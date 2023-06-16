Deli Case: Picks a Cut Above the Rest for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner or an entrepreneur, making the right investment for your business can significantly enhance your operations, customer satisfaction, and bottom-line profits. A deli display case is an essential investment for those in the food industry. The right deli case can effectively merchandise bottled drinks, cold cuts, cheeses, salads, and other great items, creating an enticing display to drive impulse sales and enrich the customer experience.

Understanding the Basics of Deli Display Cases

Deli display cases, and refrigerated deli cases, are key assets in grocery stores, convenience stores, sandwich shops, bakeries, and other food service establishments. They allow businesses to display their deli items, including meat, cheese, salads, and other deli items, appealingly while maintaining the proper refrigerated environment.

These display cases are designed with different styles and capabilities to accommodate the diverse needs of businesses. Some units are specifically for displaying cold cuts, meats, and cheeses, while others can keep sushi, salads, and even baked goods at their ideal temperature. They range from large, floor-mounted units to smaller countertop styles, each designed to maximize your store’s space and display potential.

Types of Deli Display Cases

Deli display cases are typically categorized into service or self-service cases. Service cases often have a rear door or slide that allows staff to serve customers, while self-service units have customer-accessible doors, ideal for quick grab-and-go snacks or drinks.

Then, within these categories, you will find a variety of styles, including curved glass deli cases, which offer a stylish look and enhanced visibility, and meat display cases that often have deeper shelves to accommodate larger cuts of poultry, meats, and other great items.

Features to Consider When Choosing a Deli Display Case

Picking the right deli display case for your business involves considering a variety of features. These include:

Size : The space available in your store will determine the size of the display case you can accommodate. From compact to expansive, deli cases come in a wide range of sizes.

: The space available in your store will determine the size of the display case you can accommodate. From compact to expansive, deli cases come in a wide range of sizes. Materials : The materials used to construct the deli case can impact its longevity, functionality, and aesthetics. Most cases are made of durable metals like stainless steel, with glass doors and sides for optimal visibility.

: The materials used to construct the deli case can impact its longevity, functionality, and aesthetics. Most cases are made of durable metals like stainless steel, with glass doors and sides for optimal visibility. Lighting : Interior lighting is essential for highlighting your foods and attracting customers. LED lights are an energy-efficient option that won’t heat your foods.

: Interior lighting is essential for highlighting your foods and attracting customers. LED lights are an energy-efficient option that won’t heat your foods. Temperature Control : This feature is essential for maintaining the freshness of your foods. Look for cases that offer precise, adjustable temperature controls.

: This feature is essential for maintaining the freshness of your foods. Look for cases that offer precise, adjustable temperature controls. Aesthetics : A stylish deli case can instantly upgrade the look of your store. From sleek, modern designs to rustic, traditional styles, there’s a case to fit every business decor.

: A stylish deli case can instantly upgrade the look of your store. From sleek, modern designs to rustic, traditional styles, there’s a case to fit every business decor. Energy Consumption: Consider energy-efficient models that will keep your operating costs down. Brands like Turbo Air and Beverage Air are renowned for their energy-efficient designs.

Top Deli Display Cases on the Market

There are a lot of great refrigerated deli cases available on Amazon. We’ve rounded up the ten best for your perusal. Check out our picks, review the specs, and perhaps you’ll find the perfect deli display case that’s just right for your small business.

Peak Cold Large Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

Top Pick: The PEAKCOLD Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case is a stainless-steel showcase that’s optimal for meat or seafood. This versatile case is durable yet stylish, with plenty of room for sandwiches, cheeses, meats, etc.

This case uses environmentally friendly and energy-efficient R290 Refrigerant, making it a great choice for those looking to lower their footprint. It has plenty of great features, so it’s our Top Pick!

Key features include:

Size and build: 82″D x 32.5″W x 43″H, one-door, free-standing

Capacity: 32 cubic feet

Defrost: Automatic defrost system

Control: Digital controller with adjustable temperature set point and defrost frequency

Power: Operates on 115 Volts, standard 110 V US plug, 5.9 Amps

Glass Front: Double paned, curved front showcase with sliding glass back doors

Nine adjustable, heavy-duty PVC coated shelves

Easily accessible condenser coil for cleaning and service access

Simple installation with no drain required

Certification: ETL and NSF certified

Compressor: 3/4 HP compressor

1-year parts & labor warranty, 5-year compressor part warranty

True Curved Glass Countertop Refrigerated Deli Case

Runner Up: The True Refrigerated Deli Case can store, display, and maintain the freshness of your deli products. It is designed to enhance the presentation of your items and to ensure they are stored under optimal conditions. It’s ideal for locations with temperatures up to 75 degrees F or 55% relative humidity.

While the price tag on this unit is high, its construction and features show it can be a worthy investment for businesses looking for a high-quality display unit. Shelf-mounted LED lighting highlights your featured items, while the high humidity gravity coil system maintains a temperature range of 38-40 degrees Fahrenheit, using R134A refrigerant. These and more great qualities is what made this case our runner-up pick.

