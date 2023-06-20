The Best Back Bar Coolers for Your Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a successful restaurant, pub, or bar is no easy task. Small business owners know that one of the keys to keeping customers happy is serving their favorite drinks at the ideal temperature. That’s where the back bar cooler comes into play. It’s a vital piece of commercial refrigeration equipment designed to keep your beer, wine, and other beverages perfectly chilled and instantly reachable for your staff.

What is a Back Bar Cooler?

Simply put, a back bar cooler is a specialized refrigerator for bars. It sits in the “back bar” area (the space behind the counter where bartenders prepare drinks), hence the name. These bar coolers offer convenience by making it easier for your staff to quickly grab chilled cans or bottles for serving. They’re designed to suit any bar, pub, or restaurant and accommodate your specific needs, whether you have a narrow space or a wide one to fill.

But a back bar cooler is more than just a refrigerator. It plays a crucial role in the commercial operations of your business. With the right bar cooler, you can enhance your staff’s efficiency, improve the quality of service to your customers, and, in turn, increase your sales.

Differentiating Back Bar Coolers: Features to Consider

When choosing a back bar cooler for your business, there are several factors you should take into account.

Size and Capacity: The size of your bar cooler should match the space available in your bar and the number of drinks you need to store. Consider the amount of beer, wine, and other drinks you plan to stock and how many different items you want to offer.

Energy Efficiency: As part of your commercial refrigeration equipment, your back bar coolers will be running continuously. Therefore, energy efficiency is a must. Check for energy star ratings or low-energy consumption labels on the units.

Material and Durability: Most back bar coolers are made from sturdy materials like galvanized steel or stainless steel, which can endure heavy usage. Ensure that the cooler you choose is designed to withstand the rigors of a busy bar environment.

Design and Aesthetics: A back bar cooler is not just functional; it also adds to the overall ambiance of your bar. Options with glass doors can double as display units, making the selection of drinks visible and appealing to customers.

Temperature Control and Insulation: Look for a back bar cooler with a reliable and easy-to-use temperature control system. It should maintain a consistent temperature to keep your drinks at their best. Good insulation, such as double walls, is also critical to ensure energy efficiency.

Exploring the Types of Back Bar Coolers

Understanding the types of back bar coolers available can help you pick the best one to suit your business needs.

Glass Door Coolers: These coolers, often equipped with sliding doors, offer excellent visibility of your drinks selection. They’re ideal if you want to showcase your collection of wine, beer, or specialty drinks.

Solid Door Coolers: For bars that value security and efficiency over display, solid door coolers are a great choice. They usually have stainless or galvanized steel doors that insulate better than glass.

Pass-through Coolers: These units have doors on both sides, allowing staff to reach in from the back bar and customers to self-serve from the front.

Slide-top Coolers: With their sliding tops, these coolers offer easy access and can accommodate a large volume of cans or bottles. They’re perfect for high-volume establishments.

How to Choose the Right Back Bar Cooler for Your Business

Choosing the right back bar cooler requires understanding your business’s needs. Consider your space, the volume of drinks you need to store, your energy budget, and your staff’s ease of use.

It’s also important to add filters to your search. Determine your price range, check product reviews, and read up on the benefits and drawbacks of different models. Don’t forget to account for maintenance costs over time.

Our Top Picks: Evaluating the Best Back Bar Coolers in the Market

Feature Top Pick: BODEGACOOLER Back Bar Cooler Runner Up: KoolMore Double Door Bar Back Refrigerator Best Value: Smith & Hanks 178 Can Capacity Beverage Cooler Capacity 11.4 cubic feet, 328 cans or 100 bottles Not specified 178 cans Temperature Range 32°F - 50°F 32°F - 50°F Not specified Shelves Six adjustable stainless steel shelves Four adjustable shelves Not specified Dimensions 20.87"D x 53.15"W x 35.24"H 35.4"L x 20.8"W x 35.2"H 24" width Placement Options Freestanding, under the counter, built-in Freestanding Freestanding, built-in Special Features Double-layer tempered glass doors with anti-fog, safety locks, LED lighting, R600a compressor, automatic defrost system LED lighting with independent switch, auto defrost and self-evaporating water pan, stainless steel design, ANSI 7 Standard compliant, two secure locks and adjustable height feet Automatic defrost, 1-year full warranty, 3-year warranty on compressor and sealed system

BODEGACOOLER Back Bar Cooler

Top Pick: The BODEGACOOLER bar fridge is a high-performing, under-counter refrigerator that brilliantly showcases your beverages. With a storage capacity of 11.4 cubic feet, this cooler can hold up to 328 cans or 100 bottles, making it perfect for businesses with diverse beverage offerings. Its and front ventilation allow for flexible placement options – freestanding, under the counter, or built-in.

