Shrink Wrap Machine: Options for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

A shrink wrap machine is specialized equipment used across industries for packaging purposes. These machines use shrink film, a material made from polymer plastic film. When heat is applied to this film, it shrinks tightly over the product it’s covering. The result is a sleek, professional-looking package that protects the product from damage and tampering.

The importance and uses of shrink wrap machines

Shrink wrap machines are invaluable tools in a variety of sectors. They offer an efficient, cost-effective way to package products of all shapes and sizes. These machines are found everywhere from grocery stores packaging food items, to electronics companies wrapping their products, to pharmaceutical firms ensuring their medicines are tamper-proof. Their versatility and efficiency make them a preferred choice for businesses looking for reliable packaging solutions.

The basic mechanism of shrink wrap machines

The basic operation of a shrink wrap machine is quite simple, yet effective. The process begins with the product being placed on a conveyor system within the machine. A shrink film roll is then unwrapped and sealed around the product using a sealing bar. Once the product is wrapped, it enters a shrink tunnel where heat is applied. This heat causes the film to contract and tightly wrap around the product, providing a secure and aesthetically pleasing package.

Different industries where shrink wrap machines are commonly used

From food processing and electronics to pharmaceuticals and publishing, shrink wrap machines are omnipresent. In the food industry, they help package everything from frozen dinners to fresh produce, ensuring freshness and preventing contamination. Electronics manufacturers use them to package individual components as well as finished products, protecting them from dust and damage. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry secures drug packages, creating tamper-evident seals that guarantee product safety.

The environmental impact of using shrink wrap machines

While plastic packaging has been associated with environmental concerns, the industry has made strides in addressing these issues. Innovations include the development of biodegradable and recyclable shrink films. These environmentally friendly alternatives help reduce businesses’ carbon footprint using shrink wrap machines, without compromising the quality of packaging.

The Top Shrink Wrap Machines

From preserving food to protecting the products your sell to shipping, shrink wrap machines are invaluable to small businesses. Here are some of the best machines you can now get on Amazon.

Top Pick: BestEquip 24" I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine Runner-up: VisionTechShop 20 Inch Wrapping Machine Best Value: Hubert Countertop Film Wrapper Material Durable iron structure Commercial-grade stainless steel Commercial-grade material Max. Film Width 24 inches 20 inches 18 inches Temperature Control Adjustable temperature Individual controls for cutter and heating plate Thermostatically controlled hotplate Special Features Adjustable wind speed, silicone strip, wide application Adjustable power heating plate, three size adjustment holes Tension adjustments, replaceable Teflon cover, solid-state controlled cut-off rod Pros Durable, adjustable settings, versatile Sturdy, flexible, customizable User-friendly, easy maintenance, reliable Cons Limited sealing length, setup learning curve Limited to manual operation, learning curve Limited to countertop use, specific replacement parts

BestEquip 24″ I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

Top Pick: As the top pick, the BestEquip 24″ I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine is designed to provide reliable sealing for films and plastic bags. Its sturdy metal construction and advanced heat gun offer a convenient and effective packaging solution. The machine features adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to customize the shrink wrap process based on the thickness of the film.

Features:

Durable iron structure with powder-coated finish

High-quality heat gun with adjustable wind speed

Efficient sealing operation with a lever and silicone strip

Adjustable temperature settings for different film thicknesses

Compatible with various types of film and plastic bags

Wide application for packaging books, CDs, food, toys, and more

Pros:

Sturdy iron construction for long-term use

High-quality heat gun with adjustable wind speed

Convenient sealing operation with a lever and silicone strip

Adjustable temperature settings for customized shrink wrapping

Wide application for packaging various items

Cons:

Limited to a 24″ sealing length

May require additional film rolls for large-scale packaging

Initial setup and learning curve for optimal usage

Not suitable for extremely heavy-duty packaging needs

The BestEquip 24″ I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine delivers sturdy construction, adjustable temperature settings, and compatibility with various film types making it a versatile tool for small business owners. Whether you need to package books, CDs, food, or toys, this shrink wrap machine provides a neat and professional appearance while protecting your items. It comes with a roll of 170m/558ft long, 22-inch wide shrink film, ensuring ample supply for your packaging needs.

