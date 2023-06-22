Google Introduces AI-Powered Ad Solutions

Google has announced the introduction of two new AI-powered campaigns – Demand Gen and Video View. These solutions, which aim to simplify consumer connectivity and stimulate demand throughout the buying cycle, could be a boon for small businesses looking to improve their online visibility and conversion rates.

Google’s latest foray into AI-enhanced advertising is based on the established reputation of its services, like YouTube, where AI powers numerous features such as content recommendations, accessibility, and overall user experience. The tech giant has extended this technology to its ad solutions, offering businesses an efficient way to manage their campaigns.

The Demand Gen campaigns are designed specifically to address the needs of today’s digital marketers. These campaigns seamlessly integrate a company’s top-performing video and image assets across Google’s visual, entertainment-focused touchpoints such as YouTube, YouTube Shorts, Discover, and Gmail. This approach could particularly benefit small businesses by giving them a wider reach to over three billion monthly users, across various platforms.

This solution also introduces a new construction flow to simplify the process of incorporating top-performing assets into Google Ads. This feature offers previews of how ads will look before they run, allowing businesses to make adjustments and ensure optimal performance.

The new campaigns also offer the opportunity for businesses to target lookalike segments based on their audience lists. Small businesses can leverage this feature to reach new customers who resemble their existing audience. This personalized approach to advertising aims to spur the right action at the right moment, whether that’s encouraging existing customers to make a purchase or enticing new customers to join a brand’s subscription program.

Alpha testers of Demand Gen, like Arcane, have already reported success with the new campaign solution. Small businesses looking to explore these new offerings can sign up for the beta in August.

Google’s second new offering, Video View campaigns, are designed to maximize views across various platforms within a single campaign. Early testing indicates that these campaigns have achieved an average of 40% more views compared to in-stream skippable cost-per-view campaigns. Samsung Germany utilized Video View campaigns to increase views and achieve 94% incremental reach during the peak holiday season, demonstrating the potential of these campaigns for businesses of all sizes.

These AI-powered solutions not only simplify ad creation and targeting but also provide powerful insights into the performance of campaigns. Small business owners can take advantage of brand lift, search lift, and data-driven attribution to measure the incremental impact of their campaigns. In today’s competitive business environment where marketers are asked to do more with less, these insights can drive smarter, more effective decision-making.

Google’s new AI-driven ad solutions could transform the landscape of digital marketing for small businesses. The company plans to roll out these solutions more broadly later this year, potentially offering small businesses new avenues for growth and customer engagement.

