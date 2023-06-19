How Small Businesses Can Use ChatGPT Now

It seems like in technology, the only thing people are talking about these days is ChatGPT and AI. I believe this is going to have a profound impact on running a small business (and your life). For example, I needed a job description for an inside salesperson. I asked ChatGPT to write it. I asked how much money I needed to retire at a 5% interest rate. ChatGPT built me a model and told me.

This is what ChatGPT wrote about itself:

“ChatGPT is an advanced language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT-3.5 architecture, which stands for “Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3.5.” GPT-3.5 is part of the GPT series, which builds upon previous iterations to provide more sophisticated and context-aware responses.

ChatGPT is designed to generate human-like text and engage in conversational interactions. It has been trained on a wide range of internet text, including books, articles, websites, and more, to develop a broad understanding of language and knowledge. The model can answer questions, provide explanations, offer suggestions, and engage in discussions on various topics.

OpenAI encourages users to critically evaluate and fact-check the information provided by ChatGPT, as it should be treated as a tool to generate responses rather than a definitive source of truth.”

On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I discussed this with John Lawson, the CEO at ColderICE, Amazon #1 best-selling author, IBM Futurist and eBay Influencer. He is celebrated as one of the Top 100 Small Business Influencers in America and crowned “Savviest in Social Media” by StartUp Nation.

Here is what I asked John:

What should we know about AI now and is there a true fear of missing out?

Is AI an extinction risk for humans and some small businesses?

Why do AIs lie?

Do I need to speak English to use this?

What are “Generative AI Prompts” and how are they used?

What effect on small this year and next?

Do you need to disclose you are using an AI?

