Business Experts Share How to Develop a Growth Mindset and Succeed as an Entrepreneur

The most successful entrepreneurs know that you never stop growing and learning. Even experienced members of the online small business community are constantly looking for new lessons and resources to improve their skills. Read on for their top mindset and personal growth tips.

Develop a Growth Mindset

Your mindset can make a huge impact on your success as an entrepreneur. A growth mindset will allow you to overcome challenges and evolve along with your business. Read about how to develop a growth mindset in this Small Biz Tipster post by Ryan Biddulph. Then check out the BizSugar community for extra commentary from members.

Avoid Limiting Startup Ideas Thanks to Common Misconceptions

The right idea can start a small business on a successful path, but it’s not always a bright lightbulb that illuminates in an instant. In fact, this and other startup misconceptions about ideas often hold founders back from getting started. Read the rest, along with tips for getting started, in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling.

Master Your Brand Evolution

If you start a successful brand, it will likely need to change over time as customer needs and preferences evolve. It’s important to have a clear understanding of your brand to guide it through these changes. Read a full guide to brand evolution in this Ignite post by Christopher Iwundu.

Learn Leadership Skills from These Books

Books can be an amazing resource for business owners to learn about various topics. In fact, there are many self help business books available to help you grow and improve your leadership skills. See a list of options in this Always Write post by David Leonhardt.

Read These Books About Making Money

There are also plenty of books available that can teach you how to make money in various ways. Check out this list from Tamal Kr. Chandra of Digital Millions for some titles. Then head over to the BizSugar community to read what members are saying.

Brush Up on Your Marketing Terms

If you want to improve your marketing skills, it helps to understand the terminology. In this Crowdspring post, Jason Byer shares a complete guide to marketing terms that every small business owner should know.

Follow This Advice for New Entrepreneurs

If you’re just starting a business, the tips you’ll receive should be tailored to this specific stage. Learning from those who have been in business before can be invaluable. Read this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya for some helpful advice for new entrepreneurs.

Choose Between Skill and Degree Based Hiring

When growing your team, you can focus on candidates with specific skills, or you can use more quantifiable factors like degrees. Whichever route you choose, it’s important to understand the pros and cons of these methods, so you can opt for the one that best suits your needs. Chetan Saxena goes over those factors for IT recruiting in this Borderless Mind post.

Build Strong Relationships on LinkedIn

Your relationships and connections can make a huge impact on your business success and your own personal fulfillment. LinkedIn is a popular place to make new connections. But if you want to actually build strong relationships with those connections, read the tips in this post from Mike Allton of The Social Media Hat.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.