Best Window Air Conditioner for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Window air conditioners are compact cooling devices designed for installation in open windows. They’ve grown in popularity due to their ease of installation, cost-effectiveness, and space efficiency. Over time, these units have evolved considerably, now offering features like digital displays, smart connectivity, and energy-saving modes.

Today, window air conditioners maintain comfortable temperatures in homes, offices, and other spaces. They offer an excellent solution for localized cooling, making them indispensable in spaces where central air conditioning may not reach or be cost-effective.

Definition and Basic Functionality

A window air conditioner is essentially a self-contained cooling system. These units are compact and designed for installation in windows or through-the-wall applications. You’ll find components in these machines, including a compressor, condenser, expansion valve, and evaporator. The air conditioner works by drawing in warm air from the room, cooling it, and redistributing it back into the space. This process continues until the desired temperature is reached.

Importance and Use Cases

You may wonder why a window air conditioner would be a good choice for you. These units offer localized cooling, making them an excellent choice for single rooms or small apartments. If your home lacks central air or certain rooms, need additional cooling, a window air conditioner can be a highly effective solution.

They’re also beneficial in office environments or any space where consistent cooling is necessary. Additionally, they don’t take up any floor space because they’re mounted in or through the window.

Evolution and Current Market Status

The world of window air conditioners has seen substantial progress over the years. Early models were notorious for being large, noisy, and relatively inefficient in their energy use. However, advances in technology and design have led to the creation of compact, quiet, and significantly more energy-efficient units.

Many models now have features like digital displays, programmable timers, remote controls, and smart connectivity. Today’s market is full of high-quality options catering to a range of preferences and budgets.

The Right Window Air Conditioner for Your Business

There are many options when it comes to window air conditioners; however, choosing the right will require some research because these appliances last a long time. With that in mind, here are some of the best units you can get on Amazon.

Product Top Pick: GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner Runner Up: Whirlpool Window-Mounted Air Conditioner Best Value: Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner Brand GE Whirlpool Midea Cooling Power (BTU) 6000 12000 10000 Special Feature Remote control Remote control Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Dehumidifier Product Dimensions 15"D x 16.44"W x 12.56"H 19.8"D x 21.5"W x 14.7"H 19.17"D x 21.97"W x 13.46"H Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) 2.6 12.1 15 Color White White White Voltage 115 Volts 115 Volts 115 Volts Number of Speeds 3 3 3 Floor Area 250 Square Feet 550 Square Feet 450 Square Feet Refrigerant R 410A N/A N/A Energy Star Certified No Yes 5 Star Noise Level (dB) 55 56 42 Best Sellers Rank #87 N/A #1 Warranty Description 1-Year Replacement 1 year limited One limited year warranty Included Components Window Air Conditioner, Remote Control Window ac, remote control, window mounting kit, manual, warranty Window Bracket, Remote Control

GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner

Top Pick: The top pick goes to the GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner. It has a cooling power of 6000 British Thermal Units (BTU) and it is designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 250 square feet. It offers three cooling modes and three fan speeds, allowing you to customize the room temperature according to your preferences. The energy-efficient design ensures optimal cooling without consuming excess power. With easy-to-use digital controls, adjusting the cooling settings has never been easier.

Key Features:

Cooling Power: 6000 BTU

Special Feature: Remote control for convenient operation

Product Dimensions: 15″D x 16.44″W x 12.56″H

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 2.6

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 55 dB

Number of Speeds: 3

Floor Area: Suitable for 250 square feet

GE Electronic Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Whirlpool Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

Runner Up: The runner up is the Whirlpool Window-Mounted Air Conditioner, which has powerful cooling and efficient dehumidification running at 12,000 BTU. The electronic control panel with a digital display offers easy operation, allowing you to choose from 3 cooling speeds, eco mode and sleep mode.

The programmable 24-hour on/off timer provides flexibility and comfort according to your schedule. The 8-way directional air louvers ensure optimal airflow distribution throughout the room. The included remote control adds convenience to adjusting settings from a distance.

Key Features:

Cooling Power: 12,000 BTU for effective cooling in rooms up to 550 sq. ft.

Capacity: 2.6 pints per hour of dehumidification to remove excess moisture

Special Feature: Remote control for convenient operation

Product Dimensions: 19.8″D x 21.5″W x 14.7″H

Energy Star Rated: Saves energy and reduces electric bills (12.1 EER)

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 56 dB

Whirlpool Window-Mounted Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner

Best Value: The best value goes to the Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner. These units are known for quiet operation, innovative U-shape design, and advanced features. It offers a unique and efficient cooling experience for small business owners looking for an ultra-quiet, energy-saving space solution.

