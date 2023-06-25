If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A paper towel dispenser encourages your customers, guests, and employees to adopt hygienic habits, control waste, and keep the environment clean. They are also good for your budget because they are designed to give out just the right amount of paper towels needed to dry hands or clean a spill.

By making them easily accessible, you help provide a clean and safe environment for all. There are many different types of machines ranging from simple surface mount units to more complex automatic rigs. The key is finding a suitable paper towel dispenser to do the job for you.

This article contains a list of different commercial paper towel dispensers you can buy on Amazon. Check out our picks for the best commercial paper towel dispensers for businesses:

Commercial Paper Towel Dispenser: Great Picks For Your Business

Features Top Pick: SofPull Large High-Capacity Centerpull Paper Towel Dispenser Runner Up: Oasis Creations Touchless Paper Towel dispenser Best Value: Mind Reader Multi-Fold Paper Towel Dispenser Dispensing Mechanism Manual, center-pull. Touchless. Manual, for c-fold and m-fold towels. Capacity Accommodates up to 560 large center-pull towels. Not specified. Not specified. Installation and Versatility Can be mounted or hung sideways, upside down, and right side up. Comes with necessary hardware for installation. Can be mounted using screws or 3M tape. Material & Design Weighs 2.7 pounds, 12.13 x 11.31 x 11 inches. Lock design protects the product inside. Made of ABS plastic, 3.75 x 10.5 x 14 inches. Special Features Reduces waste and cross-contamination. Minimizes the risk of cross-contamination. Clear window to monitor fill level. Security Not specified. Comes with two keys to secure the dispenser. Locking mechanism to prevent tampering/vandalism. Price Point Premium price, high capacity and versatile mounting options. Moderate price, touchless and secure. Budget-friendly, compact and versatile design.

SofPull Centerpull

Top Pick: Georgia-Pacific’s manual wall-mounted paper towel dispenser accommodates up to 560 large center-pull towels.

The large capacity means less time refilling the dispenser, weighing just 2.7 pounds and coming in at 12.13 x 11.31 x 11 inches. It dispenses them one at a time, helping to reduce waste and cross-contamination. The center-pull dispensing mechanism is ideal for high-traffic restrooms.

It can be mounted or hung sideways, upside down, and right side up to accommodate different spaces.

SofPull Large High-Capacity Centerpull Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific), Translucent Smoke

Oasis Creations Touchless

Runner Up: This paper towel dispenser offers a touchless solution to minimize the risk of cross-contamination.

A lock design also protects the product inside from pilferage while reducing waste. The dispenser comes with the necessary hardware for installation along with two keys.

Oasis Creations Touchless Paper Towel dispenser

Mind Reader Multi-Fold

Best Value: This wallpaper towel dispenser can accommodate both c-fold and m-fold paper towels.

Made of ABS plastic, it comes with a clear window on the front so users can conveniently monitor the fill level and gauge when a refill is needed. The unit’s locking mechanism helps prevent tampering, vandalism, and dust from getting inside the towel dispenser.

The compact design (3.75 x 10.5 x 14 inches and weighing 1.3 pounds) allows you to mount it on walls either by using screws or by simply using a 3M tape.

Mind Reader Multi-Fold Paper Towel Dispenser, Paper Towel Holder

Pacific Blue Automated Touchless

Pacific Blue’s automated paper towel dispenser accommodates 1,150 feet of towel. You can choose between 14- or 11-inches towel lengths per dispense. It is motion-activated and touch-free, made from plastic, and runs on 4 D batteries.

It works with both 3-roll and 6-roll refill cases. It is equipped with a small window on the dispenser, so you can easily monitor the level of product inside. The unit is 16.56 x 13.44 x 10 inches and weighs in at 7.5 pounds. Made by Georgia Pacific Pro, it is backed by a 5-year warranty.

Pacific Blue Ultra 8″ High-Capacity Automated Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO

Tork 1 Xpress Countertop Multifold Hand Towel Dispenser

Sometimes a wall-mounted dispenser is not an option. In that case, the Tork 1 Xpress hand towel dispenser will do the job. Made from stainless steel, it uses a spring-loaded mechanism to dispense one paper towel at a time from the top.

It is compact and sturdy enough to stay in place at 14.9 x 7 x 10.9 inches and 5 pounds using the anti-slip pads in the bottom.

Tork 1 Xpress Countertop Multifold Hand Towel Dispenser, Stainless Steel

Kimberly-Clark Sanitouch Hard Roll Dispenser

Kimberly-Clark’s towel dispenser offers hands-free pull dispensing for improved hygiene using touchless technology. The unit is made with micro ban technology that provides built-in anti-microbial protection against the most common stain and odor-causing bacteria.

