maintaining a stock of changing essentials like diapers, wipes, and hand sanitizers can be a thoughtful touch that parents will appreciate. Anticipate potential challenges such as ensuring privacy and managing cleanliness, and create solutions in advance to mitigate these issues.

The Bottom Line

In the modern market, customer-centric businesses thrive. Providing a baby changing station in your business is a significant step towards creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all patrons. Not only does it serve a practical purpose, but it also speaks volumes about your business’s values and commitment to serving all customers.

Take time to understand the specific needs of your customers, and choose a baby changing station that best meets those needs. It’s an investment that can pay dividends in customer satisfaction and loyalty, setting your business apart in a crowded marketplace.