This cooler’s intelligent thermostat maintains an ideal temperature range between 32°F and 50°F, while six adjustable stainless steel shelves and soft white LED lighting enhance product visibility and organization. Double-layer tempered glass doors with anti-fog and low-e features provide clear product visibility while ensuring efficient cooling.

Key Features:

11.4 cubic feet capacity to store up to 328 cans or 100 bottles

Adjustable temperature range between 32°F and 50°F

Six adjustable stainless steel shelves for flexible storage

Compact dimensions (20.87″D x 53.15″W x 35.24″H)

Soft white LED lighting for improved visibility

Quiet operation with R600a compressor

Safety locks on each door for added security

Double-layer tempered glass doors with anti-fog feature

User-friendly control panel for easy operation

Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance.

BODEGACOOLER Back Bar Cooler

Buy on Amazon

KoolMore Double Door Bar Back Refrigerator

Runner Up: The KoolMore double door refrigerator offers exceptional functionality for your small business needs. This freestanding unit, with a stainless steel build, ensures both interior and exterior resist stains, rust, and odor, promising durability and easy maintenance. The LED lighting system, complemented by clear glass doors, provides a bright display and easy inventory tracking.

Convenience is enhanced with the digital temperature display and controls, allowing you to adjust the temperature easily within a range of 32-50 degrees Fahrenheit. And its spacious interior is fitted with four adjustable shelves, aiding in maintaining an organized and well stocked refrigerator.

Key Features:

Stain, rust, and odor-resistant stainless steel design

Dimensions: 35.4″L x 20.8″W x 35.2″H

LED lighting system with an independent switch

Digital temperature display and controls

Four adjustable shelves for organized storage

Auto defrost and self-evaporating water pan for easy maintenance

Two secure locks and adjustable height feet

Complies with ANSI 7 Standard for commercial refrigerators

KoolMore Double Door Bar Back Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Smith & Hanks 178 Can Capacity Beverage Cooler

Best Value: The Smith & Hanks BEV145SRE Beverage Cooler offers an ideal solution for your beverage storage needs at an affordable price. This cooler is designed to keep a large assortment of drinks at the perfect chilled temperature while providing reliable performance.

Key Features Include:

High Capacity: Space for up to 178 cans

Flexible Placement: The cooler’s design allows for both freestanding use and integration into kitchen or home bar cabinetry.

Easy Installation: With a 24″ width, this cooler fits into most spaces. No need for water line hookups or special electrical connections.

Automatic Defrost: The automatic frost-free system ensures hassle-free maintenance and optimal cooling efficiency.

Reliable Support: It comes with a 1-year full warranty and a 3-year warranty on the compressor and sealed system.

Smith & Hanks 178 Can Capacity Beverage Cooler

Buy on Amazon

Procool Refrigeration Sliding 2-door Glass Front Beverage Cooler

The Procool Refrigeration Beverage Cooler offers a blend of form and function. This two-door, glass-front beverage cooler fits seamlessly into any setting, offering convenience and efficiency in a compact, stylish design. In a matte black finish, the Procool not only performs well but also looks great, making it a superb addition to your small business.

Key Features:

Generous Storage: Measures 36″ wide, 21″ deep, and 36″ tall, making it counter-height and offering a generous 7.4 cubic feet of space for beverage storage.

Efficient Cooling: It uses R600a refrigerant, an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solution that ensures your beverages stay at the perfect temperature.

Programmable Controls: The digital controller offers programmable temperature and defrost settings for ease of use and accurate cooling.

Enhanced Visibility: LED interior lights illuminate your stock, making it easier to organize and access your beverages.

Adjustable Shelving: The four adjustable shelves let you customize the interior space to suit your needs.

Comes with a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy.

Procool Refrigeration Sliding 2-door Glass Front Beverage Cooler

Buy on Amazon

COOLER DEPOT Beer Back Bar Cooler

With its convenient countertop design, this cooler is ideal for facilities with limited space, providing optimal merchandising opportunities. The COOLER DEPOT Beer Back Bar Cooler is a compact and efficient appliance that helps optimize your beverage storage and cooling needs. It offers a 7.4 cubic feet capacity and comes in a sleek black finish, ensuring it blends well with your bar’s interior.

This refrigerator operates on simple, user-friendly digital temperature control. The double-pane glass door, coupled with foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation, maintains safe operating temperatures between 35 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring your beverages and food items remain fresh.

