photoroom-leverages-google-cloud-to-empower-small-businesses-with-ai

PhotoRoom, an AI-based photo editing application primarily targeting e-commerce businesses, recently publicized a new alliance with Google Cloud. The partnership will utilize Google Cloud’s A3 instances, driven by NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs), and PhotoRoom’s acumen in managing extensive AI models. The objective is to provide high-quality images to a larger clientele, reinforcing PhotoRoom’s position as the fastest generative AI provider in the commerce arena.

The collaboration anticipates an escalation in the pace of content provided to clients. It aims to cut down the production time of product content to less than an hour—a significant reduction from the previous timeline of several days—without compromising precision or quality. Small businesses and entrepreneurs stand to benefit from the efficiency and scalability offered by PhotoRoom. The reduced time and cost requirements for commercial photography production will offer a significant advantage to these businesses.

Matthieu Rouif, CEO of PhotoRoom, stated, “We’re already processing 2 billion images per year, and we expect that to double in 2024, as more businesses adopt PhotoRoom’s generative AI technology. We clearly need a partner who can help us scale and meet the needs of our customers over the next few years. Google Cloud fits perfectly with PhotoRoom’s growth philosophy and provides the ideal foundation for our continued success with its capacity to scale, its flexibility, and its sustainable infrastructure. We are thrilled to work with this generative AI pioneer as we realize our vision of making amazing product photography available to everyone.”

Generative AI technology, with its capacity to improve business operations and efficiencies, is a promising tool for small businesses. PhotoRoom’s association with Google Cloud represents a strategic move toward providing high-quality, affordable imaging to customers. Coupled with recent introductions of Instant Backgrounds and Instant Shadows features, this partnership intends to broaden the use of generative AI, making it more accessible to smaller businesses and entrepreneurs, thus stimulating the conception of novel business prospects.

Numerous firms using PhotoRoom since the start of the year reported improvements in performance and efficiencies. For instance, Campsider, a second-hand equipment and clothing marketplace, recorded a 15% reduction in Google Ads CPC (cost-per-click) after incorporating PhotoRoom for their product image editing.

Mark Lohmeyer, Vice President and General Manager at Google Cloud, remarked, “Google’s long-term focus on AI and investments in infrastructure are unlocking the full potential of generative AI for businesses and individuals alike. We’re thrilled to offer Google Cloud’s industry leading infrastructure, foundation models and AI tooling to PhotoRoom so the company can build, train, and deploy AI creatively, reliably and at scale.”

