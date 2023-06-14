Legal Firm Launches Service for Small Businesses Tempted by AI

Law 4 Small Business (L4SB) has announced an innovative offering aimed at helping small businesses, business owners, and leaders. The service is specifically tailored to guide those who are tempted to seek legal advice from AI systems like ChatGPT on the Internet.

Larry Donahue, the parent company of L4SB and Business Law Southwest (BLSW), highlights that the proliferation of AI systems like ChatGPT can cause confusion for small business leaders. While these AI systems can be cost-saving and convenient, they cannot replicate the nuanced understanding and analysis offered by trained attorneys.

“These systems simply don’t think, understand or analyze complex situations like a trained attorney,” said Donahue.

Recognizing the gap between AI advice and human expertise, L4SB is offering services to evaluate online or AI-generated legal advice, assistance, or contracts. They aim to provide fast, cost-effective, and convenient services to assist business owners and leaders in assessing the guidance received from such systems.

The services on offer by L4SB include 30-minute business attorney consultations, starting at just $149, and flat-rate contract reviews at $20 per page, with a minimum of 5 pages. All services provided by L4SB are carried out by licensed attorneys with years of experience in reviewing contracts and resolving legal business issues.

Donahue explains that their 30-minute Business Attorney Consult service is particularly popular among business professionals as it gives them an overview of their issues and guides them on what kind of assistance they should seek. Though L4SB’s services aren’t licensed in every state, the company is committed to helping clients understand the nature of their legal problems and possible solutions.