BestEquip 24″ I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

Buy on Amazon

VisionTechShop 20 Inch Wrapping Machine

Runner Up: Enhance your food packaging process with the VisionTechShop 20 Inch Wrapping Machine. This hand wrapping machine is designed to provide efficient and convenient wrapping for large trays and food packaging. Made with commercial-grade stainless steel construction, this machine offers durability and reliability for your everyday needs. The film holder can accommodate a 20-inch wide wrapping film roll, ensuring ample space for various tray sizes.

Features:

Commercial-grade stainless steel construction for durability

Holds a 20-inch wide roll of wrapping film

Individual on/off controls for the cutter and heating plate

Adjustable power heating plate for versatile wrapping

Three holes on the right side of the film holder to adjust the size

Pros:

Sturdy stainless steel construction for long-lasting use

Ample space to accommodate a 20-inch wide roll of wrapping film

Individual controls for cutter and heating plate offer flexibility

Adjustable power heating plate for various wrapping needs

Three size adjustment holes for customizable wrapping

Cons:

Limited to hand wrapping applications

Requires manual operation for wrapping process

May have a learning curve for optimal usage

Not suitable for high-volume commercial operations

The VisionTechShop 20 Inch Wrapping Machine has sturdy stainless steel construction and adjustable features providing flexibility and convenience in your wrapping process. With the adjustable power heating plate and individual on/off controls for the cutter and heating plate, you have the flexibility to customize the wrapping process according to your requirements. The machine is made in Korea, known for its high-quality manufacturing standards.

VisionTechShop 20 Inch Wrapping Machine

Buy on Amazon

Hubert Countertop Film Wrapper

Best Value: The Hubert Countertop Film Wrapper, a heat sealing film wrapper, is designed to meet the demanding needs of commercial use. This product combines exceptional value and innovation, making it the top choice for small business owners seeking reliable food-sealing solutions. The non-stick, replaceable Teflon cover on the thermostatically controlled hotplate ensures easy maintenance and longevity.

Features:

Equipped with larger rubber non-slip feet for stability

Accepts film rolls up to 18″ wide

Compatible with HUBERT replacement parts

Tension adjustments for easy film separation

Solid-state controlled cut-off rod for precise sealing

Pros:

Sturdy and durable construction for tough commercial use

Efficient heat sealing capability for various food items

User-friendly design with tension adjustments and cut-off rod

Easy maintenance with replaceable Teflon cover

Reliable performance comparable to leading national brands

Cons:

Limited to countertop use

Requires separate film rolls for operation

May have a learning curve for optimal tension adjustment

Replacement parts specific to the Hubert brand

Whether you need to seal meats, cheese, or other food products, the Hubert Countertop Film Wrapper ensures the freshness and preservation of various food items. Its user-friendly features, including tension adjustments and a solid-state-controlled cut-off rod, make wrapping and sealing a breeze.

Hubert Countertop Film Wrapper

Buy on Amazon

Hanchen Film Wrapping Machine with Built-in Heating Plate

The Hanchen Film Wrapping Machine with Built-in Heating Plate is designed to meet the unique needs of wrapping large objects easily and precisely. A hidden heating plate built into the machine offers enhanced durability, a longer service life, and a spacious operating platform. The laser-cut, thick stainless steel plates ensure robustness, capable of bearing approximately 143.3 lbs (65kg) for reliable performance.

Features:

Hidden heating plate for enhanced durability and a flat operating platform

Thicken stainless steel plates for robustness and stability

All-inclusive design for cleaner and more hygienic wrapping

Optimized and upgraded four-rollers for stable film output

Hollow design, cooling holes, and non-slip feet for ease of use and maintenance

Pros:

Built-in hidden heating plate for enhanced durability

Robust construction with thicken stainless steel plates

All-inclusive design for cleanliness and hygiene

Stable film output without shaking

Suitable for a wide range of applications and industries

Cons:

Requires a transformer for use with 110V voltage

Film not included, needs to be purchased separately

Limited to film widths up to 45cm (17.7″)

May require initial adjustments for optimal temperature settings

Whether you’re packaging fruits, vegetables, desserts, meat, or frozen food, the Hanchen Film Wrapping Machine with Built-in Heating Platefilm wrapper extends the shelf life of your products, ensuring freshness for your customers. With optimized and upgraded four rollers, the machine ensures stable film output without shaking. The hollow design facilitates easy cleaning, while the bottom cooling holes and non-slip feet ensure smooth operation. Suitable for film widths up to 45cm (17.7″), this machine is ideal for supermarkets, fruit shops, food factories, hotels, and more.

