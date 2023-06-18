If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Notebooks and legal pads have been part and parcel of many businesses for decades now. Despite massive technological advancements, notebooks have remained a daily necessity making bulk notebooks and bulk notepad purchases a common consideration.

There are a wide array of options for bulk notebooks available, ranging from sewn and spiral bound to soft and hardcovers. Let’s check out some great options, and some helpful information to choose the right ones for your needs.

Bulk Notebooks: Picks for Your Business

Top Pick: Simply Genius A5 Hardcover Notebooks – 20 Pack Runner Up: Feela A5 Kraft Notebooks – 30 Pack Best Value: Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 12 Pack Number of Notebooks 20 30 12 Paper Quality Thick cream color, ink proof Thick cream color Standard paper Sheets per Notebook 96 60 50 Cover Material Durable soft-touch faux leather Waterproof Kraft cover Paper with cardboard backing Additional Features Rounded corners, bookmark ribbon, expandable pocket Date and page input section, tight stitching Micro-perforated top edge, cardboard backing Ideal Usage Writing, meeting notes, journaling, daily planning Personal or business use Business or office use Price Range $$$ (Top Pick) $$ (Runner Up) $ (Best Value) Buy on Amazon Link Link Link

Simply Genius A5 Hardcover Notebooks – 20 Pack

Top Pick: Whether you’re writing the next bestseller, taking meeting notes, field journaling, daily planning, or just doodling, this Simply Genius notebook allows you to do it all with ease.

The cover is made of durable soft-touch faux leather with rounded corners. It also features 96 sheets of thick cream color ink proof paper, a bookmark ribbon, and an expandable pocket at the back that you can use to store business cards, clippings, and more. It’s also available in a wide range of colors.

Simply Genius (20 Pack) A5 Hardcover Leatherette Journals to Write in for Women, Faux Leather Journal for Men

Buy on Amazon

Feela A5 Kraft Notebooks – 30 Pack

Runner Up: This pack of 30 Kraft notebooks is among the best bulk notebook options. Each notebook measures 8.3″ x 5.5″, which is small enough to tuck in a purse and big enough to write in and hold onto.

It contains 60 ruled and cream-colored pages thick enough to avoid ink bleeding. There’s also a date and page input section on top of each page to help you remember the important dates and find the right page quickly.

The waterproof cover and tight stitching make this notebook a reliable memory ally.

30 Pack Kraft Notebooks, A5 Feela 60 Lined Pages Notebooks and Journals for Women

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 12 Pack

Best Value: Check out the Amazon Basics legal pads if you are looking for a bunch of writing pads for your business or office use.

These pads are available in a set of 12, each containing 50 writing sheets. Two double lines mark the left margin, while the micro-perforated top edge ensures you get a clean tear.

A cardboard backing at the back also ensures a sturdy surface when taking notes on the go.

Amazon Basics Narrow Ruled 5 x 8-Inch Writing Pad

Buy on Amazon

1InTheOffice Wirebound Spiral Notepad – 25 Pack

Stay organized and up to date with these 75-sheet pocket notepads. This notepad comes ruled for efficient space use, and the compact design allows it to slip and fit in drawers and bags easily.

The binding allows for a quick flip through the pages, while the perforated page feature allows for fast removal of a page. These bulk spiral notebooks come in 6 different cover page colors to suit your liking.

1InTheOffice Wirebound Spiral Memo Books, Memo Pads

Buy on Amazon

EOOUT A5 Colored Notebooks – 24 Pack

The EOOUT A5 size notebooks certainly make the cut for the best notebooks for daily use. Each notebook comes with 30 pages of premium 80gsm cream white paper that are stitched together with a thread, giving you the best writing experience while protecting your eyes from visual fatigue.

These notebooks are available in 12 different colors, helping you record special moments with a set full of creativity and imagination.

EOOUT 24pcs A5 Colored Journals Notebooks Bulk, Ruled Lined Journal

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Legal Pads – 6 Pack

These Amazon Basics bulk legal pads are a great option for anyone looking for an easy way to differentiate between several ongoing projects.

This set of six legal pads comes in pink, orchids, and blue. Each pad contains 50 sheets with micro-perforations that allow for a clean and easy tear. A left margin and wide ruled lines offer good visual guidance when writing.

Amazon Basics Legal Pads, Pink, Orchid & Blue Color Paper, 50 Sheet Paper Pads

Buy on Amazon

XYark Colorful Notebooks – 12 Pack

Add some vibrant colors to your writing with the XYark notebooks. This unruled notebook uses off-white paper that is easy on the eyes, and large size pages, 8.5? x 11?, certainly make these notebooks ideal for both writing and drawing.