Key Features:

7.4 cu. ft. capacity for ample storage

115V electrical connection

Digital temperature controls for ease of use

Double pane glass door for easy visibility and efficient insulation

Self-closing door with key lock for security and efficiency

Compact design perfect for limited spaces

Durable vinyl-on-steel exterior with corrosion-resistant galvanized steel interior

3-year all-parts warranty, 6-year compressor warranty, and 1-month labor warranty for peace of mind.

COOLER DEPOT Beer Back Bar Cooler

Buy on Amazon

ICEJUNGLE Indoor/Outdoor Under Counter Refrigerator

The ICEJUNGLE Under Counter Refrigerator is designed for both indoor and outdoor use. This sleek, silver appliance ensures seamless integration into your environment as either a standalone unit or under the counter.

Key Features:

Dual-Drawer Design: This refrigerator optimizes storage with its double-drawer setup, including a divider and a slide-out section for food organization.

Compact Yet Capacious: With dimensions of 23.4″W x 23″D x 32.28″H, it can store up to 142 standard 12 oz. cans, making it a robust solution for a home, office, or bar setting.

Precision Temperature Control: Furnished with an electronic temperature controller, it guarantees accurate, degree-specific temperature regulation to maintain beverage quality.

LED Digital Display: Offers an adjustable temperature range from 0?-20?/32?-72? to prevent food and beverage spoilage.

Stainless Steel Construction: This under counter refrigerator is both durable and visually appealing.

Convenient Notifications: Features include an automatic light that turns on when the door is opened, a door alarm that triggers after 60 seconds of being left open, and high/low temperature alerts.

Warranty and Support: Backed by a one-year warranty service and a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy.

ICEJUNGLE Indoor/Outdoor Under Counter Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

COTLIN Back Bar Cooler Commercial Counter Height

Featuring two Low-E double-glazed glass doors, this cooler ensures clear visibility, aiding quick inventory checks without disturbing the interior temperature. Integrated LED lighting further enhances product display and convenience. Its automatic defrost system simplifies maintenance while self-closing doors preserve internal temperature and energy.

Using eco-friendly R600a refrigerant, the cooler maintains optimal temperatures from 32°F to 50°F, with digital controls ensuring precise temperature management. Its durable construction combines embossed aluminum interior walls for thermal insulation with a corrosion-resistant black-coated steel exterior.

Key Features:

7.4 cu. ft. capacity can store up to 192 12oz. cans or 84 12oz. bottles

Compact design suitable for undercounter or freestanding placement

Double-glazed Low-E glass doors for superior visibility

Integrated LED lighting for enhanced product display

Automatic defrost system for ease of maintenance

High-performance compressor with environmentally-friendly R600a refrigerant

Precise digital temperature controls, maintaining 32°F to 50°F

Embossed aluminum interior and black coated steel exterior for durability

ETL Listed for safety, NSF compliant to ANSI 7 Standard.

COTLIN Back Bar Cooler Commercial Counter Height

Buy on Amazon

FVLFIL Procool Refrigeration 2-door Glass Front 36″ Cooler

With a sleek silver finish, the FVLFIL Procool Refrigeration 2-door cooler is not only a high-performance appliance but also a stylish addition to any small business setting. Made with a durable stainless steel design and two tempered glass doors, this unit offers clear visibility and easy access to your beverages.

Key Features:

Spacious Dimensions: Measuring 36″W x 21″D x 36″H, this counter-height cooler offers a generous capacity of 7.4 cubic feet for your beverages.

Double Glass Doors: Equipped with two self-closing, lockable, double-glazed tempered glass doors for added security and convenience.

Adjustable Shelves: Provides flexibility in arranging your beverages to meet your specific needs.

Energy Efficiency: Uses environmentally friendly R600a refrigerant for cooling, helping you save on energy bills while protecting the environment.

Versatile Usage: Suitable for both residential and commercial use, and is ETL listed and conforms to NSF Std. 7.

Comes with a 30-day return, refund, or replacement policy.

FVLFIL Procool Refrigeration 2-door Glass Front 36″ Cooler

Buy on Amazon

Yeego 30-Inch Beverage Refrigerator

Explore the flexibility of Yeego’s 30-inch Beverage Refrigerator, a duo of 15″ beverage coolers designed to cater to your needs. It’s a versatile solution, capable of holding up to 160 cans while fitting effortlessly into business, delivering effective cooling performance while allowing you to display your products.

