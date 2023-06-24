Commercial Hand Dryer: Our Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Thinking about ditching the paper towels for a hand dryer? Great idea! Investing in a commercial hand dryer has many benefits. Installing a hand dryer in your business is more cost-effective, better for the environment, and more sanitary than paper towels, which can be messy and need to be constantly replenished.

The best air hand dryers for work should be reliable, with a long work life because they are being used constantly, and should be energy efficient. Whether you are installing a hand dryer in a restroom, kitchen, or handwashing station, the units on this list will provide a valuable buying guide.

Why Your Business Should Have a Commercial Hand Dryer

Making the switch to a commercial hand dryer indeed comes with a range of benefits, both tangible and intangible, which can greatly enhance your business’s overall functionality and reputation. To further emphasize the point, let’s delve into a few additional aspects of why this investment might be worthwhile:

Customer Perception – Believe it or not, the state of your restroom can greatly impact a customer’s overall impression of your business. A well-maintained, modern restroom with a high-quality hand dryer indicates that you care about details, hygiene, and sustainability. This can boost your company’s reputation and customer loyalty.

Long-term Savings – Despite the initial cost of installing a hand dryer, you’ll likely notice considerable long-term savings. Unlike paper towels, there’s no need to continuously buy, store, or replace anything. Moreover, many of today’s models are energy-efficient, further lowering your operating costs.

Reduced Maintenance – Hand dryers reduce the time and effort needed for janitorial services. There’s no need to replenish paper towel dispensers, clean up discarded towels, or deal with the resulting plumbing issues when these end up in toilets.

Space Optimization – Paper towel dispensers, and the storage required for their refills, take up valuable space. Hand dryers are compact, freeing up room for other amenities.

Commercial hand dryers also offer:

Quiet Operation: Many modern hand dryers operate quietly, reducing noise pollution in your restroom.

Customization Options: You can select a hand dryer that aligns with your restroom’s aesthetic. Many models offer different finishes and styles.

Accessibility Compliance: Certain hand dryer models are designed to comply with accessibility standards, making them a great choice for businesses seeking to be more inclusive.

Overall, while the decision to install a commercial hand dryer may seem minor, its impact on your business’s operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and reputation can be significant

Types of Commercial Hand Dryers

Commercial hand dryers have become increasingly popular in the past few years. Businesses are looking to replace paper towels and their dispensers in an effort to save money and be more environmentally friendly. In response, vendors have made various styles of hand dryers available with different features and options. Here are the general types of commercial hand dryers available:

Traditional Hand Dryers – This style of hand dryer features a push-button activation that provides heated air for a preset amount of time.

– This style of hand dryer features a push-button activation that provides heated air for a preset amount of time. Automatic Hand Dryers – Automatic hand dryers use sensors to turn on only when in use. They provide heated air to the user for a shorter amount of time.

– Automatic hand dryers use sensors to turn on only when in use. They provide heated air to the user for a shorter amount of time. High-Speed Hand Dryers – High-speed hand dryers boast the quickest drying time, making them perfect for a busy bathroom.

Commercial Hand Dryer: Our Top Picks For Your Business

Features / Model Top Pick: Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer Runner Up: XLERATOR Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer Best Value: JETWELL 2Pack High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer Power 1800 Watts 1500 Watts 1400 Watts Dry Time 10-12 seconds 10-15 seconds 7-10 seconds Speed Air speed of 200 mph High-velocity air stream Not specified Sensor Range 2-5.9 inches Automatic infrared optical start/stop sensor Up to 6 inches Noise Level 70-72 decibels Lowered by 9 decibels with noise reduction nozzle 72 decibels Installation Wall-mounted, plug-in Surface-mounted Not specified Weight 10.1 pounds Not specified Not specified Special Features Polished stainless steel Brushed stainless steel cover, Noise reduction nozzle Infrared sensor, Brush motor, Uses 80% less energy Warranty Not specified 5 years Not specified Price Range High-end Mid-range Budget (value for 2-pack) Ideal For Commercial use Commercial use Commercial use where multiple hand dryers are needed Package Includes 1 Hand Dryer 1 Hand Dryer 2 Hand Dryers

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer

Top Pick: The polished stainless steel Goetland hand dryer uses 1800 watts to dry hands within 10-12 seconds by moving air at 200 mph. The infrared sensing distance is set between 2-5.9 inches, with noise ranging between 70-72 decibels. Ideal for commercial use, this hand dryer weighs 10.1 pounds.