The premium quality paper prevents ink from bleeding through the pages, and the durable binding ensures the pages stay together.

XYark Large Colorful Blank Notebook Journals Bulk with Thick Unlined Paper

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebook 5-Pack

Amazon Basics offers a set of 5 wide ruled spiral notebooks in assorted colors. Each has 100 perforated pages with 92% brightness.

The paper is wide ruled for neat, even lines of note taking, and the sturdy front and back covers protect the paper and double as a firm surface for writing against

Amazon Basics Wide Ruled Wirebound Spiral Notebook, 100 Sheet – 5-Pack

Buy on Amazon

Spiral Notebooks 1-Subject, 24 Pack, College Rule

Four sets of six different colored notebooks from Better Office Products help keep your notes and projects organized. The notebooks are college rule with 70 sheets each.

Each notebook is 3-hole punched for easy insertion into most standard-sized binders and has a snag-free spiral metal binding.

Better Office Products Spiral Notebooks 1-Subject 24 Pk College Rule 70 Sheets

Buy on Amazon

Oxford Composition Books 12 Pack

Keep your office supplies stocked up with composition notebooks like these from Oxford. The wide rule paper composition books are sewn together with sturdy covers to protect your notes and writing.

You get 12 composition books in various colors, each with 100 sheets of paper.

Oxford Composition Notebooks, Wide Ruled Paper, 9-3/4″ x 7-1/2″100 Sheets, 12 per Pack

Buy on Amazon

Coopay Journal Notebook 36 Pack

This large pack of journal notebooks would be a handy addition to your crafting or office supplies. Each journal has a brown paper cover and sewn together binding, making them as suitable for crafting as they are for note taking, journaling, or keeping track of ideas.

You get 36 ruled A5 size journals in this pack of wholesale notebooks by Coopay.

Coopay 36 Pack Journal Notebook Kraft Brown Cover Lined Notebooks

Buy on Amazon

PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebook 10 Pack

PAPERAGE offers a pack of 10 lined journal notebooks with a lay flat design for easy use. Each journal has 160 pages made from premium, acid-free ivory-colored paper that is thick enough to prevent bleed-through.

The journals have a water-resistant, vegan leather cover with inner expandable pockets. Included are sticker labels and an elastic bookmark.

PAPERAGE Lined Journal Notebooks, 10 Pack 160 Pg 5.7″x 8″ – 100 GSM Thick Paper Hardcover

Buy on Amazon

How to Choose the Best Notebooks and Legal Pads for Your Business

Size and type of the notebook depend primarily on its usage. For instance:

Pocket-sized notepads work best for on-the-go note-taking or jotting down quick ideas.

Larger notebooks or legal pads are ideal for extensive note-taking, planning, or journaling.

Composition notebooks and journals are suitable for record-keeping, while legal pads are perfect for drafting letters or documents.

Notebook binding determines longevity and user-friendliness:

Stitched or glued bindings offer a sleek appearance and durability, lending a professional look to your notebook.

Spiral binding facilitates easy page-turning and one-at-a-time viewing, making it a go-to choice for active note-takers. Opt for a twin-ring style to prevent snagging or bending.

Paper weight is a critical factor in preventing ink bleed-through:

Aim for paper weights above 75gsm to avoid ink seepage, maintaining the integrity of your notes.

Layout and rulings cater to different uses:

Unruled notebooks are perfect for artists or those preferring free-form note-taking.

Ruled notebooks help maintain neatness and order, especially for heavy writers. Consider the ruling size based on your handwriting style.

Page color can affect visual comfort and organization:

Look for for eye-friendly colors like off-white to reduce glare, especially for extensive writing tasks.

Varied page colors can assist in distinguishing between different projects or departments.

Consider these elements when choosing notebooks or legal pads:

Functionality : Pick a size and type that match your usage.

: Pick a size and type that match your usage. Durability : Choose a binding style that guarantees longevity.

: Choose a binding style that guarantees longevity. Writing comfort : Opt for higher paper weight to prevent ink bleed-through.

: Opt for higher paper weight to prevent ink bleed-through. Organization : Choose a layout that aligns with your note-taking style.

: Choose a layout that aligns with your note-taking style. Visual Comfort: Select page colors that reduce eye strain and facilitate project differentiation.

By keeping these factors in mind, you’ll be well-equipped to choose bulk notebooks and legal pads that meet your business needs, facilitating a smooth note-taking experience.

