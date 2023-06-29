HostRooster Brings Retro Flair and Fresh Opportunities for Small Business Owners

Amidst a rapidly changing digital landscape, an innovative platform takes a step back to simplicity with vintage-retro design and user-friendly functionality. Meet HostRooster, a novel freelance services marketplace set to revolutionize the freelance sector. The company’s approach appeals to users who appreciate a simple, straightforward freelancing experience, which could benefit small business owners seeking cost-effective, reliable freelancing services.

Launched by global project manager and former Director of Projects at Cranfield University, Dean Jones, HostRooster offers an easy-to-navigate environment reminiscent of the internet’s early days. In stark contrast to today’s world dominated by complex algorithms and intricate AI-powered platforms, HostRooster’s ethos is all about the simple charm of retro technology.

“We believe that freelancers aren’t just cogs in a machine; they’re our partners in success,” says Jones. “We’ve discarded the assembly-line mentality and created a collaborative community where everyone’s unique skills are celebrated.”

HostRooster’s ‘Pecking-Order: Levels System’ sets the platform apart from its peers. The system offers a progression framework for freelancers, allowing them to move through various levels, unlock valuable benefits, and increase their earnings as they demonstrate exceptional commitment and skill. From the starting “Hatchling” level to the highest “Supreme Roost” level, freelancers can flourish in this unique ecosystem.

“We’re shaking up the freelance game, starting with the rates,” states Jones. “We’ve turned the commission dial down to just 5% for Supreme Roosters because we’re all about boosting freelancers’ feathers and letting them keep more of what they earn!”

HostRooster also stands out for its user-friendly design. With straightforward filtering options, the platform offers a seamless and hassle-free experience for both clients and freelancers. Whether you’re looking for graphic design, content writing, web development, or other freelance services, HostRooster provides a comfortable, easy-to-use space for finding and working with talented individuals.

“Why get lost in the vast ocean of established freelancers when you can soar high in the fresh skies of HostRooster? We’re the new kid on the block, and we’re giving freelancers the opportunity to make a splash and stand out from the flock,” adds Jones.

As it marries vintage-retro aesthetics with modern functionality, HostRooster allows users to enjoy a simpler era’s charm while capitalizing on a robust freelance services marketplace. Small business owners can easily find the services they need, and freelancers have the opportunity to showcase their skills in a friendly, accessible environment. HostRooster could be the breath of fresh air the freelance industry—and small businesses—have been waiting for.

As small businesses constantly seek cost-effective ways to source expertise, HostRooster may prove to be a useful resource, offering a retro-flavored alternative to traditional freelance marketplaces. Its focus on simplicity, collaboration, and a more equitable commission structure could be a winning combination for small business owners and freelancers alike.