This dryer can be easily wall-mounted and may be plugged in directly to an outlet.

Goetland Stainless Steel Commercial Hand Dryer 1800w Automatic High-Speed Heavy-Duty Dull Polished

XLERATOR Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer

Runner Up: The XLERATOR air hand dryer is made with a brushed stainless steel cover accompanied by a noise reduction nozzle that lowers the noise by 9 decibels. This surface-mounted hand dryer with a high-velocity air stream can dry hands in 10-15 seconds.

It also has an automatic infrared optical start/stop sensor that runs the dryer for 35 seconds or until hands are removed from under the sensor. It runs on 1500 watts and comes with a five-year warranty.

XLERATOR XL-SB Automatic High-Speed Hand Dryer with Brushed Stainless Steel Cover

JETWELL 2Pack High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer

Best Value: The JETWELL 2Pack UL hand dryer uses 1400 Watts to dry hands within 7 to 10 seconds. It comes with an infrared sensor that works up to six inches, and it has been tested to work more than 500,000 times. The brush motor operates at 72 decibels and uses 80% less energy.

This option is a great value if your business needs multiple hand dryers.

JETWELL 2Pack UL Listed High-Speed Commercial Automatic Eco Hand Dryer with HEPA Filter

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer

The carbon brush motor can dry your hands in 10 – 15 seconds. This dryer has a built-in HEPA filter, automatic heating that heats up to save more than 70% of energy use per day, UL approved, and 45-second overtime protection. The company guarantees the device for two years with worry-free replacement. This economical hand dryer comes highly rated by its users.

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer with Hepa Filter Polished Stainless-Steel UL Approved

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer

This dryer takes up less space because of its patented horizontal compact design. It dries your hands in under 12 seconds using a motor tested for more than half a million times without any issues. The noise level comes in at 70db with 76.5 cubic feet per minute airflow.

It also features temperature control for either room temperature or warm air, and a corrosion-proof stainless steel cover.

ASIALEO Commercial Hand Dryer High-Speed Automatic Electric Hand Dryers

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

The Dyson hand dryer is one of the fastest hand dryers you can get, but the price puts it out of reach for many small businesses. It moves air at an amazing and unmatched 420 miles an hour. A dry time of around 11 seconds, a high-grade HEPA filter, a 5-year warranty, and a long-life brushless motor make it a quality dryer. This hand dryer may not be for everyone, but it gets rave reviews from suppliers.

Dyson Airblade dB Hand Dryer AB14

World Dryer 0833 NOVA-1 Plug-In Economical Automatic Hand Dryer

The NOVA-1 by World Dryer is a cost-efficient option for smaller, lower traffic areas. It is compact and easy to install and dries hands in about 30 seconds. This model comes in a white epoxy enamel finish on die-cast aluminum for a clean and vandal-resistant surface. This dryer has a cord with a 3-prong plug, making it compatible with any 120-volt wall outlet.

World Dryer 0833 NOVA-1 Plug-In Economical Surface Mounted Plug-In Quick Install Automatic Hand Dryer

Excel Dryer ThinAir Commercial Hand Dryer

This hand dryer by Excel is popular among energy-conscious small businesses mainly because it can qualify users for LEED credits. It promises to reduce paper towel waste and use 80% less energy than other commercial dryers. In addition, this model has adjustable heat and speed options and is ADA compliant. This surface-mounted hand dryer also features an anti-microbial cover and washable pre-filter.

