Grant Programs Support Semiconductor Projects, Preschool Programs, and More

Government agencies and nonprofit organizations often provide small business grant programs to support growth in areas that serve the greater good of their communities. For example, the federal government is currently offering grants to support the production of semiconductor materials in the U.S. And multiple states are currently running grant programs to support child care and preschool programs. Read on for a full list of recent small business grant announcements.

CHIPS Program Grants

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office recently unveiled its first funding opportunity. The program is open to projects related to the construction, expansion, or modernization of commercial facilities that fabricate semiconductors. The department just hosted a webinar to guide for America recently hosted a webinar to walk eligible companies through the application process. Later in the year, the office plans to unveil additional funding opportunities to support semiconductor materials, manufacturing equipment facilities, and R&D facilities, all with the goal of restoring U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.

Franklin Chamber Foundation Capacity-Building Grants Program

The Chamber Foundation of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce in Indiana is launching its Capacity-Building Grants program to support local businesses with 10 or fewer employees. The program is funded through $30,000 in economic development fees from the Franklin Economic Development Commission. The Franklin Chamber Foundation launched in January to support small businesses with grants and educational programming. This is the first funding round the foundation will offer. It will include 12 grants of $2,500. The application period is open now through July 31.

Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program

The Canton CARES Small Business Grant Program in New York is providing financial assistance to local small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic. The village is using a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to fund the program, which will offer grants to small businesses and microenterprises. To qualify, businesses must commit to retaining jobs and dedicating at least 51 percent of jobs to low-moderate income persons. Microenterprise owners can also qualify for grants if they are a low-moderate income person. Applicants must also demonstrate how they’ll use funds in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of Economic Development is screening applicants for program eligibility, so local businesses should reach out for more information. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

La Mesa Facade and Property Improvement Grant Program

La Mesa, California is accepting online applications for the second installment of its La Mesa Facade and Property Improvement Grant Program. The program provides matching grant funding for businesses and property owners that plan to complete exterior improvements to commercial properties. A variety of projects are eligible for grant funding, from painting to installing new windows. Businesses can even submit plans that include a variety of improvements.

Tennessee Department of Human Services Community Child Care Hub Pilot Grants

The Tennessee Department of Human Services is now accepting applications for its Community Child Care Hub Pilot Grant program. The initiative will provide up to $5 million dollars in funding to public programs and non-profit organizations to support the development of local child care administrative hubs. Though these grants won’t go directly to small businesses, these hubs will support networks of newly licensed child care locations. So the program could make the licensing process for child care facilities easier in certain communities. Applications are available online now through July 28.

Illinois State Board of Education Preschool Grants

The Illinois State Board of Education recently extended the deadline for a grant program supporting the state’s child care organizations. Specifically, the state is offering $75 million in preschool funding for schools and early childhood providers that serve Illinois’ preschool deserts. Programs can use funding for half-day preschool, all-day preschool, and home visits. June 30 is the new deadline to apply.