Hanchen Film Wrapping Machine with Built-in Heating Plate

Buy on Amazon

Semi-automatic Plastic Film Shrink Wrapping Machine

The Semi-automatic Plastic Film Shrink Wrapping Machine is designed to provide efficient and secure shrink wrapping for a wide range of products. Its automatic operation mode, adjustable speed, and temperature settings ensure versatility and compatibility with various packaging materials.

Features:

Heating tunnel for controlled heat application and shrink film conforming

Adjustable speed and temperature settings for different products and packaging materials

Conveyor belt system for handling various product sizes and shapes

Easy-to-use control panel with customizable settings and digital displays

Compatibility with different types of shrink films and sleeves

Pros:

Efficient and secure shrink wrapping for a wide range of products

Adjustable settings for flexibility and compatibility

Conveyor belt system handles different sizes and shapes

Easy-to-use control panel with customizable settings

Compatible with various shrink films and sleeves

Cons:

Cost may vary due to different configurations and shipping addresses

Automatic operation mode may require initial setup and training

Requires careful handling to ensure proper shrink wrapping

The Semi-automatic Plastic Film Shrink Wrapping Machine heating tunnel and controlled heat application create a tight and secure seal, ensuring product integrity during transport and display. The easy-to-use control panel and compatibility with different shrink films and sleeves offer convenience and flexibility.

Semi-automatic Plastic Film Shrink Wrapping Machine

Buy on Amazon

PEC Stretch Wrap Machine, Electric Pallet Wrapper

The PEC Stretch Wrap Machine is an efficient and reliable solution for small business owners seeking a semi-automatic packaging process. This electric pallet wrapper is designed to streamline packaging operations with its built-in weighing scales and thermal label printer. The machine saves labor costs and reduces material/film costs compared to hand wrapping.

Features:

Automatic operation with built-in weighing scales and thermal label printer

Labor cost savings and reduced material/film costs compared to hand wrapping

Adjustable photo eye and emergency shut-off function for safety

Programmable wrapping circles for customized wrap cycles

Clear operation interface and user-friendly design

Pros:

Semi-automatic packaging process with weighing and labeling capabilities

Cost-saving with reduced labor and material/film costs

Safety features to prevent shipping damages

Versatile with programmable wrapping circles

User-friendly operation suitable for all employees

Cons:

Price may vary depending on configurations and shipping costs

Initial setup and training required for optimal use

Specific power requirements (110V 60Hz)

Large footprint with 5′ turn table and 9′ height

The PEC Stretch Wrap Machine, Electric Pallet Wrapper has automatic load height detection and adjustable photo eye ensuring safety and preventing shipping damages caused by poorly wrapped pallets. The programmable wrapping circles allow the customization of wrap cycles for each load, making it versatile for various businesses and industries. With a heavy-duty industrial design and a 5,000lb capacity, it can handle most pallet loads.

PEC Stretch Wrap Machine, Electric Pallet Wrapper

Buy on Amazon

American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

The American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine has an easy to use simple three-step operation and no warm-up requirement, this machine offers convenience and efficiency. It enhances the appearance and value of your products by providing protection against pilfering, dirt, dust, moisture, and handling. The package includes a bar sealer with a 13″ length, a timer, a two-speed heat gun and holder, a film rack, a free 500ft. roll of centerfold 75-gauge shrink film, an outlet plug, and a parts kit.

