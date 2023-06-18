If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Adding a commercial beverage dispensers to your juice bar, café, or corner store can help your drink service be more efficient. They can also potentially help you boost sales. If you’re not a food and drink-related business, you can use one in your breakroom or common area and make your employees very happy.

While all commercial beverage dispensers are meant to be an efficient way to serve drinks while keeping their temperature regulated, there are a lot of different types on the market with different purposes and features. We’ve done our best to round up the best commercial dispenser for your business.

Types of Commercial Drink Dispensers

There are a few different types of commercial drink dispensers; here are the most common:

Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers- Refrigerated beverage dispensers have a built-in refrigeration system to provide cooling and release warm air. These are widely used for most kinds of cold drinks and can come with one tank or several.

Insulated Beverage Dispensers – The insulation makes these servers hot and cold beverage dispensers. They don't use any electricity, so they can only keep drinks hot or cold for a limited amount of time. However, they are easy to transport and require little to no maintenance.

Frozen Beverage Dispensers – These are used for thick frozen products such as milkshakes, mixed drinks, slushies, smoothies, etc.

Coffee/Tea Urns and Dispensers – Some dispensers are made specifically for brewing coffee or tea. The commercial types come in various sizes

Cold Beverage Dispensers – These are for cold drinks only and usually have an ice compartment to keep drinks cold.

Commercial Beverage Dispensers: Options For Your Business

Top Pick: Royal-Kincool Corolla-1S Single 3.2 Gallon Beverage Dispenser Runner Up: Carlisle FoodService Products TrimLine Double Base Beverage Dispenser Best Value: BUNN Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser Capacity 3.2 Gallons 7 Gallons 4 Gallons Material High-quality stainless steel, high-density PC Durable polycarbonate (PC) Stainless steel Features Cooling cylinder, dispense valve, handle, manual thermostat controller, uses CFC-free refrigerant R134A Ergonomic handles on lid, hinge-less lid Special lid seal for brew-thru Benefits Quiet operation (<55db), Eco-friendly, Anti-cracking, BPA free, Adjustable temperature Large capacity, Impact, grease, oil, detergent, acid resistant, Easy and safe to refill Safe and efficient, Trusted brand Ideal Usage Maintaining freshness of juices, iced teas, lemonades, other cold drinks Serving large crowds at parties, restaurants, or catering events Iced tea dispensing Price Range $$$ (Top Pick) $$ (Runner Up) $ (Best Value) Buy on Amazon Link Link Link

Royal-Kincool Corolla-1S Single 3.2 Gallon Beverage Dispenser

Top Pick: Constructed with high-quality stainless steel, this beverage dispenser’s cooling cylinder, dispense valve, and handle are designed to endure heavy-duty use. Plus, it operates quietly at less than 55db, thanks to its middle or high back pressure hermetic compressor. Environmentally conscious, it uses CFC-free refrigerant R134A, making it an eco-friendly choice for your business.

The Corolla-1S features a spacious 12L (3.2 Gallon) crystal-clear food-grade bowl, allowing your guests to clearly see the refreshing drinks you offer. Made from high-density PC material, it’s anti-cracking and BPA free, ensuring safety and long-lasting durability. For optimal drink quality, this dispenser includes a manual thermostat controller, adjustable from 32-50? (0-10?). This makes it perfect for maintaining the crisp freshness of juices, iced teas, lemonades, and other cold drinks.

Royal-Kincool Corolla-1S Single 3.2 Gallon Bowl Refrigerated Beverage Dispenser

Carlisle FoodService Products TrimLine Double Base Beverage Dispenser

Runner Up: Boasting a generous 7-gallon capacity, this dispenser is ideal for serving large crowds at parties, restaurants, or catering events. It is constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC), which resists impacts, grease, oil, detergent, and most inorganic acids, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable performance.

To provide a user-friendly experience, the dispenser features ergonomic handles on the lid, which have a textured surface for a superior grip. This makes refilling the dispenser quick, easy, and safe, minimizing the risk of spills and mishaps. Additionally, the lid is hinge-less, minimizing breakage and reducing spills.

Carlisle FoodService Products TrimLine Plastic Double Base Beverage Dispenser

BUNN Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser

Best Value: If you serve iced tea, this iced tea machine from BUNN is a must-have. Besides being able to keep your tea cool and easy to dispense, the lid features a special seal that allows the brewer to fill the TDO server with the lid still on – saving time and reducing the risk of contamination.

BUNN has been making commercial beverage equipment for years and is trusted for its quality and reliability.

BUNN TDO-4 Commercial Iced Tea Dispenser w/Brew-Thru Lid

Stainless Steel Dispenser with Ice Container

This smaller unit is perfect for small batch cocktails, specialty drinks, lemonades, etc. The plastic container holds 5 gallons of liquid, and the double ice container at the base will keep it nice and cold.

Made from durable plastic and stainless steel, this drink server also has a high-quality spigot and is easy to clean.

