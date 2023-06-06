The Best Small Business Insurance Companies to Use in 2023

In 2023, small business owners face various risks that necessitate the protection of reliable insurance coverage. Choosing the best small business insurance provider can make a significant difference in safeguarding the interests of these entrepreneurs.

This article highlights the top insurance companies specializing in small business coverage to aid in this decision-making process. Businesses can confidently select the best small business insurance provider for their specific needs by evaluating their comprehensive policies, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service.

What is the Best Small Business Insurance Company in 2023?

Next is the best small business insurance company in 2023, offering affordable, customizable coverage entirely online. With a quick 10-minute application, live certificate of insurance, and U.S.-based advisor option, they prioritize convenience and personalization.

Next has received positive customer feedback and offers up to a 10% discount for bundled policies. Their fully-digital experience allows for easy management, claims filing, and support. For affordable, flexible, and hassle-free small business insurance, choose Next today and confidently protect your business.

The Best Small Business Insurance Companies of 2023

When it comes to finding the best small business insurance, it’s important to consider reputable insurance companies that offer comprehensive coverage and excellent customer service. In this section, we highlight some of the top small business insurance providers of 2023, helping you make an informed decision to protect your business’s interests.

1. Next

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEXT is an online platform that offers small business insurance tailored to different business structures. They provide coverage options such as general liability, professional liability, workers’ compensation, commercial auto, tools and equipment, commercial property, and business owner’s policy.

Their streamlined process allows businesses to get a customized insurance quote online quickly and easily, with easy monthly payments and the option to speak with licensed advisors.

NEXT Pros

Live certificate of insurance for easy sharing.

Customizable business insurance policies with various coverages.

100% online quote and application process with available assistance.

Fewer commercial property and business auto insurance complaints to state regulators than expected for a company of its size.

Up to 10% discount for purchasing multiple policies.

Digital certificate of insurance for easy access and sharing.

NEXT Cons

Limited coverage options for specialized needs.

Lack of key person insurance coverage.

Inconvenience for traditional business owners who prefer paper records due to the digital claim process.

2. Travelers

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Travelers Insurance provides a wide range of commercial insurance options to help businesses in various industries identify and reduce risks. They offer coverage for commercial auto, cyber liability, general liability, management and professional liability, property, small business owners, surety bonds, and workers’ compensation.

Travelers specializes in industry-specific coverage for agriculture, construction, education, healthcare, manufacturing, technology, transportation, and more. They provide expertise, fast claim services, and a solid financial strength rating.

Travelers Pros

Wide range of coverages, including specialized options like key person insurance and surety bonds.

Fewer complaints for commercial property and auto insurance compared to peers.

Online portal for accessing certificates of insurance and tracking claims.

Online portal for all parties involved in workers’ comp claims.

Nationwide coverage in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

Extensive risk management resources are available.

Travelers Cons

Limited convenience with no online quotes available for business policies.

The inconvenience of having to contact your agent for various policy management tasks.

Dependency on independent agents for obtaining quotes and purchasing policies.

Lack of online quoting options specifically for business insurance.

Uncertainty due to mixed online reviews and the absence of BBB accreditation.

3. Allstate

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Allstate offers tailored business insurance solutions to protect small businesses from financial setbacks. Their commercial auto insurance covers various industries, including contractors, doctors, and lawyers. They provide custom protection for sectors like accounting, medical offices, and retailers.

Allstate processes insurance claims quickly and covers risks such as theft, fire, vandalism, and equipment breakdown. Business owners can explore coverage options and get a fast quote for business insurance.

Allstate Pros

Diverse coverage for business insurance, including industry-specific policies.

Encompassing retailers, food and beverage, medical, photography, and more.

Insurance is available for home-based small businesses.

Commercial auto insurance for various industries.

A nationwide network of agents for personalized assistance in finding the right coverage.

Allstate Cons

Limited coverage options for specific types of businesses.

Inconsistent availability of coverage across different states.

The inconvenience of having to file claims over the phone instead of online.

Lack of flexibility to purchase a general liability policy.

Below-average customer service experience.

4. Chubb

Rating: 4 out of 5

Chubb is a global leader in tailored property and casualty insurance for businesses of all sizes. Their operations in 54 countries provide personalized service and problem-solving for diverse industries. Chubb’s global reach and extensive distribution capabilities ensure comprehensive coverage.

Known for its financial strength, exceptional service, and underwriting excellence, Chubb aims to protect businesses, individuals, and their possessions. They embrace a culture of precision and digital transformation to stay compelling in the modern age.

Chubb Pros

Wide range of policies available, catering to diverse business needs.

Convenient online purchasing option for certain policies.

Supports businesses with revenue up to $30 million.

Minimal complaints compared to Chubb’s market share.

Highest financial strength rating, ensuring stability and security.

Extensive customization options are available to tailor the coverage to specific needs.

Chubb Cons

Certificates of insurance may not be readily available, requiring manual requests through an online portal.

Phone support is exclusive to direct policy purchasers; agent-supported policyholders lack this option and no live chat alternative exists.