Key features include:

Size: 72″ Length x 29″ Depth x 56″ Height

Capacity: 23 cu.ft

Shelves: Two adjustable, white PVC-coated wire shelves

Lighting: Cabinet and shelf-mounted LED lighting

Glass: Double-paned, insulated and tempered curved front glass; thermal glass rear doors

Doors: Self-closing rear doors with 12-inch handles

Material: Rust-resistant stainless steel on both interior and exterior

Interior Design: Floor designed with coved corners to avoid debris accumulation

Insulation: Foamed-in-place polyurethane for better temperature retention

Levelers: Leg levelers for stability on uneven surfaces

Defrost: Automatic, time-initiated defrost system

Condenser: Rear-accessible, slide-out condenser for ease of service and cleaning

Evaporator: Coated with corrosion-resistant epoxy

Marchia 30″ Refrigerated Display Case

Best Value: The Marchia case combines functional design and state-of-the-art technology in a compact, 31″ refrigerated countertop display case. Engineered for user convenience, this unit features adjustable shelves to cater to products of varying sizes, be it baked goods, sandwiches, or beverages. It is also priced under $1k, making it a great option for those on a tight budget.

The display case integrates LED lighting, offering attractive, energy-efficient illumination of your products. The double-insulated sliding rear doors make product loading and unloading effortless while maintaining optimal cooling efficiency.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 31.40″ L x 23.2″ D x 27″ H

Capacity: 4.6 Cubic Feet

Refrigerant: R290

Temperature range of 33 F to 54.6 F controlled by a digital interface

Brilliant LED Lighting

110V Plug and Play Setup

2 Adjustable Shelves

Sliding Rear Doors

Elegant Curved Glass Design

PEAKCOLD Stainless Steel Small Curved Glass Deli Case

Discover the efficiency of the PeakCold Stainless Steel Curved Glass Deli Case. With a compact design, this 48″ model is tailored to suit small delis requiring optimal refrigeration performance. Its robust construction features a stainless steel exterior, aluminum interior, and floor, ensuring durability and ease of maintenance.

Enhancing product visibility, the Low-E, double pane curved glass and adjustable PVC coated display shelves allow for an attractive presentation of your meat, bakery items, and more. Additionally, the design incorporates an easily accessible condenser and requires no plumbing for installation, ensuring a hassle-free setup experience.

Key Features:

Size: 47.25″ W x 32.5″ D x 42.8″ H (exterior); 43.25″ W x 26.75″ D x 26.75″ H (interior)

Capacity: 18 Cubic Feet

Temperature Range: 32-43°F (0-6°C)

1/4 HP Embraco Compressor

Voltage: 115/60/1; Amps: 3.1

No plumbing required for installation

Xiltek 48″ All Stainless Steel Commercial Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

The Xiltek Stainless Steel Commercial Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case showcases your products beautifully while ensuring they are stored under the best conditions. Built-in LED lighting ensures your items look their best, while the Dixell Easy Set thermometer makes it easy to monitor the temperature. The efficient and eco-friendly deli case provides an eye-catching display and a high-performing refrigeration system.

Key features:

Size: 48″ Deli case with curved front glass for an attractive display

Material: All stainless steel, giving a sleek look while being durable

Mobility: Comes with heavy-duty casters for easy movement and cleaning

Installation: Simple plug installation, no plumbing required

Doors: Two doors for easy access

Refrigeration: Holds 32°F to 43°F (0°C to 6°C), using R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant

Defrost: Automatic system for easy maintenance

Embraco Compressor, included casters

Voltage: Operates on 115 Volts

Cooler Depot Upright 72″ Commercial Glass Display

The cooler depot refrigerated display case offers a versatile solution for showcasing your baked goods, meats, and other snacks in cafes, bakeries, and grocery stores. Its attractive design showcases your items in style, encouraging impulse sales.

Key features include:

Size and build: 29″D x 72″W x 56″H, one-door, free-standing structure with a chrome finish

Capacity: Generous 23 cubic feet

Defrost: Reduces condensation through a specialized air outlet design

Lighting: Cool, bright LED lighting to highlight your products

Shelves: Three adjustable chrome-plated wire interior shelves

Glass: Straight front tempered glass for an unobstructed view of food, with side panels and rear access doors

Temperature: Uses Refrigerant R290, maintaining a consistent low temperature of 36°F~48°F

Power: Operates on 110 Volts

Certification: NSF, UL, and ETL certified

Warranty: Offers 3 years all-parts warranty, 6 years compressor warranty, and 1 month’s labor warranty

Krollen Industrial White Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case

The Krollen Industrial Curved Glass Refrigerated Deli Case is a durable and practical solution designed for commercial needs. With its striking visual appeal and impressive features, this unit promises fresh and well-displayed items.

