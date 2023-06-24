Paper Shredders: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A paper shredder is a piece of office equipment for disposing of office paperwork and/or records properly and responsibly. Businesses or entrepreneurs need to get rid of unwanted or used documents such as credit card and bank statements, travel documents, and letters containing tax and other financial information properly. If these documents are not disposed of appropriately, they can come back to haunt you if they fall in the wrong hands.

Best Paper Shredders

Features / Model Top Pick: Fellowes Powershred 99Ci 18-sheet Capacity Runner Up: Amazon Basics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder Best Value: Aurora AU870MA High security 8 Sheet Micro-cut Paper Credit Card Shredder Shredding Capacity (per feed) 18 sheets of paper, CDs, credit cards, paper clips 12 sheets of standard paper, single CD, single credit card 8 sheets of paper, single credit card, small paper clips, staples Shred Type Crosscut Micro-cut Micro-cut Security Level P-4 Not specified P-4 Continuous Run Time / Cool Down 30 minutes run / 40 minutes cool down 10 minutes run / 40 minutes cool down 5 minutes run / Not specified cool down Special Features Safe sense that stops the shredder when hand touches paper opening 4-mode switch (Auto, off, reverse, forward), indicator lights, pullout waste bin Safety angled feed, auto start, manual reverse to avoid jams Waste Bin Capacity Not specified 5.7 gallons Not specified Weight Not specified 21 pounds (with wheels) Not specified Price Range High-end Mid-range Budget

Top Pick: The Fellowes shredder is a security level P-4 unit with a crosscut shredding mechanism ideal for small businesses. The shredder can run for 30 minutes straight shredding paper, CDs, paper clips, or credit cards before it needs to cool down for 40 minutes. Additional features include a safe sense that stops the shredder when a hand touches the paper opening.

Runner up: The 21-pound wheeled shredder has a 4-mode switch (Auto, off, reverse, forward), indicator lights, and a 5.7-gallon pullout waste bin. It has a Shredding capacity of 12-sheets of standard size paper or a single CD and Credit card at a time. It runs for 10 minutes of shredding and 40 minutes of cooling down.

Best Price: The Aurora Micro cutter features a safety angled feed and has a security level P-4 as well as an auto start and manual reverse to avoid jams. It can shred 8 sheets of paper or one credit card in a single feed. The AU870MA also can destroy small paper clips and staples, and runs for 5 minutes nonstop. The company offers an Aurora 1-year limited warranty.

Bonsaii C169-B is a jam-proof shredder and it can run for a continuous 30-minute shredding mail, staples, credit cards, and paper. It has LED indicators to prevent overheating and overloading with auto start and stop along with a manual reverse option to make sure it doesn’t jam. The unit has a quiet shredding operation and it comes with a 1-year warranty.

This is a wheeled paper and plastic credit card shredder that can run for a full hour before having to rest. This high-security level P-4 shredder has anti-jam and auto-reverse functions that let it run for 60 minutes nonstop. The AU1210ma destroys small paper clips CDs/DVDs and credit cards. The machine is ultra-quiet, weighs 22.4 pounds, and comes in at 14.41×11.02×19.33 inches with LED indicators for overheating, bin-full, and overload status.

The Amazon Basics is the ideal home or small office Micro-shredder that takes 6 sheets at a time and shreds for 3 minutes before t needs cooling. This small-scale Micro cutter shreds credit cards, staples, and small paper clips. It has a 3mode power switch auto/off/reverse and a 4.1-gallon waste bin. It weighs 9.7 pounds

This is one of the best Heavy-duty shredders capable of destroying any kind of plastic credit cards, staples, paper clips, CD/DVDs, and junk mail. This Cross-cut 225 Ci is fully Jam-proof and can perform indefinitely with its continuous duty motor shredding up to 22 sheets of paper at a time. The commercial-grade shredder offers a safe sense technology that auto-stops along with an LED full-bin indicator for the 16-gallon waste basket.

What to Look for When Buying the Best Paper Shredders

Choosing the ideal paper shredder for your business involves more than just deciding on a model. It requires a comprehensive understanding of your office’s needs, the type of waste you intend to shred, and the security level required. Here are some additional factors you should consider:

Noise Level: Consider the working environment and noise tolerance levels of your employees. A noisy shredder can be disruptive in a quiet office environment. Look for a shredder that operates below 60 decibels for a quiet operation.

Consider the working environment and noise tolerance levels of your employees. A noisy shredder can be disruptive in a quiet office environment. Look for a shredder that operates below 60 decibels for a quiet operation. Duty Cycle : This refers to the amount of time a shredder can operate before needing a rest. In a busy office with high shredding demands, a shredder with a long duty cycle is preferable.

: This refers to the amount of time a shredder can operate before needing a rest. In a busy office with high shredding demands, a shredder with a long duty cycle is preferable. Safety Features: Many modern shredders come with safety features such as automatic shut-off when fingers are too close to the feed opening or when the waste bin is open.

Many modern shredders come with safety features such as automatic shut-off when fingers are too close to the feed opening or when the waste bin is open. Energy Efficiency: Consider a shredder with energy-saving features. Some shredders go into sleep mode when not in use, saving on electricity costs.

Investing in a paper shredder offers numerous benefits, including enhanced security and compliance with legal requirements. It promotes a culture of trust between your business and its clients, ensuring sensitive information is handled appropriately.

Moreover, by adhering to environmental regulations, your company demonstrates a commitment to sustainability. Shredders facilitate recycling efforts, decreasing the size of waste and reducing waste management costs. Remember, the right shredder is a valuable asset in maintaining your company’s integrity and operational efficiency.

