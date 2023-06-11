Cisco and AT&T Unite to Enhance Connectivity for a Mobile-First Workforce

In a significant move aimed at strengthening connectivity for the increasingly mobile workforce, Cisco and AT&T have announced new collaborative solutions. By integrating key features of Cisco’s Webex Calling and SD-WAN solutions with AT&T’s mobile network, businesses of all sizes are better positioned to provide their employees with secure, consistent, and seamless work experiences, irrespective of their location.

The rapid shift towards mobile phones as the primary device for business communications has created a pressing need for connectivity solutions that are secure, flexible, and easy to manage. Addressing this, Cisco and AT&T’s planned integration offers key benefits, including:

Single Number Mobile Identity: The fusion of AT&T’s wireless smartphone capabilities with Webex Calling aims to provide enhanced functionality and flexibility for mobile communication. Cost Reduction: The integration is designed to help businesses lower expenses by reducing or even eliminating the need for fixed business lines. Superior Voice Quality: With AT&T Cloud Voice and Webex Go, users can securely make and receive business calls via AT&T’s reliable nationwide mobile network, enhancing collaboration experiences across Webex app and devices. Effective and Secure Collaboration: The joint solution aims to improve knowledge sharing and decision-making speed by enhancing collaboration, regardless of location.

Anticipated for release to all Webex Calling users in the U.S. later this year, the AT&T Cloud Voice with Webex Go solution is set to revolutionize on-the-go business communication.

Moreover, the rising demand for secure and unified connectivity has led Cisco and AT&T to join forces to offer SD-WAN connectivity, with optional add-on services such as 5G and fiber broadband, for businesses of varying sizes.

Small and medium businesses can look forward to a new self-service option launched by AT&T to simplify SD-WAN deployment. The solution, AT&T Business Wi-Fi with Cisco Meraki, will enable businesses to efficiently connect, manage, protect, and scale their networks.

Larger enterprises will have access to AT&T SD-WAN with Cisco, a fully managed connectivity solution with integrated security and analytics, providing secure access to any application in their multicloud environment.

Furthermore, Cisco plans to embed AT&T wireless connectivity into Cisco devices, offering zero-touch provisioning for both Cisco and AT&T customers via the AT&T Control Center, powered by Cisco.

