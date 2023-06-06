Netstock Launches AI Inventory Management Suite

Netstock, a supply chain planning solution provider, has announced the launch of its AI-powered Predictive Planning Suite. Designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), this cutting-edge solution offers comprehensive inventory management, enhanced visibility, and flexibility.

The Predictive Planning Suite brings robust AI capabilities to SMBs’ supply chain planning. This affordable yet advanced tool is set to revolutionize inventory management processes globally.

A highlight of the new suite is the Opportunity Engine, an AI-based tool adept at analyzing inventory data swiftly. It predicts potential issues and offers real-time recommendations, thus enabling customers to address and resolve inventory complications proactively.

The Predictive Planning Suite also empowers businesses to improve their response to changes. It promotes collaboration across the business and enables access to powerful insights by leveraging data directly from the business’s ERP system. As a result, businesses can optimize order placement, minimize stock-outs, and reduce surplus stock, all leading to an increase in operating cash and a quick return on investment (ROI).

Ara Ohanian, Netstock’s CEO, stated, “Traditionally, only enterprise-level solutions could provide this level of functionality and performance, costing many times more. Our Predictive Planning Suite allows us to provide solutions across an organization’s supply chain journey as their business matures.” He further explained that their solution bundles were engineered to address customers’ evolving inventory management needs, thus future-proofing their requirements.

The introduction of the Predictive Planning Suite signals Netstock’s dedication to bringing cutting-edge technology to the SMB industry. The suite embodies their agility in swiftly delivering high-performing predictive supply chain planning products.

Barry Kukkuk, Netstock’s CTO, affirmed that their customers would continue to reap significant benefits from their continuously evolving AI technology. “Leveraging this technology, Netstock will consistently capture and integrate valuable supply chain expertise, delivering packaged solutions directly to our customers,” he stated.

Additionally, Netstock’s Learning Academy provides access to unrivaled industry expertise, empowering businesses to stay ahead in the competitive market. Their ISO 27001 certification underpins their commitment to the highest level of data security and integrity, assuring customers of their sensitive information’s protection.

The Predictive Planning Suite represents a continually evolving AI-driven solution that is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future success of businesses. With these tools, Netstock’s customers are not only equipped to address today’s challenges but also prepared to face tomorrow’s opportunities.