This dispenser automatically advances and cuts 12 inches of the towel when activated by pulling the exposed towel. It can use 6-roll and 12-roll Scott Essential hard roll towels.

Coming in at 10.38 x 13.06 x 16.94 inches, it weighs 7.5 pounds and doesn’t need batteries to run.

Kimberly-Clark Professional Sanitouch Hard Roll Towel Dispenser

San Jamar Element Lever Roll Dispenser

Storing an 800-foot 8-inch roll towel, the San Jamar dispenser is a high-capacity unit that doesn’t require frequent refills. It uses an ergonomic lever to dispense the towel. And best of all, it has a universal roll capacity, meaning you can use any core, including coreless, solid, and center-pull.

At 11 x 11 x 10 inches and 2.65 pounds, the company says it has a 33% smaller footprint than standard paper towel dispensers.

San Jamar Element Lever Roll Towel Dispenser, Classic, Transparent Black Pearl

GP enMotion Automatic Touchless Dispenser

This is an automatic toughness paper towels dispenser from EnMotion. This one comes in translucent smoke color. It is mounted and weighs 6 Pounds. This black hygienic system requires that the user only touches paper, which helps to improve hygiene.

It is built to handle heavy usage, and it is backed by a 5-year warranty with an attractive dispenser design that coordinates with other Pacific Blue dispensers. It is also easy to refill because the dispenser is designed with an easy-access front cover that opens 180 degrees. It also has such a high capacity that 1150-ft towel rolls last longer, enabling less maintenance and a minimized refill frequency.

GP enMotion Automatic Touchless Dispenser

Georgia-Pacific Push Paddle Roll Dispenser

This is the perfect paper towel dispenser for a ‘restroom.’ It is a contemporary wall-mounted paper towel dispenser that fits perfectly into a variety of market segments. This durable commercial paper towel dispenser provides consistent performance for peace of mind.

It has a clear window that allows you to see if it’s time to change the roll. It also requires no batteries or electricity being a manual paper towel dispenser. The bodice of this commercial paper towel dispenser is a durable black plastic material.

Georgia-Pacific Push Paddle Roll Paper Towel Dispenser

TOBEFORT Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser

This is the perfect paper towel dispenser for an office. This multifold tissue holder requires two installation modes and it’s drilling-free.

The installation method does not damage the internal decoration, and it’s suitable for smooth surfaces such as ceramic tiles, marble, and stainless steel. The screw-punching installation method uses a four-corner drilling installation, that is stable. The curved outlet design dispenses the paper evenly and smoothly, with no paper jam.

The wall-mounted tissue box is made of ABS materials, and the use of tissues can be viewed through the visual window, and the paper can be changed quickly with the one-button switch.

Paper towel dispensers such as this one are very suitable for families, star hotels, office buildings, offices, restaurants, hotels, schools, and hospitals.

It has a large capacity; the size of the tissue box (10.7inch*8.07inch*4inch), the paper outlet (8.07inch)

TOBEFORT Touchless Paper Towel Dispenser Wall Mount

Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific)

This multifold paper towel dispenser by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific) offers an economical and versatile approach to towel dispensing. It comes in a black translucent smoke-colored material and holds up to 400 C-Fold, 600 multifold, or one pack BigFold paper towels.

This commercial paper towel dispenser is a covered key-lock design that protects against waste and pilferage while making refilling towels quick and easy. It is also compatible with Georgia-Pacific 21000, 23000, 20603, or 23304 folded towels (sold separately).

It is useful in restrooms, kitchens, offices, and public halls.

C-Fold/Multi-Fold Paper Towel Dispenser by GP PRO

Alpine Industries C-Fold/Multifold Commercial Dispensers

The Alpine industries Paper Towel Dispensers can accommodate up to 290 C-fold or 380 multi-fold towels at once. It’s equipped with a sight window on the front, allowing you to monitor the paper level inside and refill when necessary.

It is built to last. Durably constructed using 304 stainless steel, this product is made to provide long-lasting strength and use for years to come. It also features a lock on top to help prevent tampering and vandalism.

It is clean with a sleek appearance. This dispenser features a brushed finish, adding a clean, modern look that will brighten any restroom. A slanted top adds a stylish aesthetic style, while also preventing it from being used as a shelf to ensure long-term use. Perfect for high-traffic restrooms in both commercial and public entities, this towel dispenser is an ideal accessory in break rooms, food service facilities, hospitals, healthcare facilities, schools, and other locations.

It is easy to use. Additionally, the wide slot on the bottom of the dispenser allows easy access to the towels, designed to efficiently dispense one towel at a time to reduce waste. Hardware is also included for easy installation on any internal decoration.

