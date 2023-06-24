10 Expert-Approved Side Gigs and Tools for Improving Your Company’s Bottom Line

Small business owners can work on various goals to grow their companies. However, most businesses have one main objective in common – they want to earn more money. You can do this through improving marketing efforts, adding extra revenue streams, or streamlining operations. Get tips for improving your business’s bottom line from members of the online small biz community below.

Use These Tools to Boost Your Bottom Line

Businesses need a solid financial plan to operate successfully. If your company needs a financial boost, it may be time to try some new tools. This Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya features several options.

Earn Extra Money with Side Gigs While You’re on Vacation

Taking regular vacations may help you unwind or enjoy life outside of running your business. But some business owners aren’t able to realistically take a full break from earning income. Luckily, there are plenty of side gigs that can help you fill those gaps. Learn more in this GOBankingRates post by Heather Taylor.

Negotiate Payment Terms with Clients

Client-based businesses often need to negotiate favorable terms in order to improve their bottom line. Check out tips for successfully negotiating with clients in this InvoiceBerry post by Marya Sutimi.

Learn How to Start a Successful Dropshipping Business

Dropshipping provides an ideal way for ecommerce businesses to earn extra income without dealing with cumbersome logistics. There are many factors that go into building this type of business. Read a full guide in this Crowdspring post by Mary Kyamko.

Find the Best Order Fulfillment Service Providers for Your Operations

If you are going to run an ecommerce business, a third-party order fulfillment service may also help you optimize your operations. This Platter of Gold post by Anthony Williams includes several options for small businesses to consider.

Get Inspired by These Travel Blog Examples

If you love travel, you may earn extra income by starting a blog about your excursions. But before you launch your travel blog, it may help to gather inspiration from those who have successfully done it before. See examples in this Blogging Wizard post by Lyn Wildwood. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members of the online small business community are saying.

Find the Best T-Shirt Printing Machines for Your Business

If you plan to start a t-shirt shop or printing business, you need the right equipment to get your products off the ground. So which options are the best fit for your operations? Check out this Small Biz Tipster post by Lisa Sicard for a full list.

Make Self-Marketing Your Business Easier with These AI Tools

Marketing your business with the right tools can ultimately help you bring in more money. Specifically, AI can help you accomplish more without wasting your limited time. In this Pixel Productions post, James Daniels details a few tools you can use to accomplish these goals.

Find Low Competition Keywords

If you’re trying to get your business more attention online, SEO is an important thing to focus on. However, some keywords come with lots of competition from sites that already have a ton of traffic. Find tips for determining low competition alternatives in this Search Engine Journal post by Lee Wilson.

Make the Most of Marketing Campaigns and Funnels

Marketing campaigns and funnels are essential for bringing in new potential customers and leads. But these two concepts also have some key differences, so you may deploy them in various circumstances to truly impact your business’s bottom line. Read a full guide in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor.