5 Gallon Stainless Steel Beverage Dispenser with Ice Container

Grindmaster Cecilware Cold Beverage Dispenser

This model from Grindmaster Cecilware is designed for heavy commercial use. The 5-gallon tanks are made from polycarbonate material which the maker says is virtually unbreakable. A high-efficiency pump and evaporator provide faster start-ups and cooling.

Agitators are included for fresh juices, tea, or coffee.

Grindmaster-Cecilware D35-3 Crathco Classic Bubblers Premix Cold Beverage Dispensers

VEVOR Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispenser

This VEVOR refrigerated beverage dispenser will be a perfect fit if you serve only one type of drink at a time. Like the 4-tank model, our top pick, this single tank dispenser has a broadened mixing leaf that provides efficient mixing for perfect-tasting drinks.

The dispenser also has a high-end temperature controller that easily maintains the drink temperature at 45-54 degrees Fahrenheit. It also comes with independent switches for mixing and cooling, a detachable drip tray for easy cleaning, and multiple air vents for fast heat dissipation.

VEVOR 110V Commercial Refrigerated Beverage Dispensers,4.8 Gallon

COSTWAY Insulated Beverage Server/Dispensers – 2

This set of 2 insulated beverage dispensers features a seamless double-walled shell and is filled with commercial-grade polyurethane foam for optimal insulation.

These tanks are large, durable, and will keep your drinks at their desired temperature for hours using no energy at all.

COSTWAY 5 gal Insulated Hot/Cold Beverage Dispensers with Seamless Double Walled Shell

Hamilton Beach Coffee Urn and Hot Drink Dispenser

Keep the coffee flowing and your customers happy with Hamilton Beach’s coffee urn with fast brew. This machine brews 45 cups of coffee in 28 minutes. This is perfect for a busy business that serves a lot of hot beverages.

This unit also features dual heaters and an easy dispensing lever.

Hamilton Beach Fast Brew 45 Cup Coffee Urn and Hot Beverage Dispensers

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server

This dispenser is insulated to keep up to 5 gallons of drink hot or cold for 4-6 hours. Again, this type of drink dispenser requires no energy, making it convenient for a variety of businesses.

Features include a double-wall shell, inlaid sealing ring, and 2 layers of food-grade LLDPE material. It has handles for easy carrying and a spring action faucet to prevent leaks and drips.

Pearington 5-gal. Insulated Hot and Cold Beverage Server/Dispenser

Carlisle Paddles Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser

This no-nonsense drink dispenser is dishwasher safe and holds up to 5 gallons of liquid. It’s made of BPA-free polyethylene, which is stain and scratch-resistant.

This item also has embossed lines on the body in 1-qt. increments and comes with labels.

Carlisle Paddles 221002 Polyethylene Round Beverage Dispenser 5 Gallon Capacity

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

If you serve frozen beverages like slushies or mixed drinks, you’ll need frozen beverage dispensers. Frozen beverage dispensers will mix and serve your cold drinks with the push of a button, making them a convenient piece of equipment worth investing in.

This machine by TECSPACE has 2 tanks made from durable food-grade material, double-sided refrigeration, and efficient slush making.

TECSPACE 2 Tank Commercial Slushy Machine

What to Look for When Buying Commercial Beverage Dispensers

Commercial beverage dispensers are an essential part of many food service operations, from cafes to hotels. They’re diverse in size, functionality, and pricing, meaning careful consideration is vital to find the perfect match for your business. Here’s an expanded guide on what to look out for when purchasing these units.

First and foremost, size matters. While larger units might offer more capacity, they also demand more counter space. Always assess your available space and weigh it against your capacity needs before deciding on a unit size.

Speaking of capacity, this is a crucial balancing act. Smaller units might be cost-effective and space-saving, but frequent refills can disrupt service flow. On the other hand, oversized units can be burdensome, both in terms of initial cost and energy consumption. Here are some rough capacity guidelines:

Small capacity: These are ideal for businesses with low beverage consumption, typically holding up to 3 gallons.

These are ideal for businesses with low beverage consumption, typically holding up to 3 gallons. Medium capacity: Suited for moderately busy settings, they can hold between 3 and 5 gallons.

Suited for moderately busy settings, they can hold between 3 and 5 gallons. High capacity: Designed for high-demand environments, they can hold over 5 gallons.

The number of bowls in a dispenser can directly affect service versatility. Single-bowl units are excellent for venues serving a single type of beverage, whereas multiple-bowl units are perfect for places like juice bars or restaurants that offer a range of drink options.

The mixing method is another key consideration, particularly for cold beverages. Agitator or bubbler mechanisms prevent sediment from settling, ensuring the drink’s consistency. Agitators are often used for dairy-based beverages, while bubblers are suitable for clear, pulpy, or foamy drinks.

Energy usage is a long-term cost to consider. Always check the voltage requirements of a dispenser and compare it to your establishment’s power supply. Also, consider energy-efficient models for long-term savings.

Finally, the temperature range is crucial, especially if you serve both hot and cold drinks. Ensure the unit you choose can deliver the optimal temperature for your beverages, enhancing customer satisfaction.

