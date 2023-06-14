Best Office Chair Mats: Top Picks for You

Do you ever feel like your office chair seems to have a mind of its own, drifting and dragging across your office floor? Perhaps you’ve noticed the ugly scuffs and trails your desk chair leaves behind on your pristine hardwood floor or low-pile carpet. If you’re nodding along, then it’s time to introduce the best office chair mat to your office setup.
Understanding Office Chair Mats
An office chair mat, quite simply, is your office chair’s best friend. It’s a flat surface, typically made from durable materials such as polycarbonate plastic or tempered glass, designed to provide a smooth surface for your rolling chairs. But it’s not just about making your office chair glide smoothly. A good chair mat protects your floors, be it hardwood floors, concrete floors, or carpets, against the relentless grinding of chair wheels.
The benefits of office chair mats go beyond floor protection. They aid in reducing strain on the back and joints by ensuring smooth movement. Furthermore, they add an element of aesthetics to your office space, giving it a neat, professional look.
However, choosing the best chair mat is not as straightforward as it might seem. Various factors, such as the mat’s material, its size and shape, the thickness of the mat, and the type of floor it will be used on, all play a critical role in determining the right mat for your office chair.
Office Chair Mats for Different Surfaces
The best chair mats are designed with a type of flooring in mind. For instance, carpet chair mats, specifically designed for carpet floors, have small, durable studs underneath that grip the carpet, preventing the mat from slipping while providing a firm, flat surface for your chair. These mats work well on low-pile carpets, medium-pile carpets, and high-pile carpets alike.
On the other hand, chair mats for hard floors like hardwood, tile, or concrete have a textured surface on the underside to prevent mat slipping while ensuring your hard floor remains unscathed. A smooth surface on top lets your office chair glide effortlessly.
Care and Maintenance of Office Chair Mats
Ensuring the longevity of your chair mat involves proper care and maintenance. Regular cleaning, using only suitable cleaning agents, is key to maintaining your mat’s clarity and durability. When cleaning, avoid abrasive materials that could scratch or damage the mat’s surface.
Best Office Chair Mats : Our Top Ten Picks in 2023
We sorted through Amazon’s vast selection of chair mats to bring you our top picks. These products include chair mats for low pile carpet, hardwood floors, and more. We hope our picks help you find the best chair mats for your needs!
- Top Pick: Floortex XXL Office Mat for Hard Floors
- Runner Up: ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors
- Best Value: Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor
Floortex XXL Office Mat for Hard Floors
The Floortex Polycarbonate XXL Office Mat is an extra-large mat that protects hard floors from wear and damage. Measuring 60″ x 79″, it’s made from polycarbonate, a tough material known for its rigidity. This ensures that the mat will not crack, curl, discolor, or smell and will lie flat and stay flat even under frequent use. Additionally, chair wheels won’t sink into this mat under normal use.
Product Features:
- Extra-large size: 60″ x 79″
- Made from tough and firm polycarbonate material
- Transparent design allows your flooring to show through
- Easy glide surface reduces leg fatigue
- Heat-resistant and waterproof
- Environmentally safe and 100% recyclable
- Free from PVC
- Child and pet safe
- Greenguard certified
- Smooth back for stability on hard floors and carpet tiles
- Rectangular shape
Floortex XXL Office Mat for Hard Floors
ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors
Runner Up: The ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat accommodates both sitting and standing workstations. When seated, you’ll appreciate the smooth rolling surface designed for effortless movement for office chairs. Transition to a standing position, and you’ll be greeted by a foam cushion that provides comfort to your feet, reducing fatigue during prolonged standing periods.
This mat is suitable for hard surfaces, including laminate, wood, tile, and others. It’s also adaptable for carpets up to 3/4″ thick, including padding, ensuring extensive coverage for various floor types.
Product Features:
- Dual-purpose mat for sit or stand workstations
- Smooth surface for easy chair rolling
- Comfortable foam cushion for standing
- Suitable for hard floor surfaces and carpets up to 3/4″ thick
- Dimensions: 45″ x 53″
ES Robbins Sit or Stand Mat for Carpet or Hard Floors
Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor
Best Value: The Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat is designed to protect your carpet floors robustly. This chair mat is designed to be used on low pile rugs and features a studded, spiked underside that helps it stay securely in place, reducing the chance of slips or slides.
