GoDaddy Launches Generative AI Tools to Boost Productivity

GoDaddy, Inc. a leading provider of online solutions for entrepreneurs, has unveiled three new products and services powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). These tools are specifically designed to streamline essential yet time-consuming tasks and thereby enhance business growth.

GoDaddy’s U.S. Independents President Gourav Pani conveyed, “We’ve heard from small businesses who want to grow their business, but they also want to improve their work-life balance.” He further shared how these AI tools were developed with entrepreneurs in mind. The goal is to decrease the effort required to create engaging content and free up time for business owners to focus on business expansion and personal life.

According to GoDaddy’s recent survey on generative AI, small business owners are enthusiastic about utilizing such technology to boost growth and improve efficiency. About one-fourth of the respondents indicated openness to seeking external assistance for tasks like content creation.

The three new GoDaddy products employ generative AI to expedite these tasks for small businesses:

Online Store Product Descriptions: The AI technology incorporated by GoDaddy can generate a unique, compelling product description from a product photo within seconds. This immediate, high-quality summary is then placed in the online item’s description, easing the burden on small business owners. Customer Service Messages: With the new GoDaddy Conversations app, business owners can maintain efficient communication with customers even over extended periods. The app, empowered by AI technology, summarizes customer interactions and suggests potential responses, fostering a sense of care and appreciation in customers. Instagram and Facebook Ads: Acknowledging that most small businesses lack expertise in advertising, GoDaddy has employed generative AI to help businesses create captivating ads for social media platforms. This tool can help generate immediate digital ads, drawing attention to their business.

“Often, the hardest part of content creation is starting with a blank page,” said Pani. GoDaddy aims to provide its customers with advanced tools to gain a competitive edge. The launch of these tools represents the first wave of a series of AI-powered solutions GoDaddy plans to unveil in the upcoming weeks and months.

By leveraging these AI innovations, small businesses can save valuable time and potentially win new customers. In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, it’s now easier than ever for small business owners to ride the AI wave, harnessing its benefits for growth and efficiency. GoDaddy’s new suite of tools offers a glimpse into the exciting future of AI-enabled small business operations.

