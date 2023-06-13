eBay and Techstars Announce Partnership

eBay and Techstars have announced a new partnership. The initiative, named Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay, is an accelerator program designed to bolster startups working on innovative technologies set to shape the future of e-commerce.

This partnership is a convergence of eBay’s dedication to fostering innovation for equitable, sustainable buying and selling, and Techstars’ successful accelerator model, which has helped build thousands of thriving companies. For small business owners operating in or entering the e-commerce space, this venture provides a valuable opportunity to stay abreast of emerging trends, tools, and techniques.

Beatriz Reyero, Global VP of Corporate Strategy and Investments at eBay, said, “eBay’s purpose is to connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all. We’re excited to collaborate with Techstars to support and empower innovative startups that are leveraging groundbreaking technologies to redefine the e-commerce landscape.” This statement underscores eBay’s commitment to empowering small and medium businesses, a core segment of the e-commerce ecosystem.

The accelerator program will span 13 weeks and adopts a hybrid format, offering the flexibility for founders to participate both in-person in San Francisco and remotely. The aim is to ensure accessibility to a diverse range of startups and entrepreneurs, regardless of their stage, circumstances, or location. This level of inclusivity may well benefit small businesses worldwide, offering them the chance to learn from leading industry pioneers without being restricted by geographic limitations.

Collin Wallace, Managing Director at Techstars, highlighted the benefits of this collaboration. “eBay’s expertise as an e-commerce pioneer paired with the programming, capital, and connections that Techstars provides will create an unparalleled opportunity for founders,” he said.

Techstars Future of Ecommerce powered by eBay further cements Techstars’ presence in the Bay Area, adding to its established accelerator and Founder Catalyst programs in Oakland.

For startups interested in the accelerator, applications are open until July 5, 2023, at 11:59pm PST. With the potential to drive significant advancements in the e-commerce industry, this partnership between eBay and Techstars holds promising prospects for startups and small businesses in the e-commerce sector, making it a development to watch.