The website lacks a transparent pricing structure, making it difficult to assess costs upfront.

A live chat feature is absent, limiting instant assistance and communication with Chubb representatives.

Some businesses might consider Chubb’s coverage options overly comprehensive and costly for their specific requirements.

5. Hiscox

Rating: 4 out of 5

Hiscox is a leading small business insurer, offering fast and affordable coverage for over 500,000 small businesses. They provide tailored insurance policies for various professions, including general liability, professional liability, business owners’ policy, cyber security, short-term liability, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, and more.

With a history dating back to 1901, Hiscox has the expertise and experience to support businesses and protect against risks. They offer simple and fast quotes, instant coverage, and quick claims processing. Hiscox encourages courage in its customers and aims to inspire and protect businesses as they grow.

Hiscox Pros

Extensive coverage options tailored to meet diverse business needs.

Convenient and quick online quoting and purchasing process.

Flexibility to connect with knowledgeable agents or brokers, ensuring personalized assistance.

Customizable policies designed specifically for independent contractors.

Flexible monthly payment options without additional fees.

Specialized short-term liability insurance to address temporary business requirements.

Hiscox Cons

Limited coverage options for your business.

Requires working with multiple providers for comprehensive protection.

Lacks a local agent network for personalized support.

Restricted availability of business owner’s policies to companies with 10 or fewer employees.

Available in all states except Alaska

6. State Farm

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

State Farm provides tailored business insurance to meet unique needs. They offer a range of coverages to keep businesses safe, including commercial auto insurance, liability umbrella policies, workers’ compensation, surety & fidelity bonds, and builders risk insurance.

Their Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) combines liability and property coverages. State Farm offers customizable insurance and its mission is to help people manage risks, recover from unexpected events, and realize their dreams.

State Farm Pros

Flexible options for customizing business owners’ policies to suit specific coverage needs.

Industry-specific packages are available, offering specialized coverage for various professions.

Professional liability insurance can be seamlessly added to business owners’ policies for comprehensive protection.

State Farm offers retirement savings vehicles, ensuring long-term financial security for both business owners and employees.

Consistently recognized as a top-ranked company by J.D. Power, reflecting high customer satisfaction and service quality.

State Farm Cons

State Farm may not offer specific coverage options or tailored packages for your industry’s unique risks, resulting in a lack of comprehensive protection.

Their business insurance premiums can be relatively higher than competitors, potentially increasing overall insurance costs.

The online tools for managing your policies may lack functionality compared to other insurers, limiting your digital experience.

State Farm’s focus on personal insurance may result in a lack of expertise for specialized industries or niche businesses.

Customer service for their business insurance has mixed reviews, with complaints about slow claims processing and unresponsive agents.

What Type of Insurance Does a Small Business Need?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the type of business insurance coverage a small business needs depends on the specific industry and risks involved. However, there are some types of commercial insurance you may need such as:

General liability insurance

This insurance is important for small businesses as it protects against third-party claims of bodily injury, property damage, and advertising mistakes. It safeguards businesses from potential legal liabilities and covers costs related to lawsuits, settlements, and medical expenses.

Professional liability insurance

Also known as errors and omissions insurance, professional liability coverage is essential for businesses that provide professional services. It protects against claims of negligence, errors, or omissions that may result in financial loss for clients. This business liability insurance covers legal expenses and damages incurred due to professional mistakes.

Commercial property insurance

Small businesses need business property insurance to protect their physical assets, including buildings, equipment, inventory, and furniture, from perils such as fire, theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. This property coverage covers repair or replacement costs, ensuring continuity of operations and minimizing financial losses.

Commercial auto insurance

Commercial auto insurance is necessary for businesses that use vehicles for business purposes. It covers vehicles used for business operations, including accidents, theft, vandalism, and liability for bodily injury or property damage caused by business-owned vehicles.

Cyber insurance

In the digital age, small businesses must safeguard against cyber threats. Cyber insurance, or data breach insurance, covers financial losses resulting from data breaches, cyberattacks, or other malicious activities. It helps businesses manage the costs of forensic investigations, customer notification, legal fees, and data recovery.

Workers compensation insurance

Required by law in many jurisdictions, worker’s compensation insurance protects employees in case of work-related injuries or illnesses. It covers medical expenses, lost wages, and rehabilitation costs for injured or sick employees, reducing the financial strain on both the business and the employee.

Business interruption insurance

This business income insurance coverage is important for small businesses that rely heavily on physical locations for their operations. Business interruption insurance is a type of business hazard insurance that compensates for lost income and ongoing expenses if a covered event, such as fire or natural disaster, forces the business to suspend operations temporarily. It helps businesses stay afloat during recovery and ensures minimal disruption to cash flow.

What Insurance Coverage to Get

Determining the appropriate small business insurance coverage is important for protecting your business from potential risks.

