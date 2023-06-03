House Small Business Committee Releases June Schedule

For small business owners who are looking for some insight into their growth and capital access, mark your calendars! The House Committee on Small Business has just unveiled its June hearing schedule.

The Committee, working at the intersection of government and entrepreneurship, has chalked out a series of hearings that are pivotal to small businesses. Notably, these meetings include sessions on innovative tax code implications, the impact of inflation, and resources available to bolster small business growth.

On Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m., the Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access will commence with a hearing titled “American Ingenuity: Promoting Innovation Through the Tax Code”. The session will take place in Room 2360, Rayburn Hearing Room. This session aims to examine how the current tax code can foster innovation and provide an impetus for small businesses to grow and thrive. The session will undoubtedly serve as a critical resource for small business owners keen on understanding the nuances of the tax code and how it can benefit their enterprises.

Following closely on its heels, on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m., the Committee will delve into the subject of inflation. The session “Prices on the Rise: Examining the Effects of Inflation on Small Businesses” will offer an in-depth analysis of how inflationary pressures impact small businesses, their profitability, and overall operational dynamics. The session will take place in the same location, Room 2360, Rayburn Hearing Room.

Later in the month, on Tuesday, June 13 at 2 p.m., a full committee hearing titled “Assisting Entrepreneurs: Examining Private and Public Resources Helping Small Businesses” will take place. The focus of this meeting will be on identifying and evaluating the array of resources available to small businesses, both from private and public sectors. This is an indispensable opportunity for entrepreneurs to become familiar with the assistance they can avail of to grow and sustain their businesses. This session, too, will be held in Room 2360, Rayburn Hearing Room.

These hearings underline the House Committee’s commitment to understanding and addressing issues affecting small businesses. The topics chosen for discussion reflect pressing matters of concern for small businesses today.

Small business owners, as well as individuals thinking about starting their own business, will find these sessions immensely useful. The information shared could guide them in shaping their business strategies, navigating the tax code complexities, grappling with inflationary pressures, and utilizing resources effectively.

The Committee’s hearing schedule serves as a testament to the importance of small businesses in the country’s economic fabric. It signals a constructive dialogue on crucial topics relevant to the small business community. So, block your calendars and make the most of these informative sessions, because, after all, knowledge is power in business!

These hearings are open to the public, so small business owners are strongly encouraged to attend and stay informed on the evolving landscape of small business operations. Understanding the implications of these issues will equip entrepreneurs with the necessary knowledge to make informed decisions for their businesses.

Stay tuned for more updates on these sessions. This could be a defining month for small businesses and their future in American entrepreneurship.

