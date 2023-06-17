Grants Support Small Businesses Dealing with Graffiti, Vandalism

Vandalism can be a major challenge for small business owners with prominent storefronts. However, a new grant program in Portland aims to support business owners dealing with this issue. Read about the opportunity and more small business grants in the list below.

Prosper Portland Small Business Stabilization Restore Grant

Businesses in Portland, Oregon that have faced vandalism or graffiti can soon apply for relief grants. Prosper Portland is opening applications for the Small Business Stabilization Restore Grant. The city originally launched its Repair Grant program last year. And this companion program offers funding for an even wider array of projects. For example, businesses can use funds for inferior repairs, inventory loss, and increases in insurance premiums. Eligible businesses along the commercial corridors of 82nd Avenue, East Portland, east of Interstate-205, North/Northeast Portland, Central City, or the inner westside of Portland can apply for up to $25,000 in funds.

Beyond Open Grant

Foundation for the Carolinas is launching a new round of funding for its Beyond Open Grant. The program supports local, minority-owned businesses throughout Charlotte’s six Corridors of Opportunity. The organization has already awarded $6 million, with businesses receiving between $5,000 and $250,000 in the first round. The application period is slated to open August 1 and will close on August 31.

Mississippi Power Shine A Light Minority Business Grant

Mississippi Power and the Area Development Partnership are teaming up to support Mississippi businesses through the Shine A Light Minority Business Grant. The program is open to minority-owned small businesses in Lamar and Forrest counties. Eligible businesses can receive up to $10K, which they can use for upgrades like property enhancements, marketing, and equipment purchases. To qualify, businesses must be ADP members for two years and be a current Mississippi Power customer in good standing. Businesses must also have 100 or fewer full-time employees and be at least 51 percent ethnic minority-owned. The application deadline is June 16.

Moore County Small Business Revitalization Grant Program

The Moore County Chamber of Commerce in North Carolina is facilitating a $100,000 Small Business Revitalization Grant Program. Eligible businesses can apply for between $500 and $5,000 to cover location upgrades, new technology, or other investments. The program is funded through a donation from Duke Energy Foundation. To qualify, businesses must operate a storefront in Moore County and have less than 100 employees. Businesses do not need to be chamber members to apply. Funds can reimburse previously incurred expenses or projected expenses, as long as projects are scheduled prior to December 31, 2023. The application deadline is August 31.

Burien Pandemic Recovery Grants

Burien, Washington is dedicating some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to a small business grant program. Local businesses that were negatively affected by COVID-19 can apply for $5,000 in pandemic recovery grants. To qualify, businesses must have ten or fewer full-time employees, have at least two years in business, and be able to prove a 25 percent decline in gross revenue over a three-month period since the start of the pandemic. Brick and mortar businesses and home-based child care businesses within Burien city limits are welcome to apply. The application period is scheduled to open on June 20 and will run through July 11.

California Technical Assistance Program

California is opening applications for its Technical Assistance Grant Program. The program aims to expand consulting and training options for small businesses throughout the state. Funds can be used to create new consulting and training services or enhance existing programs. Organizations must also provide matching funds from federal or private sources. This grant does not provide funding directly to small businesses, but instead funds programs through local Small Business Technical Assistance Centers. Applications are due by August 2023.