Key considerations include general liability insurance to cover third-party claims, professional liability insurance for service providers, commercial property insurance or business renters insurance to safeguard physical assets, commercial auto insurance for business-owned vehicles, cyber insurance for digital threats, worker’s compensation insurance for employee protection, and insurance for natural disasters or business interruption insurance to mitigate income loss during disruptions.

Assess your specific needs to ensure comprehensive coverage that safeguards your business and financial stability.

How to Choose the Best Companies for Small Business Insurance

When selecting the best companies for small business insurance, several key factors should guide your decision. Evaluating these aspects will help you make an informed choice. Here are the five best ways to choose the best company for small business insurance:

Reputation

Consider the reputation of insurance companies, including their track record in the industry and customer reviews. Look for companies with a strong reputation for reliability, trustworthiness, and excellent customer service.

Coverage Options

Evaluate the range of coverage options offered by different insurance companies. Ensure they provide comprehensive coverage tailored to the specific needs of your small business, including the essential types of insurance mentioned earlier.

Pricing

Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to ensure you are getting competitive pricing. However, remember that price should not be the sole determining factor. Consider the value of coverage and the overall benefits offered by each company.

Customer Service

Look for insurance companies that prioritize exceptional customer service. Accessible and knowledgeable customer support can make a significant difference in managing claims and addressing any concerns or inquiries that may arise.

Financial Stability

Assess the financial stability of insurance companies by reviewing their ratings from independent rating agencies. A financially stable company is more likely to honor claims and provide the necessary support in times of need, ensuring your business remains protected.

How Much Does Small Business Insurance Cost?

How much does business insurance cost? Small business insurance costs vary depending on several factors, including the type of coverage, industry, business size, and location. Generally, premiums are influenced by risk factors specific to the business.

It’s advisable to obtain quotes from multiple insurance providers to compare prices and find a policy that offers adequate coverage at a competitive rate. Check out the small business insurance FAQ below for answers to more insurance questions for your business.

What is small-business insurance?

Small-business insurance refers to a range of insurance policies designed to protect small businesses from various risks and liabilities. It typically includes coverage options such as general liability, professional liability, property insurance, workers compensation insurance, and more.

Small-business insurance provides financial protection for property damage, lawsuits, injuries, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Do I need small-business insurance?

Yes, small-business insurance is crucial for protecting your business from potential risks. It helps safeguard against liability claims, property damage, lawsuits, and other unforeseen events that could financially cripple your business.

Even a single incident can significantly impact a small business, making insurance coverage essential for its survival and continued operations.

What does business insurance cover?

Many different types of business insurance cover a wide range of risks and liabilities faced by businesses. It typically includes coverage for property damage, bodily injury, advertising mistakes, professional errors, data breaches, employee injuries, and business interruptions.

The specific coverage depends on the policy type and the business needs. It is important to review policy details and exclusions with your insurance provider. Umbrella insurance may cover things that are excluded under other policies.

What does business insurance exclude?

While business insurance provides extensive coverage, certain exclusions may apply. These exclusions vary depending on the policy and insurance provider. Common exclusions can include intentional acts, criminal activities, pollution-related damages, and certain high-risk activities.

It is crucial to review your policy carefully and consult with your insurance provider to understand the specific exclusions and any additional coverage that may be required.

Do I need small business insurance if I work from home?

Yes, even if you operate your business from home, you may still need small business insurance. Homeowner’s insurance typically does not provide sufficient coverage for business-related risks.

Small business insurance can protect your business assets and liabilities, and provide coverage for home-based business operations.

Does small business insurance cover remote workers?

Yes, small business insurance policies can often provide coverage for remote workers. However, the specific coverage may vary depending on the policy and insurance provider.

It’s important to discuss your business structure and remote work arrangements with your insurance provider to ensure appropriate coverage for remote employees.

How do I save money on a small business insurance policy?

Consider bundling multiple policies with the same insurance provider to save money on a small business insurance policy.

Implement risk management practices, maintain a safe work environment, and invest in training programs to reduce claims and demonstrate your commitment to risk mitigation.

Regularly review and compare insurance quotes to ensure you get the best coverage at a competitive price.

Do I need business insurance for an LLC?

While requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, it is generally recommended for LLCs to have business insurance.

Even though an LLC structure provides personal liability protection, there are many business insurance benefits for having an additional layer of protection for the assets and operations of the LLC. Business insurance for an LLC helps safeguard against potential risks and liabilities that could impact the business and its owners.

What is the best LLC insurance company?

Determining the best LLC insurance company depends on various factors, including the specific needs of your business, coverage options, pricing, customer service, and financial stability.

It’s essential to research and compare insurance providers, read reviews, and consider factors important to your business before selecting the best LLC insurance company.

What is the cheapest small business insurance?

The cost of small business insurance can vary significantly depending on factors such as the size of the business, industry, coverage needs, and location. While it is difficult to pinpoint the cheapest small business insurance provider universally, there are ways to find affordable coverage.

To secure cost-effective insurance plans, comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies, assessing the coverage options offered, considering bundling policies, implementing risk management strategies, and maintaining a favorable claims history is advisable. Check out the list above for where to buy small business insurance online.