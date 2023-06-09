Ford and Lincoln Recall Over 125,000 Vehicles Over Fire Risk

Ford Motor Company has issued a recall on 125,322 vehicles from model years 2020-2023 due to an engine failure that poses a risk of fire. The models affected are Ford Escape, Ford Maverick, and Lincoln Corsair. Small business owners who operate vehicle fleets should pay attention to this recall, as it could impact their operations.

The vehicles in question are equipped with 2.5-liter HEV/PHEV engines, which are at risk of premature failure. In the event of failure, engine oil and/or fuel vapor could be released, potentially resulting in an under-hood fire, localized melting of components, or smoke. Ford advises customers to park and shut off the engine safely as soon as possible if they detect any unexpected engine noises, lose power, or see or smell smoke.

The recall affects 86,656 Ford Escape models, 35,501 Ford Maverick models, and 3,165 Lincoln Corsair models. Ford is set to begin notifying vehicle owners starting June 12. However, a remedy for the issue is currently under development and is not expected to be available until the third quarter of 2023. In the meantime, businesses should take the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of their drivers and the efficiency of their fleets.

Owners of the affected vehicles can check whether their vehicle is part of the recall by visiting NHTSA.gov/recalls or by calling the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236. Owners will need their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to perform this check. The NHTSA also recommends downloading its SaferCar app to stay updated on current recalls.

This recall serves as a reminder of the importance of fleet maintenance for small businesses. Regular vehicle inspections and staying informed about vehicle recalls can help prevent unexpected expenses and downtime. It is crucial for small businesses, which may not have large budgets for unexpected vehicle repairs or replacements, to stay proactive in maintaining their fleet.

Owners of the recalled Ford and Lincoln models are encouraged to take immediate action to address the fire risk. Although the remedy from Ford is still under development, parking and shutting off the engine at the first sign of trouble can help prevent potential fires and maintain the safety of your fleet and its drivers.