Key Features:

Adaptable Capacity: This beverage cooler offers flexible storage with 8 removable shelves to accommodate various sizes of beverages.

Dual Functionality: Comprising two 15-inch coolers that can be used side-by-side or separately, maximizing your space utilization.

Quiet Operation: The cooler operates at ?41db, ensuring a quiet environment without disturbing natural sediments in your beverages.

Efficient Construction: A sleek stainless steel frame with double-layered tempered glass doors stabilizes interior temperatures and prevents fogging.

Practical Design Features: Includes reversible doors for flexibility, leveling legs for stability, key locks to prevent inadvertent opening, and blue LED interior lighting for easy drink selection in low light.

Offers a one-year warranty

Yeego 30 inch Beverage Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Arctic Air 73-Inch Glass 3-Door Commercial Back Bar Refrigerator

The Arctic Air Back Bar Refrigerator features a combination of function and aesthetics. This freestanding, 73-inch unit boasts a foamed stainless steel top, providing you with an efficient workspace that blends seamlessly with surrounding equipment.

The appliance offers an efficient temperature range between 33 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit, facilitated by an eco-conscious R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant system. The storage capacity is impressive, offering 20.7 cubic feet of space capable of housing 84 6-packs of 12-ounce cans. With three glass doors and six shelves, inventory management becomes less of a chore.

Key Features:

Spacious 73″ stainless steel workspace

Eco-friendly R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant system

20.7 cubic feet storage capacity

Three glass doors and six shelves for organization

Lockable 3.25″ casters for portability

User-friendly electronic thermostat with digital LED display

Black, powder-coated steel front for durability

Requires 115 Volts power supply

Arctic Air 73-Inch Glass 3-Door Commercial Back Bar Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Tips to Maximize the Efficiency of Your Back Bar Cooler

Just purchasing a top-of-the-line back bar cooler isn’t enough. To truly reap the benefits, you need to use and maintain it effectively.

Proper Installation: Ensure the unit is installed by a professional to avoid any operational issues.

Regular Cleaning and Maintenance: Clean the interior regularly to prevent build-up of dirt and bacteria. Regular maintenance checks can also help spot potential problems before they escalate.

Optimized Organization: Organize your drinks logically to make it easier for staff to find what they need quickly. This can reduce the time the doors are open and increase energy efficiency.

Ensuring Good Ventilation: Back bar coolers need good ventilation to operate efficiently. Ensure there’s enough space around your unit, particularly if it’s a model with a rear ventilation system.

Prompt Repair and Servicing: If something seems amiss with your cooler, don’t wait to call in a technician. Prompt repairs can prevent bigger, more costly issues down the line.

Frequently Asked Questions about Back Bar Coolers

What is the lifespan of a back bar cooler?

Most commercial bar coolers can last between 10 and 20 years with proper maintenance. The lifespan can vary depending on usage, care, and the quality of the unit.

How much energy does a back bar cooler consume?

Energy consumption depends on the size, type, and model of the cooler. Energy-efficient models can significantly lower consumption. Always check the Energy Star rating when purchasing.

Can I use a regular refrigerator instead of a back bar cooler?

While regular refrigerators can chill drinks, they lack the design features of a back bar cooler that enhance convenience, display, and quick access.

How often should a back bar cooler be serviced or maintained?

Routine cleaning should be performed weekly. For comprehensive maintenance and checks, a professional service is recommended at least twice a year.

Is a glass door or solid door cooler better for my business?

This depends on your needs. If you want to display your drinks, go for a glass door. If insulation and security are more important, choose a solid door cooler.

Your Next Steps: Installing a Back Bar Cooler

Choosing the right back bar cooler is just the first step. You also need to plan for its installation and usage.

Choosing the Right Supplier or Retailer: Make sure to purchase from a reliable supplier who offers good after-sales service and warranty.

Installation Best Practices: Hire a professional for the installation to ensure it’s done correctly and safely. Incorrect installation can lead to poor performance and higher energy costs.

Training Your Staff: Educate your staff on how to use the cooler efficiently and the importance of regular cleaning and maintenance.

Elevating Your Business with the Perfect Back Bar Cooler

Investing in a high-quality back bar cooler can significantly enhance your bar or restaurant’s operations. By carefully considering your specific needs and exploring the best products available, you can find a cooler that not only keeps your drinks perfectly chilled but also contributes to a seamless and efficient service, improving your customers’ experience and boosting your sales.

Remember, the right back bar cooler is not just a piece of equipment—it’s a partner in your business’s success. Choose wisely, maintain diligently, and watch as your establishment thrives!

