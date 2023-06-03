DoorDash, UPS Launch New Funding Rounds to Support Small Businesses

Many small businesses never recover after being hit by natural disasters. It can be especially tough for restaurants, many of which are already struggling. But small business grant funding can make it easier to make up for lost time or resources. Read about a new funding round from DoorDash and more below.

DoorDash Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund

DoorDash just unveiled the 2023 funding round for its Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund. The company partners with Hello Alice and the Global Entrepreneurship Network to support restaurants impacted by natural disasters. The program first launched in 2021. And this year, it will provide 100 grants of $10,000. Previous rounds provided grants to eligible restaurants in the United States and Puerto Rico. And this year, the program is expanding eligibility to include those based in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The first application round is open now through June 30. And there are additional funding rounds scheduled until March 2024.

NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant Supported by UPS and IGM

UPS and IMG are teaming up to support student entrepreneurs interested in launching collections during New York Fashion Week. The NYFW: The Shows Small Business Grant will provide a total of $150,000 to three designers from historically black colleges and universities. Applicants must submit designs to a committee of industry experts to be considered for a grant. Applications are available now on the NYFW: The Shows’ official website. The deadline to apply is June 5.

Illinois Federal Grant Support Program

Illinois recently launched a $15 million Federal Grant Support Program to help businesses within the state that are applying for federal funding programs. The state-funded program offers matching grants, with the goal of encouraging more Illinois-based businesses, organizations, and local governments to apply for programs that meet the state’s economic development goals. The program may provide up to $2 million in matching funds to help businesses meet minimum eligibility requirements for various federal grants. Businesses that apply for the state program prior to receiving federal funds will get a letter of commitment for State funding to include in their federal grant application. However, awards are contingent upon receipt of the federal grant award.

Pacific Power Electric Mobility Grants

Pacific Power is now accepting applications from Oregon businesses, organizations, and government agencies for its Electric Mobility Grants program. The program includes $1.5 million in grant funding to increase electric vehicle access. Local governments, nonprofits, and nonresidential customers can apply for grants to fund various programs like EV charging station projects. The program is funded through the Oregon Clean Fuels Program and administered by the Department of Environmental Quality. The deadline to apply for a grant is August 31.

Lubbock Commercial Revitalization Grant

Lubbock, Texas is launching a new grant program to support interior and exterior business upgrades for storefronts on 34th Street and North University Avenue. The Commercial Revitalization Grant Program previously launched to support businesses in Downtown and East Lubbock Neighborhood Empowerment Zones. But City Council recently voted to include these two additional areas. To qualify, projects must be approved by the city and cost a minimum of $5,000, and the grant can reimburse 10 percent of the cost.

Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust

Clean energy provider Ocean Wind 1 is supporting women and minority owned businesses looking to enter the offshore wind industry in New Jersey through its Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust. The grant program initially launched in 2019, pledging a total of $15 million over seven years to support sustainability and inclusivity throughout the region’s offshore wind energy initiatives. For this funding round, the company is asking businesses to provide Expressions of Interest by June 5. After that, they will accept formal applications.