Key Features:

Professionally shrink wrap packages for just pennies

Simple three-step operation and no warm-up required

Enhances the appearance and value of your products

Sturdy industrial quality construction

Includes bar sealer, timer, two-speed heat gun and holder, film rack, free 500ft. roll of centerfold 75-gauge shrink film, outlet plug, and parts kit

13″ seal length

250 watts of power

Weight: 30 lbs

Pros:

Cost-effective shrink wrapping solution

User-friendly operation with no warm-up time

Provides product protection and enhances appearance

Durable industrial quality construction

Comprehensive package includes essential accessories

Cons:

Limited seal length of 13″

Requires an outlet for operation

May not be suitable for large or oversized packages

The film roll may require replacement after use

The American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine is designed to meet the shrink wrapping needs of small businesses. It offers a cost-effective solution for professionally packaging products with its easy-to-use three-step operation and no warm-up requirement. The package includes a bar sealer with a 13″ length, a timer, a two-speed heat gun and holder, a film rack, a free 500ft. roll of centerfold 75-gauge shrink film, an outlet plug, and a parts kit.

American International Electric I-Bar Shrink Wrap Machine

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Stretch Film Wrapping Machine

The Stainless Steel Stretch Film Wrapping Machine provides a simple installation and easy-to-use design, this machine is suitable for both countertop use and other applications. The machine features a convenient film cutter that allows for easy film cutting, accommodating stretch films of various widths up to 21.65 inches (55 cm).

Key Features:

Simple installation and easy-to-use operation

Suitable for a wide range of industries and household packaging needs

Convenient film cutter for efficient film cutting

Premium quality stainless steel structure for durability

Accommodates stretch films within 21.65 inches (55 cm) width

Pros:

Quick and straightforward installation process

Versatile and adaptable for different industries and packaging needs

Efficient film cutting with the integrated cutter

Durable stainless steel construction for long-lasting performance

Secure grip and stability with rubber foot covers

Cons:

Some visible welding marks on the stainless steel bracket

It is important to measure the length and inner hole diameter of your stretch film before purchasing

Limited to stretch films with a maximum width of 21.65 inches (55 cm)

Does not include additional accessories or film rolls

The Stainless Steel Stretch Film Wrapping Machine can handle packaging goods in a variety of industries. Its simple installation and user-friendly design provides convenience and ease of use. The machine is particularly suitable for the food industry, production, processing, manufacturing, and household packaging applications. Its durable stainless steel structure ensures longevity, and the convenient film cutter enhances efficiency.

Stainless Steel Stretch Film Wrapping Machine

Buy on Amazon

Sgpkme Hand Wrapping Machine

The Sgpkme Hand Wrapping Machine is made from sturdy stainless steel and metal construction to ensure operational durability and stability. The anti-paste heating plate utilizes a sheet metal embossing process to prevent adhesion, making film wrapping smoother and more efficient.

Key Features:

Anti-paste heating plate for smooth film wrapping

Adjustable heating temperature to prevent overheating

Suitable for 18-inch/450mm width film roller

Sturdy stainless steel and metal construction

Widely applicable in factories, shopping malls, and supermarkets

Pros:

Efficient and convenient operation for high work efficiency

Preserves food freshness and taste by preventing water evaporation

Suitable for low-temperature display and hygiene maintenance

Compact and lightweight design for easy handling and storage

Versatile usage in various industries and commercial settings

Cons:

Manual operation requires manual effort

Limited to a film shrink length of 450mm

Not suitable for high-volume or automated packaging needs

May not be compatible with all types of films or packaging materials

The Sgpkme Hand Wrapping Machine has an adjustable heating temperature feature that allows precise control, preventing overheating and ensuring optimal performance. This machine is designed to hold an 18-inch/450mm width film roller, making it suitable for various hand tray wrapping needs. Widely used in factories, shopping malls, and supermarkets, the Sgpkme Hand Wrapping Machine is a versatile solution for packaging applications.

Sgpkme Hand Wrapping Machine

Buy on Amazon

ZONEPACK Manual Stretch Film Wrapping Machine

The ZONEPACK Manual Stretch Film Wrapping Machine is a reliable and versatile tool with a durable painted metal body. Thanks to its mounting holes and non-slip rubber, it can be easily mounted on a wall or on a table. The adjustable fixtures on the film rod accommodate different film lengths, making it suitable for various packaging requirements.