You can take control of your cooling experience with the Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner. It is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled through the MideaAir app on iOS or Android devices. You can also use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant for convenient operation.

Key Features:

Cooling Power: 10,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Features: Dust Filter, Fast Cooling, Dehumidifier

Product Dimensions: 19.17″D x 21.97″W x 13.46″H

Energy Star Rated: 5 Star Energy Star efficiency for energy savings

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 15

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 42 dB

Midea U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

FRIGIDAIRE Full-Function Remote Control Window Air Conditioner

The FRIGIDAIRE Full-Function Remote Control Window Air Conditioner is designed for casement or sliding windows installations. It offers efficient cooling power for rooms up to 450 square feet. It has auto cool mode that ensures the unit adjusts the cooling settings automatically, while the Energy Saver mode helps save energy. And the 4-way air direction control allows you to direct the airflow where you need it most.

Key Features:

Brand: FRIGIDAIRE

Capacity: 0.83 Tons

Cooling Power: 10,000 BTU

Special Feature: Remote control for easy operation

Product Dimensions: 14.5″D x 23.5″W x 20.25″H

Energy Star: No

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 10.4

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Number of Speeds: 3

FRIGIDAIRE Full-Function Remote Control Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

LG 8,000 BTU Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner

The LG 8,000 BTU Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner has advanced features combining powerful performance, energy efficiency, and smart features to provide optimal cooling for your small business. This technology ensures powerful yet silent performance, operating at sound levels as low as 44 dB in sleep mode. Experience a peaceful and comfortable environment without any disruptive noise.

Control your cooling experience from anywhere with LG ThinQ Technology. Using your phone or voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Hey Google, you can start or stop cooling, change modes, and set the temperature on the go. Enjoy the convenience of effortless control and customization.

You can create a personalized cooling schedule with a 24-hour timer. The LG 8,000 BTU Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner is ideal for cooling medium-sized rooms up to 340 sq. ft., making it perfect for small business spaces.

Key Features:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 2.5 Pints

Cooling Power: 8,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Features: Amazon Alexa compatibility, Energy Efficient

Product Dimensions: 24.5″D x 19.6″W x 12.5″H

Energy Star Rated: 5 Star Energy Star efficiency for energy savings

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 15.5

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 54 dB

LG 8,000 BTU Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Haier Window Air Conditioner, Wi-Fi Enabled

The Haier Window Air Conditioner is a Wi-Fi Enabled unit designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 450 sq ft. This smart AC unit offers maximum comfort and convenience with its energy-saving features, easy operation, and flexible cooling options. You can monitor and control your AC unit from anywhere using the SmartHQ app. Compatible with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it offers seamless integration into your smart home ecosystem.

Its quiet operation and 10,000 BTU cooling capacity deliver efficient cooling performance. The Energy Star certification ensures lower energy use and utility bills, making it an eco-friendly choice for your business.

Key Features:

Brand: Haier

Cooling Power: 10,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Features: Amazon Alexa compatibility, Google Assistant compatibility, Wi-Fi enabled

Product Dimensions: 19.81″D x 19″W x 14.5″H

Energy Star Rated: 5 Star Energy Star efficiency for energy savings

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 2.6

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 56 dB

Number of Speeds: 3

Haier Window Air Conditioner, Wi-Fi Enabled

Buy on Amazon

hOmeLabs Window Air Conditioner

The hOmeLabs Window Air Conditioner is designed for rooms up to 550 square feet. This powerful indoor air conditioner provides multiple cooling functions with user-friendly controls and without the need for a central air conditioning unit. Save energy with the Energy Star certification and energy-saving features such as the 24-Hour Timer, Sleep Mode, and ECO Mode. The reusable slide-out air filter ensures clean and fresh air while being easily washable for hassle-free maintenance.

Key Features:

Brand: hOmeLabs

Capacity: 550 Cubic Feet

Cooling Power: 12,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Feature: Reusable

Product Dimensions: 21.45″D x 19.9″W x 16.5″H

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 12

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 59 dB

Floor Area: 550 Square Feet

hOmeLabs Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Soleus Air Exclusive First Ever Over the Sill Air Conditioner

The Soleus Air Exclusive First Ever Over the Sill Air Conditioner has a revolutionary design that combines the benefits of a portable AC, window AC, and mini-split AC into a simple and efficient format. This portable air conditioner offers convenience, versatility, and powerful cooling for small businesses. With its unique features and compact design, it provides a practical solution for cooling spaces up to 275 square feet.