Key features include:

Size and build: 64-inch, three-door, countertop installation, matte black finish

Design: Solid pattern with curved glass front for attractive display

Doors: Three rear sliding doors for easy interior access

Shelves: Nine shelves for efficient product organization

Control: Digital controller for user-friendly operation

Defrost: Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance

Exterior: Durable black exterior with a 21″ deep countertop for added workspace

Lighting: Integrated LED lighting to enhance product visibility

Refrigerant: Environmentally-friendly R290 refrigerant

Power: Operates on 115 Volts with 3/5 hp

KoolMore 27″ Commercial Countertop Refrigerator Display Merchandiser

The KoolMore countertop display case can effectively increase impulse purchases at your checkout counter. The adjustable shelves allow you to showcase a variety of desserts, pastries, cakes, beverages, yogurts, and fruit cups. The stainless steel construction guarantees that this refrigerator will serve your establishment for many years to come.

Key features:

Size: Compact, space-efficient countertop design with overall dimensions 27.4″L x 22.8″W x 26.7″H

Material: Constructed from durable stainless steel and double-pane tempered glass

Installation: Can be set on a countertop, table top, or as a freestanding unit

Doors: One door for access

Refrigeration: Digital temperature display and controls, temperature range 32 – 53 Fahrenheit

Defrost: Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance

Special Features: Bright LED lighting, digital temperature display, digital controls, and programmable settings

Shelves: Two adjustable chrome-plated rust-resistant shelves for diverse product display

Voltage: Operates on 115 Volts

ROVSUN Commercial Display Refrigerator

The ROVSUN compact refrigerated display case is perfect for cafes, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. With its sophisticated black and silver design, this appliance serves as a versatile tool for displaying and preserving your finest meats, pastries and other delicacies. It offers an air cooling system for efficient cooling and automatic defrost for clear visibility.

Key features include:

Size and build: 22.4″D x 27.6″W x 27″H, two-door, stainless-steel finish, and black exterior

Capacity: Compact 4.2 cubic feet

Defrost: Automatic defrost system

Control: Digital temperature control, adjustable between 32 -53.6 ?

Power: Operates on 110 Volts

Door: Rear sliding door for easy access

Lighting: Interior LED lighting to showcase food

Shelves: Adjustable, chrome-plated glass shelves

Cooling: Air cooling system with powerful compressor for fast cooling

Design: Four-sided tempered glass for durability and visibility

Warranty: 1-year warranty

KoolMore 47″ Deli Case and Meat Display

The KoolMore display case is a stainless-steel refrigerator designed exclusively for commercial purposes. Holding a balance between functionality and display, it comes with a curved, transparent glass front and multi-tiered shelves illuminated by LED lighting.

The KoolMore Deli Case enhances your product display and promises reliable performance and optimal temperature maintenance for your perishable items. This combination ensures your goods stay fresh, maintaining their delicious flavors without drying out.

Key features include:

Size and build: 47.3″D x 32.3″W x 42.9″H, two-door, free-standing stainless-steel structure

Capacity: 18 cubic feet

Automatic defrost system

Digital temperature controls and display

Power: Operates on 115 Volts

Clear, curved glass for elegant product display

Shelves: Multi-tiered illuminated by LED lighting

Mobility: Heavy-duty rolling caster wheels for easy movement

Temperature: Maintains an optimal environment of 33°F to 40°F to preserve freshness

Certification: Complies with ETL and NSF safety and operational standards

Maintaining Your Deli Display Case

Once you have your ideal deli display case, it’s crucial to maintain it properly. Regular cleaning is essential to keep the glass clear, the interior hygienic, and the unit operating efficiently. Depending on your deli case’s design, you may need to defrost it periodically to prevent ice build-up that can reduce its efficiency.

In terms of temperature and humidity, ensure you follow the manufacturer’s recommendations to keep your products in optimal condition. Moreover, regular servicing can extend the lifespan of your refrigerated deli case and prevent costly breakdowns.

Common Problems and Solutions for Deli Display Cases

Even the best deli display cases can encounter problems. The most common include temperature fluctuations, lighting issues, and condensation. Most of these can be solved with simple DIY fixes, like adjusting the temperature settings or replacing bulbs, but sometimes you may need professional assistance. Always contact your supplier or a qualified technician if you’re unsure how to solve a problem.

FAQs

How often should I clean my deli display case?

Regular cleaning is vital. Aim to clean your display case thoroughly at least once a week, with daily spot cleaning as needed.

What temperature should a deli case be set at?

The ideal temperature depends on the type of food you’re storing. For most deli items, a temperature of 35 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit is recommended.

How can I make my deli display case more energy efficient?

Choose a unit with LED lighting, ensure the temperature is set correctly, and keep the case clean and well-maintained.

How much does a typical deli display case cost?

The price can vary widely based on the size, brand, and features. A small, basic unit may cost around $1,000, while a large, high-end case could exceed $10,000.

Can I customize the design of my deli display case?

Many manufacturers offer customizable options in terms of size, color, materials, and lighting. Always check with your supplier to explore the possibilities.

Upgrade Your Business with the Right Deli Display Case

Investing in a top-quality deli display case can make a world of difference to your food business. It’s not only about presenting your deli items in the best possible light, but also about maintaining their freshness, boosting sales, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Remember, a deli case is more than a storage solution; it’s a strategic business tool. Make your choice wisely, considering all the factors we’ve discussed above. And once you’ve made your purchase, give it the care it needs to perform at its best for years to come.

