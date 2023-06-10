Experts Share How to Use Video Marketing to Upgrade Your Advertising Strategy

If you want to market your business effectively, you need to embrace the popular formats with today’s consumers. In 2023, that often includes video marketing. Read on for tips from the online small business community for evolving your digital marketing strategy through video and other powerful strategies.

Embrace Video Marketing as the Future of Advertising

Video is making an impact on nearly every aspect of small business marketing – including ads. If you want to invest in paid promotions for your business in the upcoming year, here’s some perspective from Adeyemi Adisa of Platter of Gold about why video marketing is the future of advertising. You can also see commentary from online small business community members here on BizSugar.

Try These Proven YouTube Video Ideas

If you’re ready to start creating videos for your business, it may help to gather inspiration from other creators. The ideas in this Blogging Wizard post by Nicola Bleu include proven options straight from YouTube.

Put a YouTube Link in Your Instagram Bio

There aren’t many options for sharing links on Instagram. But it can be a powerful platform for building community and connecting with people who may be interested in your content. If you want to share links to your YouTube videos, try this strategy from Lisa Sicard of Inspire to Thrive. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Explore the Future Trends of Ad Revenue

Whether you want to advertise your business or bring in revenue from other brands advertising on your platform, it helps to understand the trends of the industry. In this Pixel Productions post, Happy Das explores some trends for 2023 and beyond.

Connect with These Digital Marketing Agencies

Working with a digital marketing agency can help you promote your business and improve efficiency. But what agencies are delivering results for business right now? Check out this Startup Bonsai post by Megha Seth for a list of options.

Adopt These E-commerce Trends in Your Company

The e-commerce industry is always evolving. So you must keep up with trends if you want to effectively market your business this year and beyond. This Tech Table Pro post by Arjun Solanki features several e-commerce trends to know right now.

Keep Your Business’s Digital Transformation on Track

Today’s small businesses need to transform their digital strategies constantly. But it’s important to keep your long-term vision in mind as you make any changes. This Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav offers tips for keeping a business’s digital transformation on track.

Master App User Onboarding

Your customers’ first experiences with your mobile app can shape their opinion of your product and brand. A quality onboarding experience can eliminate confusion, create a positive user experience, and ultimately build a stronger customer base. Read a guide to app user onboarding in this 300Mind Studio post by Ketan Rajput.

Learn How to Successfully Sell Products Online

Selling products online requires creating a simple sales process and marketing your products to the right customers. If you want to make more sales for your business this year, read this post on the Work At Home Woman blog by Holly Reisem Hanna.

Find the Best Website Builders for Your Business

A quality website is one of the most impactful ways to reach customers online. Before you can fill out your site with powerful marketing messages, you need a website builder with comprehensive features. This Decipher Zone post by Mahipal Nehra includes ten options. And you can read even more discussion from BizSugar members here.