Excel Dryer ThinAir ADA-Compliant Commercial Hand Dryer, Surface Mount, White Antimicrobial ABS Cover, 950 Watts 110/120V

EnBath Commercial Hand Dryer

If you like supporting small businesses and saving money, consider this stainless steel option by EnBath. This compact dryer provides 224-mph-velocity for each session and has adjustable speed and volume options. It uses only 1350 watts of electricity for heated air and 500 watts for room temperature air.

Despite its small size, this dryer is built for long-term use and has been lab-tested over half a million times.

EnBath Hand Dryer (224 mph) Automatic Electric Hand Dryers for Bathrooms, Stainless Steel

Alpine Industries Commercial Automatic Hand Dryer

This hand dryer from Alpine Industries combines power, energy efficiency and sleek design. Its 25,000 rpm brush motor dries hands in 10 seconds, making it ideal for high-traffic, heavily used areas.

This hand dryer is corrosion-proof and lightweight and has a lower price point than some of the other commercial hand dryers. It also is one of the few models offering different color choices.

Alpine Commercial Automatic Hand Dryer – High Speed Air Hand Dryer for Home

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer with Hepa Filter

The built-in Hepa filter is the star of the AIKE AK2903, providing clean and hygienic air for each use. Additionally, this model boasts a smart heating system, so it only uses warm air when the room temperature is below a certain level.

This hand dryer is made of corrosion-proof stainless steel, is UL approved, and comes with a two-year warranty.

AIKE AK2903 Heavy Duty Commercial Hand Dryer

How to Choose the Best Hand Dryer for Your Business

A hand dryer may seem like a simple purchase, but you want to make sure you’re getting the right one for your business. There are several factors to consider before hitting the Buy Now button.

High Speed

The new generation of high-speed hand dryers are fast, with 10 to 15 seconds drying times now the standard for quality devices. However, not every business needs a high-speed hand dryer, and many of them are expensive. Standard speed hand dryers are a good option for lower traffic areas.

Automatic Hand Dryer

The optimal hand dryer for your business may be automatic or push-button. An automatic dryer is more sanitary and uses less energy because they turn off as soon as the hand is removed. Push-button models have a timer cycle that continues to run until it is over. Many automatic hand dryers have an air volume regulator to help reduce stack effects on building HVAC systems. A push-button hand dryer might be ideal if your space is small.

Inclusivity

Businesses must be careful to comply with ADA guidelines when installing hand dryers. Most hand dryers are designed to be installed lower to the ground to ensure blind users visiting don’t accidentally bump into them. Keep this in mind when choosing a model and location. Models with a slimmer design can also help keep you in compliance.

Noise

Fast, powerful hand dryers can be noisy. Think about where the dryer will be installed – if it will be in or near a noise-sensitive area, look for quiet hand dryers with adjustable motor speeds or low decibels.

Energy Use

Most people switch from paper towels to hand dryers in an effort to reduce paper towel mess and energy costs. Contrary to the name, high-powered automatic units are, in reality, more energy-efficient. They dry hands quicker and automatically turn off when not in service.

Vandal Proof

Depending on the location, hand dryers can be roughed up. In this case, you do not want the most expensive/high-end unit. Look into vandal-proof and corrosion-proof dryers with a lower price point if this is a concern.

Easy to Install

Many hand dryers are listed as “easy to install,” while others recommend having an electrician assist with or complete the installation. Additionally, some hand dryers are plug-in while others are wireless. Some are designed to be either with some changes to the wiring. Think about who will install your hand dryers before choosing.

Hygienic

Hygiene has become more important than ever, and some dryers are more hygienic than others. Automatic hand dryers are more sanitary than push-button hand dryers since there is no need to touch them. However, most models come with hygienic accessories like washable filters, antimicrobial covers, or HEPA filters.

Summary

Hand dryers have become a standard in most public restrooms and other wash areas. Customers now expect a hand dryer in order to avoid another point of contact and to keep their time in the restroom brief. The good news is you can find hand dryers across all budgets and quickly install one in your place of business.

