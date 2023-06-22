keap-teams-up-with-easywebinar-to-supercharge-virtual-events-marketing-via-automation

Keap has announced a partnership with EasyWebinar, a comprehensive tool combining live streaming and marketing automation.

This collaboration, announced on June 13, promises to transform how small businesses leverage virtual events for growth, equipping them with advanced tools for creating engaging webinars, segmenting their audience behaviorally, and using automation to boost sales.

With the increasingly digital face of business interactions and the growing popularity of webinars as a marketing strategy, this union is expected to greatly enhance the reach and efficacy of virtual events for entrepreneurs. EasyWebinar’s platform has been shown to drive engagement rates of up to 50%, making it a critical instrument in the sales funnel for small businesses.

Clate Mask, co-founder and CEO of Keap, affirmed the value of this partnership, “Our collaboration with EasyWebinar exemplifies Keap’s unwavering commitment to equipping small businesses with the necessary resources for growth and success.” He added, “An integration with EasyWebinar allows Keap users to seamlessly launch online events that will yield more prospective customers for their businesses, and more opportunities to engage with existing customers. Digital events are a critical strategy for small businesses’ growth, and EasyWebinar is an excellent partner in enabling our customers to manage them.”

This partnership brings together two powerful tools in a unique paid integration, enabling businesses to augment their reach, improve engagement, and streamline the process of online events management. It also provides a platform for entrepreneurs to review their webinar performance and derive actionable insights to enhance future events.

Casey Zeman, founder and chief visionary of EasyWebinar, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, “Through our collaboration with Keap, EasyWebinar is thrilled to introduce an integrated marketing solution designed to amplify the promotion of small businesses’ webinars, while simultaneously enhancing attendance and engagement.” Zeman concluded, “We look forward to seeing the engaging and interactive experiences Keap users will be promoting through the partnership.”

The fusion of Keap’s marketing automation and EasyWebinar’s live streaming platform stands to deliver a robust, integrated marketing solution. This is a testament to the advancements in digital marketing strategies and the evolving dynamics of engagement in the business world, providing small business owners with valuable tools for growth and success.