Enjoy customized cooling with the MyTemp sensor and remote control, allowing you to relax anywhere in the room while the air conditioner adjusts to your exact location. Take advantage of energy-saving features such as the 24-hour timer, energy-saver mode, and sleep mode to optimize efficiency and lower costs.

Key Features:

Brand: Soleus Air

Capacity: 80 Pounds

Cooling Power: 6,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Feature: Portable, Remote control

Product Dimensions: 28.9″D x 15″W x 18.7″H

Energy Star: 5 Star

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts (DC)

Noise Level: 38 dB

Number of Speeds: 3

Soleus Air Exclusive First Ever Over the Sill Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

TCL Home Series Window Air Conditioner

The TCL Home Series Window Air Conditioner is a powerful cooling solution with 12,000 BTU. This air conditioner can effectively cool rooms up to 550 square feet. The TCL Home Series provides reliable and customizable cooling to enhance productivity and comfort, whether it’s an office, retail space, or any other small business environment.

Take advantage of the sleep mode feature to keep your energy bill low during nighttime, while the eco-mode optimizes energy savings during the day. With the flexibility of 8-way cooling using two 4-way directional vents, you can customize the airflow direction to target specific areas within your space.

Key Features:

Brand: TCL

Cooling Power: 12,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Special Feature: LED Display

Product Dimensions: 25″D x 23″W x 19″H

Color: White

Voltage: 115 Volts

Noise Level: 55 dB

Number of Speeds: 3

Floor Area: 550 Square Feet

Refrigerant: R 410A

TCL Home Series Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Koldfront Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner

The Koldfront Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner has an impressive cooling power of 16,000 British Thermal Units (BTU). This unit can effectively cool a room up to 1,000 square feet. Additionally, it provides 16,000 BTU of heating capacity during the colder months, ensuring year-round comfort. Designed with convenience and efficiency in mind, this window air conditioner features electronic touch controls, remote control for easy operation, and washable air filters for hassle-free maintenance.

Key Features:

Brand: Koldfront

Cooling Power: 16,000 British Thermal Units (BTU)

Product Dimensions: 23.63″D x 25.38″W x 17.88″H

Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER): 10.7

Color: White

Voltage: 230 Volts

Number of Speeds: 3

Floor Area: 1,000 Square Feet

Refrigerant: R 410A

Power Source: Corded Electric

Koldfront Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner

Buy on Amazon

Factors to Consider when Choosing the Best Window Air Conditioner

The best window air conditioner for you depends on a variety of factors. First, consider the room size you’re looking to cool as this determines the BTU rating you’ll need. Secondly, consider the Energy Efficiency Rating (EER) as higher-rated units tend to be more energy-efficient and can save you money in the long run. Lastly, consider the noise level of the unit. Many modern window air conditioners focus on quiet operation, an important factor for maintaining comfort in your home or office.

Size of the Room

Choosing the right BTU rating for your window air conditioner is paramount. This rating measures the unit’s cooling capacity – in other words, the amount of heat it can remove from the air per hour. A unit that’s too small won’t effectively cool your room, while one that’s too large will cycle on and off too frequently, leading to inefficiency. As a general guideline, for a room that’s between 150 to 350 square feet, an air conditioner rated between 5,000 to 8,000 BTUs would be ideal.

Energy Efficiency Rating (EER)

Efficiency is key when it comes to window air conditioners. The Energy Efficiency Rating (EER) tells you how much cooling a unit can provide per unit of energy consumed. The higher the EER, the more energy-efficient the air conditioner is.

Energy Star-certified units are often a good bet as they’ve met stringent energy efficiency and environmental impact criteria. Over time, a model with a high EER could save you significant money on your energy bills.

Noise Levels

Nobody wants a window air conditioner that’s too noisy. That’s why it’s important to consider noise levels when shopping for a new unit. Many manufacturers now design their units with noise reduction technology, leading to a more peaceful and comfortable indoor environment. Always check the noise level listed in the product specifications – it’s usually measured in decibels (dB). A lower dB rating means a quieter unit.

In-depth Comparison of Different Models

Choosing the best window air conditioner requires you to compare different models on a variety of factors. Cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and additional features all play a role in determining which model is right for you. Some models may offer advanced features like programmable timers, digital displays, and smart connectivity that make them more user-friendly. However, always consider your specific needs before deciding on a model with extra features.

