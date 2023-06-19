Standing Desks: Break Out of the Sitting Slump With Our Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As more and more studies show that sitting for long periods of time is bad for your health, many are turning to standing desks for work. Having the option to work while standing and taking breaks from sitting down can provide some health benefits, and increase productivity and mood.

What is a Standing Desk?

A standing desk is a desk that adjusts its height to allow you to stand while you work. These desks can be used for sitting and standing by using an electrical or hand adjustment device. They come in many different styles and sizes, and with different features.

Why You Should Invest in a Standing Desk

The benefits of standing desks have become pretty well known over the past few years as more people are becoming health conscious. So many of us spend the majority of our work hours sitting at a computer, which can be detrimental to our health and well-being. Alternating between sitting and standing has numerous benefits, among which are:

Standing at a desk can make you more productive : When you stand, your muscles are engaged and able to pump fresh blood and oxygen to your brain. This, in turn, aids in concentration, eliminating “brain fog” and also releases mood-enhancing chemicals.

: When you stand, your muscles are engaged and able to pump fresh blood and oxygen to your brain. This, in turn, aids in concentration, eliminating “brain fog” and also releases mood-enhancing chemicals. Standing desks can reduce aches and pains : Standing periodically throughout the day reduces pain-causing stress on your back. Some researchers also believe that switching between sitting and standing can reduce headaches.

: Standing periodically throughout the day reduces pain-causing stress on your back. Some researchers also believe that switching between sitting and standing can reduce headaches. Standing promotes weight loss: When you stand, your heart beats 10 times faster per minute than when sitting. That means you are burning more calories!

When you stand, your heart beats 10 times faster per minute than when sitting. That means you are burning more calories! Sitting too long is bad for your mental well-being: Your brain functions slow down after sitting for a while, which leads to mental fatigue and reduced concentration.

Types of Standing Desk

There are a few different kinds of standing desks, categorized by how they work:

Manual Sit Stand Desk: These are adjusted by a crank mechanism. They tend to be the cheapest option, but they have a much lower weight capacity, can be slow to change height, and tend to have limited desk space.

These are adjusted by a crank mechanism. They tend to be the cheapest option, but they have a much lower weight capacity, can be slow to change height, and tend to have limited desk space. Electric Standing Desks: These sit-stand desks use motors and push-button controls to raise and lower the desktop. These types seem to come in the most variety of sizes, designs, and height ranges.

These sit-stand desks use motors and push-button controls to raise and lower the desktop. These types seem to come in the most variety of sizes, designs, and height ranges. Portable Standing Desks: These types of desks have lockable casters that allow you to move the desk from room to room and lock it in place when it needs to be stationary.

Standing Desks: Break Out of the Sitting Slump With Our Picks

Feature Top Pick: ApexDesk Elite Series 60-inch W Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk Runner Up: FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk with 4 Drawers Best Value: VIVO Electric Height Adjustable Memory Stand Up Desk Material Laminated MDF Metal and particle board All-steel frame and one-piece particleboard top Adjustable Height 29" to 49" at 1.5" per second 27.6" to 47.3" 29" to 48" Special Features One-inch thick ergonomically shaped top, full-size cable management tray 3 preset buttons, 2 drawers for organization, 1 USB charging port, lockable swivel casters, built-in anti-collision sensor Powerful motor, pushbutton controller with 4 memory presets Load Capacity 235 lbs Not specified Up to 175 lbs Size 60" width Not specified 60 x 24 inch Warranty Not specified Not specified 3-year warranty

ApexDesk Elite Series Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

Top Pick: This electric standing desk has a thick, one-inch ergonomically shaped top made from laminated MDF and comes in six colors. The edges are beveled except 10.5” of mid-section on the back so devices with shorter C-Clamp can be mounted.

This large desk offers ample space for your monitor, keyboard, and plenty of other desk items. The desk can be raised from 29” to 49” at 1.5″ per second. The legs are with locking levers so the desk won’t move around and has an impressive load capacity of 235 lbs. A full-size cable management tray is also included, which has space for one 12-outlet power strip and a few power adapters.

ApexDesk Elite Series 60″ W Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk with 4 Drawers

Runner Up: Fezibo’s height adjustable standing desks have 3 preset buttons to customize your desired heights from 27.6 inches to 47.3 inches. The top offers a spacious work area with two drawers to maximize organization. It also has a cable management tray and 1 USB charging port.

Lockable swivel casters rotate 360 degrees if portability. This desk also has a built-in anti-collision sensor to protect the desk from bumps and scratches. It is made from metal and particle board.

FEZIBO Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk with 4 Drawers

VIVO Electric Height Adjustable Memory Stand Up Desk

Best Value: This desk features an all-steel frame and one-piece particleboard top, and the ability to support up to 175 lbs. The frame boasts a powerful motor, using telescopic height adjustment for a height range of 29” to 48”. There is a pushbutton controller with 4 memory presets to save your desired heights.

Vivo backs this desk with a 3-year warranty and friendly tech support. This model also comes in smaller and larger sizes.