Key Features:

Rugged and durable painted metal body

Adjustable fixtures for different film lengths

Mounting holes for wall or countertop use

Easy film cutting with the push of a buckle

Applicable to a wide range of industries and settings

Pros:

Lightweight and portable design for easy handling

Saves time and improves work efficiency with the built-in film cutter

Versatile usage in various industries, including food, electronics, spare parts, and advertising

Rust-resistant and durable painted metal body ensures long-lasting performance

Can be easily mounted on a wall or used on a table for flexibility

Cons:

Manual operation requires physical effort

Limited to film widths smaller than 500mm

Suitable for smaller-scale packaging needs

May not be suitable for high-volume or automated packaging requirements

Whether you need to package fruit and vegetable trays or handle small items, the ZONEPACK Manual Stretch Film Wrapping Machine offers versatility and convenience.

ZONEPACK Manual Stretch Film Wrapping Machine

Buy on Amazon

Types of Shrink Wrap Machines

Manual shrink wrap machines

Manual shrink wrap machines are the simplest and most affordable type, making them a good choice for small businesses or operations with low volume requirements. The operator places the product on the machine, manually wraps the shrink film around it, and then applies heat using a handheld heat gun. This type of machine, which typically includes I bar sealers, is perfect for wrapping individual items or small batches.

Semi-automatic shrink wrap machines

Semi-automatic machines offer a step up in terms of efficiency. They automate some parts of the shrink wrapping process, reducing the need for manual intervention. This type of machine typically includes an automatic film separator and a sealing bar, which cuts and seals the film around the product. The operator then moves the product into the shrink tunnel manually. These machines are ideal for medium-sized operations.

Automatic shrink wrap machines

Automatic shrink wrap machines are designed for high-volume operations. These machines automate every step of the shrink wrapping process, from the initial film wrapping to the final heat application. Typically, automatic machines include an automatic side seal system and a conveyor system that moves products through the machine with minimal operator intervention. These machines are most commonly seen in larger manufacturing operations where efficiency and speed are paramount.

Continuous feed shrink wrap machines

Continuous feed shrink wrap machines represent the pinnacle of efficiency in shrink wrap technology. These industrial shrink wrap machines can package a constant stream of products without interruption. The machine seamlessly moves products from the infeed conveyor to the film wrapping stage, through the shrink tunnel, and finally to the discharge conveyor. It’s an ideal solution for businesses that need high-speed, continuous packaging.

Comparison of different types of shrink wrap machines

When comparing different types of shrink wrap machines, several factors come into play. Manual machines are economical and easy to operate but are less efficient for large volumes. Semi-automatic machines offer greater efficiency but still require some manual intervention. Automatic machines provide higher efficiency and consistency, albeit at a higher cost, while continuous feed machines are the go-to for large-scale, high-speed operations.

Key Components of a Shrink Wrap Machine

The sealing component

The sealing component of a shrink wrap machine, typically an I bar sealer or L bar sealer, is a critical part of the shrink wrap process. It cuts and seals the shrink film, creating a loose bag around the product. The seal’s quality directly impacts the final product’s appearance and integrity.

The shrink tunnel

The shrink tunnel is where the magic happens. The shrink tunnel applies heat after the product is loosely wrapped in shrink film. This causes the film to contract, tightly conforming to the product’s shape. Shrink tunnels come in various sizes and configurations, suitable for a wide range of products.

The conveyor system

The conveyor system transports the product through the different stages of the shrink wrap process. It moves the product from the film wrapping stage, through the shrink tunnel, and finally to the discharge area. The conveyor system’s speed and efficiency can greatly impact a shrink wrap machine’s overall speed and productivity. Proper maintenance of the conveyor system is vital to ensuring smooth operations.

The control panel

The control panel serves as the brain of the shrink wrap machine. It allows operators to adjust various settings such as temperature and conveyor speed, enabling customization of the shrink wrap process based on the specific product and shrink film used. Modern control panels often feature digital interfaces for ease of use and precise control.

Maintenance and replacement of these components

Regular maintenance and timely replacement of key components can significantly extend the lifespan of a shrink wrap machine. This includes cleaning and inspecting the sealing component, monitoring the temperature in the shrink tunnel, and ensuring the smooth operation of the conveyor system. Businesses can prevent unexpected downtime and costly repairs by investing in regular maintenance.