Alpine Industries C-Fold/Multifold Paper Towel Dispenser

How to Choose the Best Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers

Selecting the perfect commercial paper towel dispenser for your establishment is a balance between efficiency, aesthetics, and cost. A well-chosen dispenser can make your workplace more hygienic and user-friendly. In addition to the important factors already mentioned, consider the following as well:

Ease of Use: How simple it is for people to use the dispenser matters. Some models dispense towels more easily than others. Hands-free options can reduce the spread of germs, making them a solid choice for healthcare facilities or food preparation areas.

Capacity and Traffic: Consider the amount of traffic your bathroom sees daily. High-traffic restrooms will benefit from larger capacity dispensers to reduce refill frequency.

Durability: Choose a dispenser designed to stand the test of time, especially in high-use areas. While initial costs may be higher, a durable model can save you money over time.

Reliability: Check reviews to see if the model you’re considering is prone to jamming or other operational issues. A reliable dispenser will reduce maintenance time and improve overall user satisfaction.

The perfect commercial paper towel dispenser should consider:

Initial and long-term costs

Material and durability

Compatibility with various paper refills

Ease of use and reliability

Dispenser size relative to space and traffic volume

Automated features for reducing waste

The combination of these factors should lead you to a dispenser that enhances the function and form of your commercial space. Always remember, the best choice often balances initial costs with longer-term savings and benefits.

Types of Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers

Commercial Paper Towel Dispensers are available in three types including the automatic or manual, wall-mounted or countertops, and the center-pull dispensers.

There are discussed briefly below;

Automatic vs. Manual

Manual

Handle-operated towel dispensers require the users to pull a lever to dispense. And they may pull the lever until they have received the number of towels they need.

These types of dispensers may be best for use in low-traffic commercial washrooms.

Automatic

Unlike a manual device, automatic dispensers have a motion sensor that automatically gives out towels whenever it detects motion in range. This can really help to encourage a sanitary environment in the kitchen or bathroom because you don’t have to physically touch anything.

Automatic dispensers add an additional tier of safety, but there is also mechanical failure.

Wall-mounted vs. Countertops

The following are the differences:

Mounted

Depending on the available space, you have a choice in terms of paper towel dispensers. However, wall-mounted have an edge as they help you save precious counter space and provide convenient access to towels right by the sink.

If there isn’t much room in your bathroom or kitchen, then a surface-mounted or recessed paper towel dispenser would be the best fit. By mounting the equipment up, you save precious counter space and provide convenient access to towels right by the sink.

The sleek design of the device is perfect for tight bathrooms and kitchens where it is best to avoid bulky or cumbersome paper towel dispensers. Both surface-mounted and recessed dispensers are ideal for dispenser/trash can combinations.

Countertops

A countertop unit is always an option if you don’t have space to mount a dispenser. But they don’t offer the same practicality as a wall mount unit. Countertop paper towel dispensers work well for more spacious bathrooms. With the freedom to pick up countertop dispensers and move them around your hotel or office bathroom, your options are virtually limitless.

Once you have determined a location for your paper towel dispenser, as well as the best mounting style for your space, there are a variety of styles to choose from.

Center-pull dispensers

Center-pull dispensers are a cost-effective and sanitary option. Their large roll accommodates high-traffic environments, while the pull-down method ensures that each paper towel remains clean and unused until each person dispenses it. And unlike an automatic dispenser, you never have to worry about it breaking down.

A center-pull dispenser makes for a hygienic business environment. It allows customers and employees to pull a single paper towel straight down from the center of the unit.

Featuring a large capacity barrel, this dispenser is ideal for high traffic environments.

Dispenses single sheets to minimize waste

Each user only touches one towel

Great for high-traffic kitchens or bathrooms

Find the Best Paper Towel Dispensers for Your Business

A paper towel dispenser is an essential element in any sanitary restaurant kitchen or office restroom.

There are several things to consider when getting a paper towel dispenser for your business and they include:

Where will you mount or place it?

The location of the dispenser in your business premises will affect its design and installation type. Consider traffic patterns, ease of access, and space limitations. Whether it’s mounted on the wall, placed on the countertop, or freestanding, it should be in a convenient location for users.

What is suitable for your business?

Your type of business significantly influences the kind of dispenser that will best suit your needs. For instance, healthcare facilities might opt for hands-free dispensers to minimize germ spread, while quick-service restaurants might favor high-capacity models to accommodate higher traffic. Ensure your choice enhances the guest experience and aligns with your business image.

What type do you need?

The type of towel you intend to use will dictate the dispenser model. Whether you prefer standard rolls, center-pull rolls, perforated rolls, or folded towels, ensure the dispenser is compatible.

