How to Foster Innovation and Build a Successful Small Business Team

As a small business owner, it’s up to you to set the tone for your team. If you’re productive, innovative, and dedicated to your goals, you’re likely to get more out of your employees as well. Below, read tips from members of the online small business community for leading a team and helping your business succeed.

Build a Culture of Innovation

Small business owners often have to innovate. But your business may be even more successful if you can encourage your team to innovate as well. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya shares best practices for building this type of culture.

Improve Workflow with These Chrome Extensions

An efficient workflow can help your team focus on their most important tasks instead of sharing updates or seeking guidance. Luckily, there are tools available to improve workflow – some can even be added to your browser. Get a full list in this Startup Bonsai post by Matt Moran.

Develop Your People Skills

Running a small business requires lots of different skills. But one of the most important is the ability to deal well with people. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Marty Zwilling explores why this is so important to entrepreneurs.

Overcome Common Challenges for Women Leaders

Women leaders often face different challenges in the workplace than their male counterparts. If you know these challenges ahead of time, it may help you overcome them and/or make things easier for other women leaders in your business. Check out this SucceedSmart post by Caroline Castrillon for more.

Harness the Power of Vulnerability

Vulnerability is sometimes seen as a weakness – but it can actually benefit you in multiple areas of business and life. In this Strella Social Media post, Rachel Strella shares some insights and a case study about her own experience with vulnerability, specifically on TikTok.

Avoid These Modern Office Design Mistakes

Your office design may be among the biggest factors that impact your team’s comfort and productivity. While modern design offers many benefits, there are also some mistakes that can impede business success. Lisa Sicard goes over a few in this Small Biz Tipster post.

Improve Productivity While Working from Home

Many business owners are wary of remote work due to concerns about productivity. But for many organizations, it is possible to maintain high productivity levels while employees telecommute. Get tips to share with your team or use for your own tasks in this Aha!NOW post by Vinay Kachhara.

Create Your Own Website Maintenance Plan

Your website is one of your company’s most important online assets. So as a leader, maintaining it should be one of your top priorities. While you can outsource some of the actual tasks, here are some tips from Poulomi Basu of Ignite for creating a website maintenance plan for your team to follow.

Use Surveys as Your Secret Weapon to Success

If you want your small business to succeed, you need to understand your customers. And surveys can be an amazing tool for gathering pertinent information. Learn more about these tools and why they’re so important in this CrowdSpring post by Mary Kyamko.

Boost Customer Satisfaction

You can’t operate a successful business without happy customers. But what tactics can you use to boost satisfaction? Read this BusinessLoad post by Fivel Stewart for some top tips and tricks.

