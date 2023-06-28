Spotlight: One Nation Solar Customizes Solar Solutions for Homes and Businesses

Solar energy is an industry on the rise. And One Nation Solar is developing a franchise business to help even more entrepreneurs break into this growing field. If you’re ready to learn more about solar energy or the company’s story, read on for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides custom solar energy solutions in the Cleveland area.

Founder and CEO Grant Sevek told Small Business Trends, “At One Nation Solar, we take pride in giving homeowners and business owners the tools they need to take command of their energy costs once and for all. We are one of the region’s leading providers of clean energy solutions and high-quality solar energy equipment. And we design and build systems of all shapes and sizes for homes and businesses alike.”

Business Niche

Providing quality materials and a comprehensive approach.

“We are committed to providing only the best material and services available, ensuring that each system will operate at peak efficiency and provide the cleanest, most reliable power possible. That’s why we work with some of the region’s premier roofers and installers to ensure that each system is built to last.”

How the Business Got Started

After a long career in the energy industry.

“I started the business 12 years ago. The business was initially called Northeastern Resources, but we eventually rebranded as One Nation Solar. I’ve been working in the energy sector my entire career. I graduated college during the fracking boom and joined an energy company as a landman helping develop utility-scale projects. Landmen are individuals who negotiate and interact with landowners for the acquisition of mineral or other energy lease agreements. This job required me to travel all over the country which reduced the amount of time I could spend with my family. I saw that rooftop solar was growing in demand and ultimately decided to launch my own business so I could work locally and have more control over my work schedule.”

Biggest Win

Developing a franchise system to grow.

“We want to provide the ability for entrepreneurs and business minded individuals to offer clean energy solutions to homeowners all over the country. There are approximately 90 million homes in the U.S. that are able to go solar. Less than 4% currently have switched to clean renewable solar energy. I believe that we have the best business system to help our future franchisees offer solar energy to homeowners all over the country.”

Biggest Risk

Franchising.

“Franchising is an entirely separate part of our business. If this part or our business does not succeed, it will be a great loss of time and financial resources that we could have invested into more growth of our corporate operations.”

Lesson Learned

Trust those around you.

“[If I could do it over again,] I would have delegated more tasks earlier on so I could work on the business and not as much inside the business.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Marketing, advertising, and recruiting.

“Marketing and Advertising is our company’s biggest expense.”

Favorite Quote

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky.

* * * * *