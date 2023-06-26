SBA to Host Second Annual Cybersecurity Summit

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced it will be hosting the second annual Small Business Cyber Summit in October 2023. The summit, a free cybersecurity series, is aimed at providing America’s 33 million small businesses with the necessary tools, resources, and insights to fortify their cybersecurity infrastructure. The event will also explore the new digital trends and cybersecurity challenges increasingly being faced by entrepreneurs.

“Digital tools represent some of the most exciting revenue growth opportunities for American small businesses, from the $5.2 trillion global e-commerce marketplace to cutting-edge AI and other digital tools,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. Her comments underscore the ever-increasing reliance of small businesses on technology, which brings with it the need for robust cyber protection.

This year’s summit reflects the SBA’s effort to modernize and strengthen cybersecurity among small businesses. As more entrepreneurs pivot to digital platforms, the SBA Cyber Summit aims to help them do so securely. Leveraging both SBA resources and private sector solutions, the summit’s objective is to equip business owners to defend their enterprises, customers, and livelihoods from sophisticated cyber threats.

The interconnectivity of our world continues to present new challenges to small business owners. Mark Madrid, SBA Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, stated, “It is our objective to empower [small business owners] with the proper tools.” Madrid emphasizes the goal of the summit: to bolster the confidence and knowledge of small business owners in the face of rising cybersecurity threats.

The summit, open to all and free of charge, will include speakers from the SBA, the SBA Small Business Digital Alliance, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI, business chambers, state government partners, and experts from public and private sectors. Major technology platforms and award-winning business coaches will also be present.

Composed of digestible and compact segments, attendees will be able to network, access practical tips, industry trends, and threat avoidance strategies, and hear testimonials from small businesses that have successfully defended against cyber-attacks. This event aims to address the pressing issue of cybersecurity for small businesses, which, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Report, cost the small business community a staggering $3.31 billion in 2022.

Small businesses are particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks, given their valuable data and typically less secure infrastructure compared to larger businesses. A majority of small business owners believe they are susceptible to a cyberattack. Many of these businesses, however, are unable to afford professional IT solutions, lack time to devote to cybersecurity, or do not know where to begin.

The 2nd Annual SBA Cyber Summit offers a response to these formidable challenges, providing a platform for entrepreneurs to access turnkey solutions for their cybersecurity needs. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/SBACyberSummit2023.

