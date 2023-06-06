19 Inspiring Podcasts to Boost Your Entrepreneurial Creativity

Being an entrepreneur requires a unique blend of creativity, vision and innovative thinking. To stay ahead in the ever-evolving business landscape, entrepreneurs need constant inspiration and fresh perspectives. Luckily, podcasts have become an invaluable (and readily available) source of knowledge and motivation for ambitious business minds.

Whether you’re just starting your entrepreneurial journey or are a seasoned professional, the members of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) offer their suggestions by answering this question:

“What’s one podcast you listen to when you need a creative boost, and why should others listen in too? What about its content inspires you?”

Here’s what YEC community members recommend when you need a creative boost.

1. ‘Home Service Expert’

“One podcast I listen to when I need a creative boost is ‘Home Service Expert’ with Tommy Mello. He’s the founder of A1 Garage Doors, a company that went from debt to over $100 million in revenue in five years. Now, his company is doing around $350 million and he walks you through his playbook to get to $1 billion. This podcast is for anyone looking for motivation, real solutions and resources and incredible guest speakers.” ~ Harmony Brown, GreenWorks Inspections and Engineering

2. ‘Prickly and Blooming’

“I love the podcast ‘Prickly and Blooming.’ I find that it’s very helpful and relatable when it comes to exploring challenges and hearing the female perspective on growth and resilience.” ~ Rachel Beider, PRESS Modern Massage

3. ‘Happy Productive’

“I listen to ‘Happy Productive’ by Jennifer Dawn. It covers various personal and professional growth topics, including time management, goal setting, vision boards, mindset and creative problem-solving. Additionally, hearing success stories from other entrepreneurs and business owners is motivating and encourages me to push through challenges and setbacks.” ~ Kristin Kimberly Marquet, Marquet Media, LLC

4. ‘7-Figure Small’

“One podcast I prefer listening to is ‘7-Figure Small’ by Brian Clark. The podcast is for successful and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, as it covers topics like establishing a venture from the ground up and achieving success in business without having to rely on investors. The guest list of the show is really thoughtful and ranges from freelancers to industry experts, offering awesome key takeaways.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

5. ‘The Mel Robbins Podcast’

“I’ve been enjoying and getting value from ‘The Mel Robbins Podcast.’ She has a few other podcasts out there as well, such as ‘Here’s Exactly What To Do.’ Her approach is very pragmatic and actionable, giving you simple steps to be more productive, manage finances better, release stress and address other issues that apply to both business and personal life.” ~ Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

6. ‘The GaryVee Audio Experience’

“If you’re looking for a creative boost, ‘The GaryVee Audio Experience’ is a great place to start. Through his podcast, Gary Vee provides practical advice for entrepreneurs, sharing his own experiences and insights gained from his successful career in the tech industry. One of the key takeaways from Gary Vee’s content is his emphasis on the importance of personal branding and how it helps promote your business.” ~ Pratik Chaskar, Spectra

7. ‘The Ed Mylett Show’

“One podcast that I use for a creative boost is ‘The Ed Mylett Show.’ The podcast features interviews with successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders, discussing their journeys and sharing insights on personal growth and business success. I find the content inspiring because it provides a diverse range of perspectives, encouraging listeners to think differently and challenge their limits.” ~ Jared Weitz, United Capital Source Inc.

8. ‘My First Million’

“I recommend ‘My First Million’ by Sam Parr and Shaan Puri. They feature great guests and discussions on business ideas, strategies and inspiring entrepreneurial stories. I love it because the overall structure, tone and conversations are full of fresh perspectives and are fairly unfiltered. The content is thought-provoking and does ignite entrepreneurial and creative thinking.” ~ Devesh Dwivedi, Devesh Dwivedi

9. ‘Creative Pep Talk’

“‘Creative Pep Talk’ is a good podcast that I can listen to on repeat and be inspired each time. It has both encouragement and strategies that anyone can implement. It’s aimed at creative entrepreneurs, so it isn’t all numbers and tech, but includes ways to be innovative and stop burnout.” ~ Baruch Labunski, Rank Secure

10. ‘Think Fast, Talk Smart’

“I listen to Matt Abrahams’s ‘Think Fast, Talk Smart’ podcast. Abrahams is a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and he chats with subject matter experts to discuss personal and professional communication. This informative yet conversational show brings diverse perspectives to help listeners become better communicators. Each episode is an excellent learning opportunity, and I highly recommend it!” ~ Bryce Welker, Crush The EA Exam

11. ‘SaaS Marketing Superstars’

“As someone who had to shift from product building to marketing and now runs a SaaS company, I have to suggest ‘SaaS Marketing Superstars.’ It’s chock-full of great B2B marketing strategies and is a must-follow for any SaaS product leader or business owner. It’s an especially great listen if you want to grow your business without spending much money or carrying out difficult marketing tasks.” ~ Blair Williams, MemberPress

12. ‘The Game’

“‘The Game’ by Alex Hormozi is a show that I count on when seeking inspiration and creativity. Alex brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling different businesses, understanding revenue models, consumer behavior, franchise networks and everything in between. Expanding the scope of ROI generation and conversion rates in the real world is empowering.” ~ Mario Peshev, DevriX

13. ‘Odd Lots’

“I’m entertained and often inspired by listening to ‘Odd Lots’ by Joe Weisenthal and Tracy Alloway. They explore obscure yet interesting topics in finance and business that I would otherwise never hear about. By delving into the unknown, I find myself learning about unique strategies and approaches that might create value in my own business.” ~ Jack Perkins, CFO Hub

14. ‘Cardone Zone’

“As a founder, I need constant motivation to call on leads for business development and sales. ‘Cardone Zone’ is a great sales and motivation podcast to give my approach a creative boost. It really helps you have the confidence to be persistent and go after your sales goals, which founders often will leave to sales teams. Founder pushes are essential to sustained growth.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic

15. ‘Creative Boost’

“One podcast I often tune in to is ‘Creative Boost.’ This podcast is about inspiring stories from entrepreneurs across industries. They talk openly about their successes and failures, share their unique ways of solving challenging problems, share creative marketing hacks and so much more. It’s super motivating for all entrepreneurs. Their valuable tips can help you take your business to the next level.” ~ Andrew Munro, AffiliateWP

16. ‘Business Wars’

“I love tuning into ‘Business Wars’ with David Brown. If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur or business professional looking for your daily dose of updates from the corporate world and want to explore strategies that can help you grow, then this is the show for you. Plus, it covers the most iconic corporate rivalries and updates you on how they affected their respective industries.” ~ Jared Atchison, WPForms

17. ‘The Accidental Creative’

“Try ‘The Accidental Creative’ by Todd Henry. The podcast offers practical tips and strategies for cultivating creativity and staying productive in today’s fast-paced and demanding work environment. The podcast covers topics such as managing creative energy, developing creative habits and finding inspiration in everyday life.” ~ Kyle Goguen, Pawstruck

18. ‘How I Built This’

“The ‘How I Built This’ podcast is offered by NPR. While they usually focus on reporting the news, this gem in NPR’s programming is worth diving into if you’re looking for some inspiration. This podcast helps humanize the successful and bridge that gap to the ‘more talented,’ allowing you to hear their stories, struggles and successes. It’s a great source for those seeking professional growth.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

19. ‘The Side Hustle Show’

“‘The Side Hustle Show’ with Nick Loper features interviews with successful entrepreneurs who have built profitable side hustles and provides insights into how you can do the same. The greatest thing is that you’ll receive weekly access to high-value material, fresh business prospects and side hustle ideas to help you maximize your time and earn additional cash.” ~ Kelly Richardson, Infobrandz