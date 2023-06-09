45 Eye-Opening Pinterest Statistics: An In-Depth Look at One of the Leading Social Media Platforms

What is Pinterest? The platform is part digital scrapbook, part social media and a powerful visual search engine. What started as an online pinboard for DIY enthusiasts and recipe collectors now has evolved into an influential hub with a unique role in the social media landscape.

Over the past decade, Pinterest has transitioned from a niche platform to an essential resource in the digital marketing toolbox, largely due to its unique mix of users, its accessibility across devices and its strong performance compared to other platforms.

With an arsenal of Pinterest-focused facts and figures at your fingertips, you’ll be primed to make informed, strategic decisions for your business. So, whether you’re a seasoned advertiser, a savvy marketer, or simply a curious social media enthusiast, prepare for a data-driven journey into the world of Pinterest with these Pinterest stats.

Pinterest: A Unique Player in the Social Media Landscape

Launched in 2010, Pinterest was designed as a virtual bulletin board, a place where users could “pin” their favorite ideas, inspirations and aspirations. It was a unique concept, differentiating itself from existing social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, which primarily focused on personal interactions and real-time updates.

One of the other defining characteristics of Pinterest is its use as a visual discovery engine. The platform is designed not only for users to share and collect ideas but also to discover new ones. Unlike Facebook, where most discovery is driven by your existing network of friends, or Twitter, where trends often dictate discovery, Pinterest is driven by personal interests and visual appeal. It’s akin to flipping through a magazine tailored to your preferences.

Over the years, Pinterest’s platform has developed into a key driver of e-commerce since its users are more likely to make purchases after viewing pins than users on any other social media platform. Its unique visual search functionality also helps bridge the gap between product discovery and purchase, making Pinterest an effective tool for businesses to reach consumers.

Moreover, Pinterest’s algorithm is designed to learn from users’ interactions and continually tailor their feeds to match their evolving tastes and interests. This feature creates an incredibly personalized experience, keeping users engaged and on the platform for longer periods, which has significant implications for advertisers.

Pinterest User Statistics

Understanding Pinterest’s user base is crucial for anyone aiming to leverage the platform’s power. Fortunately, we’ve done the research to unravel the composition, behavior and interests of Pinterest users, backed by illuminating Pinterest stats that highlight the platform’s impressive reach and diversity.

Pinterest Users Worldwide

According to the company’s most recent investor earnings report, there were a total of 463 million monthly active Pinterest users around the world in April 2023.

Pinterest boasted 30 million more users in April 2023 than it had in April 2022, a 6.9% increase in just one year’s time.

Incredibly, 7.4% of all people around the world aged 13 and older now use Pinterest. However, since the platform isn’t available in China, then the percentage of eligible users around the world leaps to 9.2% of the population.

Pinterest Demographics Statistics

Women make up 60% of the Pinterest audience, however, male pinners are up 40% year-over-year.

In the past year, the number of Millennial pinners increased by 35%, while the Gen-Z Pinterest user base has grown by 40%.

An astonishing 45% of Americans living in households with incomes exceeding $100,000 are among Pinterest’s user base.

Active Users and User Engagement Statistics

In 2022, about 945.3 million monthly visits were made to Pinterest.com.

Among American internet users, 70% are aware of Pinterest, and 31% of those who use social media include Pinterest in their network.

Pinterest users conduct 2 billion searches on the platform each month.

Pinterest Trends: What’s Hot Now

In the ever-evolving world of Pinterest, reflecting trending topics is key to successful content. When devising your Pinterest marketing strategy, consider the following Pinterest trends, which spotlight the most popular categories and pins, while also providing statistics that reflect the pulse of what’s currently captivating users’ interest.

Trending Topics on Pinterest

In 2023, the most popular pins on the Pinterest platform have related to nails, dinner ideas, recipes and tattoo ideas. Other trending topics include wallpaper backgrounds, fashion, hairstyles and holiday decor.

Pinterest predicts that upcoming trending pins will pertain to ruffly fashion, burnt orange hues, two-toned hair colors and shorter hairstyles. Pinterest also expects to see an uptick in pins related to pool parties for pets, sci-fi-themed outfits and drought-tolerant landscapes.

Trending User Behavior on Pinterest

Most Pinterest users are open to new discoveries. In fact, 97% of Pinterest searches are unbranded.

Surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly, 85% of Pinterest users say the platform is their first stop when starting a new project.

Pinterest provides a platform where brands can reach new audiences. Among weekly pinners, 80% say they have discovered a new brand or product on Pinterest.

One study found that Pinterest users are most likely to use the platform for sharing photos and videos, discovering entertaining content, as well as following or researching products or brands.

Top Pinterest Searches: The Power of Discovery

Recognizing the top Pinterest searches is a crucial aspect for success with Pinterest marketing since it highlights the platform’s dynamic power of discovery. The following Pinterest statistics highlight some of the most sought-after topics and the influential role Pinterest plays in driving consumer trends and shaping purchasing decisions.

Most Searched Keywords on Pinterest

Over the past year, the five most popular keywords on Pinterest were “nails,” “dinner ideas,” “dinner recipes,” “easy dinner recipes,” and “wallpaper backgrounds.”

In the spring of 2023, the most popular keywords used in Pinterest searches were “summer nails,” “Father’s Day gift ideas,” “Memorial Day food,” “Memorial Day desserts” and “Memorial Day nails.”

The fastest-growing keyword trends on Pinterest in May 2023 were “summer nails,” “body care,” “Happy Mother’s Day,” “summer nails 2023” and “graduation nails.”