VIVO Electric Height Adjustable 60 x 24 inch Memory Stand Up Desk

Stand Steady Tranzendesk Height Adjustable Sit to Stand Workstation

This standing desk uses a crank to adjust the height, which goes up to 54 inches. Stand Steady’s Tranzendesk has a sturdy 55-inch desktop surface that can support 3 monitors and an added clamp on the shelf for your keyboard. Attachable full-swivel wheels allow you to move your workstation from room to room easily while locking casters make the desk stationary. Telescopic legs ensure the desk won’t move or wobble while in use.

Stand Steady Tranzendesk Height Adjustable Sit to Stand Workstation

TEMPSPACE Adjustable Height Computer Desk

If you need a small standing desk for your workspace, this one from TEMPSPACE features industrial-grade steel composition and a solid desktop with a 48″ x 24″ work surface. This standing desk can be adjusted from 28.3″ to 47.2″ high and can rise at a speed of 1″ per second. It is also quiet – under 45 dB while running. It has an LED screen to display its current height, and two memory preset buttons to quickly adjust to a sitting or standing height. This desk also comes with pre-drilled holes and labels, making the assembly process as quick and easy as possible.

TEMPSPACE Adjustable Height Computer Desk

IWORKBOARD Mobile Pneumatic Sit-Stand Desk with Wheels

Another smaller option, this sit-stand desk by IWORKBOARD is on lockable wheels for quick and easy moving. If you need the desk to stay in place, you can simply lock two of the four wheels. This desk uses a powerful gas spring pneumatic lift system for smooth and easy height adjustment with the push of a lever. The height adjustment range is 29.7″ to 45.2.” It has a wood tabletop with 27.2″ x 18.9″ of space which easily fits almost any size monitor or laptop.

IWORKBOARD Mobile Pneumatic Sit-Stand Desk with Wheels

Vari Electric Standing Desk

Vari’s electric standing desk was voted Best Electrical Standing Desk by Good Housekeeping in 2021. It is, however, the most expensive standing desk on our list. Vari’s adjustable standing desks are built with steel T-style legs, whisper-quiet dual motors, and 3-stage legs for a large range in height adjustability (25″ – 50.5″) and a smooth, fluid lift. You can program up to four memory presets to save your favorite heights. Vari offers 30-day free returns and an impressive 5-year warranty on this desk and their other standing desks.

Vari Electric Standing Desk 48″ x 30″ Sit Stand Desk for Home or Office

FLEXISPOT EC1 Essential Electric Standing Desk

An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs weight capacity in this sit stand desk by Flexispot. A spacious 48” x 30” eco-friendly whole-piece desktop offers a roomy setup so you can spread out. The low noise motor lift mechanism offers smooth height adjustment from 28″ to 47.6″ at a speed of 1 inch per second. Flexispot claims its desk is easy to assemble and has undergone extensive durability tests.

FLEXISPOT EC1 Essential Whole Piece 48 x 30 Inch Desktop Adjustable Height Desk

Win Up Time Crank Height Adjustable Standing Desk

This medium sized adjustable standing desk uses a crank to adjust the height from 29.5″ to 47.6″, making it easy to transition from sitting to standing. It is made from industrial-grade steel and has a large, 48inch x 24inch table surface for monitors, laptops, keyboards, mouse, and more. Win Up Time promises an easy assembly process and offers customer support if any help is needed.

Win Up Time Height Adjustable Standing Desk- Adjustable Computer Desk

VIZTY Electric Standing Desk with USB Charging Port

Last on our list is this electric adjustable standing desk by Vitzy. It is made from a heavy duty steel frame and sturdy one-piece 48″ desktop that has rounded edges. It uses an electric motor for its height adjustment range of 28.7″ to 48″. The digital panel provides 4 preset height buttons and up/down adjustment. There is also a USB port with a charging function and an overload protection unit inside to ensure safe charging. This desk can support up to 176 lbs.

VIZTY Electric Standing Desk Height Adjustable Home Office Desks with USB Charging Port

How to Choose the Best Standing Desk

When choosing the best standing desk, you should consider the following:

Stability: A wobbly standing desk could be distracting and potentially hazardous. Make sure your chosen desk remains stable even at its highest adjustment level.

Materials and Durability: Standing desks should be able to withstand daily use. Prioritize those constructed with high-quality materials like sturdy metals or solid wood.

Aesthetics: Since a standing desk is a noticeable piece of furniture, it should blend well with your office decor. Desks come in various styles and finishes, so choose one that matches your taste.

Keyboard Tray: If you frequently type, consider a standing desk with a keyboard tray. This additional space allows you to maintain an ergonomic typing position.

Weight Capacity: Depending on your workspace equipment, you may require a desk with a high weight capacity. Always check the maximum load the desk can handle.

Price: While the price is an important consideration, remember that an investment in your health and comfort is worth the cost.

Warranty: Good standing desks usually come with warranties, which can be reassuring when making a significant purchase.

Ultimately, a standing desk can significantly improve your work life by promoting better posture, increasing productivity, and enhancing overall health. While selecting the best standing desk may require some effort and financial investment, the benefits make it a worthy endeavor.

How long should you stand at a standing desk?

As bad as sitting for too long is for you, standing for too long also has negative health effects. According to most research, alternating between sitting and standing is the ideal situation, with a ratio of 1:1 or 2:1 sitting versus standing time. In other words, spend 1 hour standing for every 1 – 2 hours of sitting. However, make sure you’re doing what’s comfortable for you, especially if you’re first starting out.