Product Features:
- Made from crack-resistant polyethylene terephthalate
- Durable construction that won’t bend, curl, or leave divots
- Slip-resistant design with studded, spiked underside
- Provides smooth gliding for chair wheels
- Protects carpets from wear and tear
- Semi-transparent design for a seamless look
- Shape: Rectangular
- Product Dimensions: 47″ x 29″ x 0.12″
Gorilla Grip Office Chair Mat for Carpet Floor
Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo Chair Mat
The Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo chair mat is a versatile, eco-friendly floor protection solution suitable for carpets and hard surfaces. This mat is crafted from renewable and durable bamboo and is 42″ x 48″ and 12mm thick. It’s designed with a beveled edge for easy access on and off the mat and features a non-slip natural latex backing to keep it securely in place. This mat also folds up for easy shipping and carrying.
Key Features:
- 12mm thickness, making it suitable for all carpets and hard surfaces
- Beveled edge for easy access on and off the mat
- Folds up for easy shipping and carrying
- Non-slip natural latex backing to keep the mat in place
- Finished with a premium, eco-friendly, UV-cured coating
- Made from renewable and durable bamboo material
- Size: 42″ x 48″
- Rectangular shape with square corners
Anji Mountain Bi-Fold Bamboo Chair Mat
OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet
The OFM Office Chair Mat is designed to protect carpeted floors from wear and tear caused by rolling desk chairs. This 36″ x 48″ clear polyurethane mat allows your carpet color to show through, blending seamlessly into your office space. It features an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, making it suitable for 1/4″ thick carpet pile. The mat has ramped edges for easy on/off rolling and an extended lip for under-desk coverage.
Key Features:
- Transparent design allows carpet color to show through
- Anti-skid top surface and gripping surface underneath for stability
- Suitable for 1/4″ thick carpet pile
- Ramped edges for easy on/off rolling
- Extended lip provides under-desk coverage
- 36″ x 48″ size
- Made of durable polyurethane
OFM Office Chair Mat for Carpet
Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat
The Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat offers a sleek, durable solution for protecting your floors. With a clear, 50″ design, this chair mat provides an unobtrusive layer of protection for your floor. Crafted from scratch-resistant tempered glass, the mat ensures long-lasting smoothness, perfect for the easy maneuvering of your office chair.
Product Features:
- Made from scratch-resistant tempered glass
- Durable construction, supporting up to 1,000 lbs
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Suitable for any floor type
- Comes with a Limited Lifetime Warranty
- Shape: Rectangular
- Product Dimensions: 50″L x 44″W x 0.25″Th
Lorell Tempered Glass Chair Mat
Ileading Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor
Introduce a fresh aesthetic to your workspace with the Ileading Abstract Collection Office Chair Mat. Crafted for hard floors, this 36″X48″ mat features a high-quality rubber bottom and a top graced with a super fleece abstract print in vibrant colors.
Its robust rubber construction grants the mat exceptional flexibility and resilience, ensuring your office chair leaves behind no indentations. Additionally, this mat exhibits superior durability against water, oil, and tears, outperforming traditional felt-backed carpets.
Product Features:
- Designed for hard floors
- Anti-slip properties
- Measures 36″X48″
- Abstract design in vibrant colors
- Durable, flexible rubber construction
- Protects floors from chair-induced damage
- Multi-purpose mat
- Easy to clean and store
Ileading Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor
SHAREWIN Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor
This chair mat features a frosted surface that provides an anti-slip grip, ensuring your office chair stays in place and allows you to control chair movements, reducing leg fatigue. Made of durable PE material, the mat is resilient and designed to resist tears, providing long-lasting protection for your floor.
The mat’s material is BPA-free, contains no volatile toxins, and does not emit any unpleasant odors, promoting a healthier indoor environment.
Product Features:
- Suitable for hard surfaces (vinyl, hardwood, laminate, stone, tile, concrete)
- Anti-slip frosted surface
- Durable PE construction, resistant to tears
- BPA-free, non-toxic material
- Protects floors from scratches and damage
- Dimensions: 47″ x 36″
SHAREWIN Office Chair Mat for Hardwood Floor
Dimex Clear Rectangle Office Chair Mat For Low Pile Carpet
Measuring 46″ x 60″, this mat is crafted to accommodate both small and large standard 5-wheel chairs, making it a versatile option for diverse office setups.
This mat’s design features cleats specifically intended to protect carpets measuring 1/4″ or less. The smooth top surface promotes easy chair movement, enabling you to work efficiently without hindrance.