Top Categories for Searches on Pinterest

While the most-searched keywords on Pinterest might be a narrow selection, the overall top categories of pins cover a broader range of topics. Top Pinterest categories include home decor, food and drink, DIY and crafts, and women’s fashion, as well as health and wellness. Other popular categories include beauty, travel, parenting and gardening.

Pinterest Ads: A Powerful Marketing Tool

Turning pins into profitable engagements, Pinterest ads have redefined the realm of digital marketing. Keep reading as we delve into the world of promoted pins, demonstrating with key statistics why Pinterest advertising holds immense potential for businesses looking to expand their reach and influence.

The Impact of Pinterest Ads on User Engagement

Users are 1.4 times more likely to take a shopping-related action on Pinterest than users on other platforms.

According to international advertising giant WPP, the view rate for video ads on Pinterest was three times better than the average for social media platforms.

On average, Pinterest ads have a conversion rate of between 1.5% and 8.5%.

Pinterest’s Advertising Reach

When Kantar’s Brand Lift Insights analyzed 42 Pinterest video marketing campaigns across France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom to determine the video ads’ viewable reach, the results ranged from 54% to 99% with an average of 82%. What does this mean? For more than 8 in 10 people reached by a Pinterest campaign, 50% of the video was in view and played for at least two seconds at least once.

According to one 2022 report, Pinterest ads have a potential reach of 270.9 million users.

The same report found that between 2021 and 2022, the reach of Pinterest ads increased by 16.2%.

Success Stories: Brands that Thrive on Pinterest Advertising

With a cost per thousand of about $3.50, Airbnb ran a campaign on Pinterest that reached 4.2 million people in just four weeks, with an average frequency of three per week.

When Etsy ran a marketing campaign on Pinterest, its incremental return on ad spend increased by 1,200%.

When Carnation designed a keyword-focused Pinterest advertising campaign, it saw a 3% boost in overall product sales.

When iRobot launched a Pinterest ad campaign targeting pet owners, it experienced a 240% increase in click-through rates for consideration ads with the Pinterest Trend badge.

Pinterest Access Statistics

The avenues by which people access Pinterest provide critical insights into user behavior and engagement. Pinterest usage statistics can reveal the device preferences of Pinterest users—whether they’re scrolling through on desktops, smartphones, or tablets—and what these trends mean for marketers and small businesses.

Device Usage for Pinterest Access

While Pinterest can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices, 85% of Pinterest users access the platform from mobile devices.

The United States leads the world’s regions in desktop access to Pinterest.com by far, with a 44% share of web traffic to Pinterest originating from desktop computers. Other countries where Pinterest users sometimes access the site from desktop browsers include Brazil, India, Argentina and Columbia.

Mobile App Download and Usage Statistics

The Pinterest mobile app is the most popular lifestyle app in the Google Play store.

The Pinterest mobile app and other Pinterest-related apps are downloaded more than 14 million times a month, according to Apptopia. The most popular apps downloaded include Pinterest, Pinterest Lite and Shuffles by Pinterest.

Pinterest vs. Other Social Media Platforms

To truly appreciate Pinterest’s unique position, it’s necessary to compare it to other social media platforms. Read further for a side-by-side statistical comparison of Pinterest with platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, highlighting its distinct advantages and potential for growth.

Pinterest’s User Base Compared to Other Platforms

Pinterest is the 14th most popular social media platform in the world.

Ranking behind only Facebook, Pinterest is the second-most popular social media platform in the United States.

Pinterest’s monthly active user base recently grew by 32% over two years, outperforming every other platform with the exception of TikTok. By comparison, Facebook grew by 19% in the same period, and Instagram grew by just 16%, followed by Twitter with only 8% growth.

User Engagement on Pinterest vs. Other Platforms

Pinterest can be just as engaging as competitors like Instagram and even TikTok. Pinterest users watch about 1 million videos each day on the platform.

The increased web traffic and sales leads acquired through Pinterest pins typically last longer than those acquired through posts on other social media platforms. Lacking any paid-advertising boosts, engagement from Facebook and Twitter posts begins to lag after just a couple of hours, while businesses sometimes obtain leads from Pinterest pins for 30 days or longer.

Pinterest and Business: Key Statistics

Pinterest has become a vital platform for businesses to connect with potential customers. The following statistics illustrate how Pinterest drives product discovery, influences purchasing decisions and helps businesses to grow their brands, confirming the social media platform’s essential role in today’s digital marketing mix.

Businesses on Pinterest

More than 1.5 million businesses use Pinterest to market their products and brands, compared to 50 million businesses that advertise on Facebook.

Pinterest consistently experiences 50% year-over-year increases in small business advertisers as entrepreneurs recognize the benefits offered by Pinterest advertising.

Advertising Reach and Effectiveness on Pinterest

Pinterest advertisers can reach more than 250 million people.

Pinterest advertising statistics show that users seem to like engaging with those advertisers who call to action, as the posts including a call to action have an 80% higher engagement rate than those that don’t.

Pinterest Advertising Costs and ROI

Pinterest offers affordable advertising options for small businesses and brands. The average cost per click ranges from 10 cents to $1.50. In terms of brand awareness, the cost per thousand impressions usually falls between $2 and $5.

Pinterest employs a bidding model for ad placements, so advertising for more competitive industries, keywords and target audiences usually will cost more.

Pinterest advertising offers a 200% return on investment. According to Pinterest, promoted pins typically earn $2 in profit for every $1 spent.