Comparison of Cooling Capacities

When comparing different window air conditioner models, cooling capacity is one of the most important factors. This is typically measured in British Thermal Units (BTUs) and should match the size of the room you’re looking to cool. Models with higher BTUs will have more cooling power. However, it’s not just about maximum power – look for a model with multiple cooling modes or fan speeds, which gives you more flexibility to find the perfect comfort level.

Comparison of Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is another critical comparison point. Look for the Energy Efficiency Rating (EER) on each model – the higher, the better. Models that are Energy Star certified are usually a good choice as they meet stringent energy efficiency criteria. Some models also come with an energy-saving mode, which adjusts the cooling and fan speeds to save power while maintaining a comfortable temperature.

Comparison of Additional Features

Lastly, you’ll want to compare additional features that can make a big difference in convenience and comfort. These may include remote controls, programmable timers, digital displays, and smart connectivity. Some models may also offer unique features like a dehumidifier function, sleep mode, or air flow direction control. Remember, the best window air conditioner for you will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

Installing a Window Air Conditioner

While the process of installing a window air conditioner may seem daunting, it’s quite manageable with a little preparation. Most window air conditioners come with detailed instructions for installation. However, the general steps involve securing the unit in an open window, installing side panels to ensure a tight fit, and setting up any included drainage systems. The aim is to achieve a secure and stable setup that allows for efficient operation.

Selecting the Right Location

Choosing the right location for your window air conditioner is the first step in the installation process. You’ll want to find a window that’s near an electrical outlet and can securely support the weight of the unit. It’s also important to select a window that’s not directly exposed to the afternoon sun, as this can decrease the efficiency of the air conditioner. Remember to ensure that there are no obstacles that could hinder the flow of cool air into the room.

Installation Process

Installing a window air conditioner usually involves a series of steps. You’ll first need to install the mounting brackets that come with the unit. The air conditioner is then placed on these brackets. After that, the accordion panels on the sides of the unit are extended to fill the space in the window. It’s important to ensure the unit is properly secured and tilted slightly backwards to allow for condensation drainage.

Safety Precautions

When installing a window air conditioner, there are several safety precautions to consider. It’s vital to make sure the unit is securely fastened to prevent it from falling out of the window. Additionally, it’s recommended to plug the air conditioner directly into a wall outlet to avoid overloading an electrical circuit. Finally, you should always refer to the user manual for specific installation instructions and safety guidelines.

Maintenance and Care for Longevity

Like any appliance, window air conditioners require regular maintenance to ensure they remain efficient and effective over time. This involves regular cleaning of filters, and occasional servicing by professionals. Additionally, proper storage during winter months can help extend the lifespan of your unit. Always refer to your unit’s user manual for specific maintenance instructions.

Regular Cleaning

One of the most important steps in maintaining your window air conditioner is regular cleaning. This includes cleaning the filter, which should be done at least once a month during the cooling season. You can usually just rinse the filter with warm water, but be sure to check the user manual for specific cleaning instructions. Keeping the filter clean not only improves the air quality but also enhances the efficiency of the unit.

Seasonal Maintenance

In addition to regular cleaning, it’s also important to perform seasonal maintenance on your window air conditioner. This may include inspecting and cleaning the coils, checking the cord for any signs of wear, and ensuring the unit is properly sealed in the window at the start of the cooling season. If your unit has a reusable filter, you’ll want to clean this before storing the unit for the winter.

Professional Servicing

While much of the maintenance for a window air conditioner can be done on your own, it can be beneficial to have it professionally serviced every few years. A professional can perform a more thorough inspection and cleaning, check the refrigerant levels, and identify any potential problems before they become serious. This can help extend the lifespan of your unit and keep it running efficiently.

Future of Window Air Conditioners – Smart and Energy-Efficient Models

The future of window air conditioners is undoubtedly heading towards smarter and more energy-efficient models. With advancements in technology, we’re seeing units that offer smart connectivity, allowing you to control your window air conditioner from your smartphone or through voice commands. Energy efficiency is also a big focus, with many new models boasting Energy Star certification. These features not only make window air conditioners more convenient to use, but they can also lead to substantial energy savings.

Smart Connectivity

The future of window air conditioners is undoubtedly heading towards smarter models. With advancements in technology, more and more units are offering smart connectivity. This allows you to control your air conditioner from your smartphone, or even through voice commands with a virtual assistant. These smart features add a level of convenience and control that wasn’t possible with earlier models.

Energy-Efficient Models

Alongside smart features, energy efficiency is also a key focus for the future of window air conditioners. With increasing awareness about climate change and the cost of energy, manufacturers are continually working on ways to make their units more efficient. This includes better insulation, more efficient compressors, and eco-friendly refrigerants. The goal is to provide effective cooling with less impact on the environment and your wallet.

