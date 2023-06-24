About Us   |   Advertise

Paper Shredders: Top Picks For Your Business

Published: Jun 24, 2023 by Yednekachew Samson
A paper shredder is a piece of office equipment for disposing of office paperwork and/or records properly and responsibly. Businesses or entrepreneurs need to get rid of unwanted or used documents such as credit card and bank statements, travel documents, and letters containing tax and other financial information properly. If these documents are not disposed of appropriately, they can come back to haunt you if they fall in the wrong hands.

Best Paper Shredders

Features / ModelTop Pick: Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-sheet CapacityRunner Up: Amazon Basics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut ShredderBest Value: Aurora AU870MA High security 8 Sheet Micro-cut Paper Credit Card Shredder
Shredding Capacity (per feed)18 sheets of paper, CDs, credit cards, paper clips12 sheets of standard paper, single CD, single credit card8 sheets of paper, single credit card, small paper clips, staples
Shred TypeCrosscutMicro-cutMicro-cut
Security LevelP-4Not specifiedP-4
Continuous Run Time / Cool Down30 minutes run / 40 minutes cool down10 minutes run / 40 minutes cool down5 minutes run / Not specified cool down
Special FeaturesSafe sense that stops the shredder when hand touches paper opening4-mode switch (Auto, off, reverse, forward), indicator lights, pullout waste binSafety angled feed, auto start, manual reverse to avoid jams
Waste Bin CapacityNot specified5.7 gallonsNot specified
WeightNot specified21 pounds (with wheels)Not specified
Price RangeHigh-endMid-rangeBudget

Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-sheet Capacity

Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-Sheet Capacity

Top Pick: The Fellowes shredder is a security level P-4 unit with a crosscut shredding mechanism ideal for small businesses. The shredder can run for 30 minutes straight shredding paper, CDs, paper clips, or credit cards before it needs to cool down for 40 minutes. Additional features include a safe sense that stops the shredder when a hand touches the paper opening.

Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-sheet Capacity

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder

Amazon Basics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Paper

Runner up: The 21-pound wheeled shredder has a 4-mode switch (Auto, off, reverse, forward), indicator lights, and a 5.7-gallon pullout waste bin. It has a Shredding capacity of 12-sheets of standard size paper or a single CD and Credit card at a time. It runs for 10 minutes of shredding and 40 minutes of cooling down.

Amazon Basics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder

Buy on Amazon

 

Aurora AU870MA High security 8 Sheet Micro-cut Paper Credit Card Shredder

Aurora AU870MA High-Security 8-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper

Best Price: The Aurora Micro cutter features a safety angled feed and has a security level P-4 as well as an auto start and manual reverse to avoid jams. It can shred 8 sheets of paper or one credit card in a single feed. The AU870MA also can destroy small paper clips and staples, and runs for 5 minutes nonstop. The company offers an Aurora 1-year limited warranty.

Aurora AU870MA High security 8 Sheet Micro-cut Paper Credit Card Shredder

Buy on Amazon

 

Bonsaii 14-Sheet Cross-cut office paper Shredder C169-B

Bonsaii C169-B is a jam-proof shredder and it can run for a continuous 30-minute shredding mail, staples, credit cards, and paper. It has        LED indicators to prevent overheating and overloading with auto start and stop along with a manual reverse option to make sure it doesn’t jam. The unit has a quiet shredding operation and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

Bonsaii 14-Sheet Cross-cut office paper Shredder C169-B

Buy on Amazon

 

Aurora AU 1210MA Professional Grade High security 12 Sheet Micro-cut Shredder

Aurora AU1210MA Professional Grade High Security 12-Sheet Micro-Cut Paper

This is a wheeled paper and plastic credit card shredder that can run for a full hour before having to rest. This high-security level P-4 shredder has anti-jam and auto-reverse functions that let it run for 60 minutes nonstop. The AU1210ma destroys small paper clips CDs/DVDs and credit cards. The machine is ultra-quiet, weighs 22.4 pounds, and comes in at 14.41×11.02×19.33 inches with LED indicators for overheating, bin-full, and overload status.

Aurora AU 1210MA Professional Grade High security 12 Sheet Micro-cut Shredder

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics 6-Sheet High-Security Home office Shredder

Amazon Basics 6-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Paper

The Amazon Basics is the ideal home or small office Micro-shredder that takes 6 sheets at a time and shreds for 3 minutes before t needs cooling. This small-scale Micro cutter shreds credit cards, staples, and small paper clips. It has a 3mode power switch auto/off/reverse and a 4.1-gallon waste bin. It weighs 9.7 pounds

Amazon Basics 6-Sheet High-Security Home office Shredder

Buy on Amazon

Fellowes PowerShred 225 Ci 22-Sheet Shredder- 3825001 Model

Fellowes Powershred 225Ci Shredder

This is one of the best Heavy-duty shredders capable of destroying any kind of plastic credit cards, staples, paper clips, CD/DVDs, and junk mail. This Cross-cut 225 Ci is fully Jam-proof and can perform indefinitely with its continuous duty motor shredding up to 22 sheets of paper at a time. The commercial-grade shredder offers a safe sense technology that auto-stops along with an LED full-bin indicator for the 16-gallon waste basket.

Fellowes PowerShred 225 Ci 22-Sheet Shredder- 3825001 Model

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying the Best Paper Shredders

Choosing the ideal paper shredder for your business involves more than just deciding on a model. It requires a comprehensive understanding of your office’s needs, the type of waste you intend to shred, and the security level required. Here are some additional factors you should consider:

  • Noise Level: Consider the working environment and noise tolerance levels of your employees. A noisy shredder can be disruptive in a quiet office environment. Look for a shredder that operates below 60 decibels for a quiet operation.
  • Duty Cycle: This refers to the amount of time a shredder can operate before needing a rest. In a busy office with high shredding demands, a shredder with a long duty cycle is preferable.
  • Safety Features: Many modern shredders come with safety features such as automatic shut-off when fingers are too close to the feed opening or when the waste bin is open.
  • Energy Efficiency: Consider a shredder with energy-saving features. Some shredders go into sleep mode when not in use, saving on electricity costs.

Investing in a paper shredder offers numerous benefits, including enhanced security and compliance with legal requirements. It promotes a culture of trust between your business and its clients, ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately.

Moreover, by adhering to environmental regulations, your company demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. Shredders facilitate recycling efforts, decreasing the size of waste and reducing waste management costs. Remember, the right shredder is a valuable asset in maintaining your company’s integrity and operational efficiency.

 

Image: Amazon

Yednekachew Samson
Yednekachew Samson Yednekachew Samson is an energetic self-employed web enthusiast. Born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia he studies economics at Unity University. He has seven-year of experience in the printing industry. He is A service-minded man with high ethical standards. In his free time, he loves to watch movies and documentaries.