Product Features:
- Ideal for low pile carpets (up to 1/4″ thick)
- Dimensions: 46″ x 60″
- Smooth top surface for easy chair maneuverability
- Blends with existing decor due to clear design
- Greenguard certified, BPA and Phthalate free
- 1-year limited warranty
Dimex Clear Rectangle Office Chair Mat For Low Pile Carpet
DoubleCheck Polycarbonate Transparent Rolling Desk Chair Mat
DoubleCheck’s polycarbonate office chair mat is designed explicitly for rolling desk computer chairs and can be used on low to medium pile carpets. The measurements are 36″ X 48″ X 1/8.”
Product Features:
- Designed for low to medium pile carpets
- Polycarbonate construction for superior durability
- Highly transparent to highlight your carpet’s design
- Super grip backing for firm placement
- Extended lip for under-desk carpet protection
- Free from Phthalates and volatile toxic compounds
- Easy cleaning with chemical-free water
DoubleCheck Polycarbonate Transparent Rolling Desk Chair Mat
Custom Office Chair Mats: A Luxurious Option
For those looking for the perfect mat that fits their office space like a glove, custom office chair mats offer a luxurious option. You can tailor the size, shape, and design to fit your office setup, whether you have a standing desk, multiple desks, or a unique desk shape. Ordering a custom office chair mat is as simple as providing the measurements and your preferred material to the manufacturer, and voila, you’ll have a mat that meets your specific needs.
Office Chair Mats and Sustainability
Choosing an office chair mat extends beyond functionality and aesthetics in our environmentally conscious world. Many manufacturers are now producing eco-friendly office chair mats. These mats are made from recycled or sustainable materials and are often free from toxic chemicals. They offer the same functionality as their less-green counterparts while minimizing environmental impact.
Office Chair Mats and Employee Health
When considering office ergonomics, one might consider the best office chair or standing desks. But did you know that a good office chair mat can also contribute to a healthy workspace?
A good mat facilitates easy movement of your office chair, preventing you from straining your back or joints. Furthermore, mats designed with anti-fatigue areas can benefit those using standing desks, as they provide cushioning to reduce stress on the feet and legs.
Moreover, if your office space is wheelchair accessible, having a smooth, durable mat is crucial. It allows for easy maneuverability while protecting the floor from wear and tear.
Office Chair Mats for Unique Spaces
The size and layout of your office space significantly impact the type of chair mat you need. For small offices, a standard-size mat may suffice, but for larger, open spaces or coworking spaces, you might need a larger mat or multiple mats. A tempered glass chair mat could be a great option for larger spaces due to its durability and resistance to wear and tear.
Wrapping it Up
In conclusion, a great office chair mat is more than just a piece of plastic or glass lying on your floor. It’s an investment in floor protection, aesthetics, employee health, and overall productivity. So whether your office has hardwood floors, carpeted floors, or even a standing desk setup, the right chair mat can make all the difference. Now, equipped with this guide, you are ready to make an informed decision and choose the best chair mat for your office.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to Choose the Right Size of Office Chair Mat?
The best office chair mat should cover the area under your desk and extend beyond the length of your chair’s wheels when you’re seated at your desk. Common sizes range around 36 x 48 inches, but the perfect mat size depends on your office setup and chair movement.
What is the Best Material for an Office Chair Mat?
Office chair mats are made from various materials, including PVC, polycarbonate, and tempered glass. Polycarbonate mats are incredibly durable, resistant to cracks, curls, and discoloration. They are a great choice for both carpets and hard floors. Tempered glass chair mats, on the other hand, offer the smoothest glide and are highly durable, but they come at a higher price point.
Can I Use a Carpet Chair Mat on a Hard Floor?
Using a carpet chair mat on hard floors is not advisable. Carpet chair mats have durable studs underneath designed to grip the carpet, which can damage hard surfaces. Always choose a mat designed for your floor type.
How to Flatten a New Office Chair Mat?
New chair mats, especially those made of plastic, may arrive rolled up and can take a while to flatten out. Speed up the process by unrolling it in a warm room or use a hair dryer to gently heat the material, making it more pliable. Be careful not to overheat the mat as it can cause damage.
How Often Should I Replace My Office Chair Mat?
The lifespan of a chair mat depends on its material, the quality of construction, and the amount of use it gets. However, a good rule of thumb is to replace your mat when it starts to crack, discolor, or when the studs or textured surface underneath become worn out.