Advances in Design and Functionality

Finally, we can expect to see advances in design and functionality. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to create units that are more compact, quieter, and easier to install and maintain. Some future models may even include additional features like air purifiers or heaters, offering year-round value. As technology continues.

Troubleshooting Common Window Air Conditioner Problems

Dealing with a faulty air conditioner can be frustrating, especially during the peak of summer. Understanding common problems and potential solutions can help you restore the comfort of your space faster.

Unusual Noises and Their Causes

Window air conditioners are designed to run quietly, but over time, they might start making unusual noises. These could be due to loose parts, a faulty fan, or debris caught in the unit. Regular cleaning and maintenance can help prevent these issues, and if the noise persists, it’s best to consult a professional.

Poor Cooling Performance

If your air conditioner is not cooling effectively, it could be due to several factors. These include a dirty filter, low refrigerant levels, or a malfunctioning thermostat. Regular maintenance, including cleaning or replacing the filter and servicing the unit, can help maintain optimal cooling performance.

Dealing with Electrical Issues

Electrical issues, such as the unit not turning on or frequent tripping of the circuit breaker, can also occur. These could be due to a faulty power cord, an overloaded circuit, or internal issues in the air conditioner. Always handle electrical issues with caution and consider seeking professional help.

Additional Features to Look for in the Best Window Air Conditioner

Modern window air conditioners come with a variety of additional features that can enhance user comfort and convenience.

Air Purifiers and Ionizers

Some window air conditioners feature built-in air purifiers or ionizers. These help improve indoor air quality by removing pollutants and allergens, which can be particularly beneficial for those with allergies or respiratory conditions.

Heating Functions

Certain models come with a heating function, making them useful for both summer and winter months. This dual functionality can offer great value for money, especially in regions with milder winters where a full-fledged heating system might not be necessary.

Wi-Fi Connectivity and Smart Home Compatibility

With the rise of smart homes, many window air conditioners now offer Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with virtual assistants. This allows you to control the unit using your smartphone or through voice commands, adding a layer of convenience to your home cooling solution.

Cost and Value Considerations

Choosing a window air conditioner is not just about immediate cooling needs but also about long-term value.

Initial Purchase Price

The initial purchase price is a major factor for most buyers. While higher-end models come with a heftier price tag, they often feature advanced technologies and functions that offer better energy efficiency and longevity.

Running Costs and Energy Efficiency

Consider the running costs and energy efficiency of the unit. An air conditioner with a higher Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) might cost more upfront, but it could save you money in the long run through reduced energy bills.

Value-Added Features and Long-Term Savings

Finally, value-added features such as a dehumidifier, air purifier, or heating function can offer significant long-term savings. While these units might be more expensive, they provide additional benefits that can enhance comfort and health while potentially reducing the need for other appliances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I determine the right BTU for my room?

Choosing the right BTU (British Thermal Units) is essential for optimal performance of your window air conditioner. A rough guideline suggests that for every square foot, you need 20 BTU. However, other factors like room height, insulation, number of occupants, and sun exposure should also be considered.

2. What is an Energy Star certified window air conditioner?

An Energy Star certified window air conditioner meets strict guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These units are more energy-efficient compared to their non-certified counterparts. In the long run, this could lead to significant savings on your energy bills.

3. Is it necessary to clean my window air conditioner regularly?

Yes, regular cleaning and maintenance can enhance the efficiency and lifespan of your unit. This often includes cleaning or replacing filters, checking for any obstructions in the vents, and making sure the outside coils are clean.

4. Can I install a window air conditioner by myself?

While it’s possible to install a window air conditioner by yourself, it may require some effort and basic tools. The user manual should provide detailed installation instructions. However, if you’re unsure, it’s always better to seek help from a professional.

5. How loud is a window air conditioner?

The noise level of window air conditioners can vary depending on the model and brand. Most modern units are designed to operate quietly, with noise levels ranging from about 50 to 60 decibels, roughly equivalent to a conversation at home or office background noise.

6. How can I make my window air conditioner more efficient?

There are several ways to improve the efficiency of your window air conditioner. These include regular maintenance, installing it in a shaded window, sealing any air leaks around the unit, and using the energy-saving mode if available.

7. Can I use a window air conditioner in a room without windows?

Window air conditioners are designed to be installed in a window or through a wall. If your room doesn’t have a window, you might want to consider other cooling options such as portable air conditioners, floor-mounted units, or ductless mini-split systems.