Choosing the Right Shrink Wrap Machine

Determining your needs and volume of production

The first step in choosing the right shrink wrap machine is understanding your specific needs. This includes assessing the volume of products you need to package, the size and shape of your products, and your available budget. For small businesses or startups, a manual machine may be sufficient. An automatic or continuous feed machine may be more appropriate for more extensive operations.

Considering the size and type of products to be wrapped

Different products require different types of shrink wrap machines. The size, shape, and weight of the product, as well as the type of shrink film used, all play a role in determining the best machine for the job. For example, heavier products may require a machine with a robust conveyor system and a larger shrink tunnel.

Budget and cost-effectiveness

Budget is an important factor when choosing a shrink wrap machine. While higher-end machines come with a higher upfront cost, they may offer greater efficiency and lower operating costs in the long run. It’s important to consider both the initial cost of the machine and the ongoing costs of shrink film, maintenance, and energy consumption.

Brand reputation and reviews

Brand reputation and reviews can provide valuable insights when choosing a shrink wrap machine. Brands with a history of quality and reliability may be a safer bet. Reviews from other users can give you a glimpse into a machine’s real-world performance and reliability.

Service and support

After-sales service and support is an important considerations when investing in a shrink wrap machine. A machine is a significant investment, and having access to timely service and support can help ensure that your machine remains operational and productive for years to come.

Troubleshooting Common Shrink Wrap Machine Issues

Incomplete seals or weak seals

Incomplete or weak seals can lead to poorly wrapped products. This can be caused by a variety of issues, including incorrect heat settings, a worn-out sealing bar, or poor-quality shrink film. Regular inspection and maintenance of the sealing component can help prevent this issue.

Irregular shrinkage

Irregular shrinkage can result in a wrinkled or distorted package. This is often due to improper heat settings in the shrink tunnel. By adjusting the temperature and conveyor speed, operators can achieve a smooth, even shrink.

Overheating issues

Overheating can cause shrink film to burn or become discolored. This is usually a sign that the temperature in the shrink tunnel is set too high. Regular monitoring of the tunnel temperature can help prevent overheating.

Conveyor malfunctions

Conveyor malfunctions can cause disruptions in the shrink wrap process. This could be due to issues with the conveyor belt or motor. Regular conveyor system maintenance, including cleaning and lubrication, can help prevent these issues.

Film loading and feeding issues

Problems with film loading and feeding can cause the shrink wrap process to stall or result in uneven wrapping. This could be due to issues with the film rack or separator. Understanding how to load and feed the shrink film into the machine properly can help prevent these issues.

FAQs

How does a shrink wrap machine work?

A shrink wrap machine works by enveloping a product in shrink film, sealing the film, and then applying heat. The heat causes the film to contract and form a tight, protective layer around the product.

What is shrink film made of?

Shrink film is typically made from a type of plastic known as polyolefin. Some shrink films are made from PVC. There are also biodegradable and recyclable options available.

What is a shrink tunnel?

A shrink tunnel is a heated chamber within a shrink wrap machine. After a product is wrapped in shrink film and sealed, it’s sent through the shrink tunnel. The heat inside the tunnel causes the film to shrink and tightly conform to the product.

What is the difference between an I bar sealer and an L bar sealer?

An I bar sealer uses a single bar to cut and seal the shrink film, which means the operator needs to make two passes to seal all sides of the product. An L bar sealer, on the other hand, uses two bars arranged in an “L” shape, allowing it to cut and seal all sides of the product in one pass.

Can I use a shrink wrap machine for temperature sensitive products?

Yes, you can use a shrink wrap machine for temperature sensitive products. Some machines come with adjustable temperature settings, allowing you to lower the heat for sensitive products. There are also special types of shrink film, such as low-temperature films, designed specifically for temperature sensitive products.

How do I choose the right shrink wrap machine for my business?

Choosing the right shrink wrap machine depends on several factors, including the volume and size of the products you need to wrap, your budget, and the type of shrink film you plan to use. It’s also important to consider the reputation of the machine’s manufacturer and the availability of after-sales service and support.

How can I maintain my shrink wrap machine?

Regular maintenance for a shrink wrap machine includes inspecting and cleaning the sealing component, monitoring and adjusting the heat in the shrink tunnel, and ensuring the smooth operation of the conveyor system. It’s also recommended to regularly check the condition of the shrink film and replace it as necessary.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.