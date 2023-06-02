In the News: Don’t Miss June Deadline Grants of up to $25,000

Meeting the deadline for grant applications is extremely important for small businesses. Grant funding can provide much-needed financial assistance to help small businesses grow and succeed. However, grant deadlines are often strict; missing a deadline can mean losing out on badly needed funds. To avoid this, you should carefully plan and submit their grant applications well in advance of the deadline.

Here are some tips for small businesses to meet grant application deadlines:

Start planning early.

Read the grant application carefully.

Get help from a grant writing professional.

Submit your application on time. This is the most important tip! Make sure you submit your application by the deadline!

As 2023 reaches the midpoint, evaluate if your business goals require additional funding. If so, small business grants may help. There are many programs accepting applications this month. Grants from $1,000 to $25,000 are now available addressing a range of issues affecting small business owners. But don’t forget about the deadline, which is within the month of June as well as the end of the month.

Grants by organizations and communities across the U.S., including grants aimed at pandemic recovery, Hurricane Ian, and other issues are now available. Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and other programs grants of up to $25,000 are now up for grabs.

Small Business News June 2, 2023

In the roundup this week, small businesses are voicing their opposition to the Labor Secretary nomination, the House Committee on Small Business approved six bills, all aimed at providing additional support and resources to small businesses and veterans, and Wendy’s is ready to try a robot delivery system. For that and more, here is the rest of the roundup.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has sent a letter to members of the U.S. Senate, expressing its opposition to the nomination of Acting Secretary Julie Su for Secretary of Labor.

Apple, the tech behemoth known for its innovative product lineup, has just announced the schedule for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC23). This digital event, taking place from June 5 to June 9, is set to offer an array of online events, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union presentations.

The Wendy’s Company announced today its partnership with Pipedream, a cutting-edge hyperlogistics firm, to trial its groundbreaking underground autonomous robot system. The technology is aimed at rapidly delivering digital food orders from the kitchen to assigned parking spaces, thereby offering quicker and more convenient pick-up experiences for customers.

In a remarkable breakthrough announced at the University of Southern Oregon’s Conference on Creativity, OpenAI’s large language model, GPT-4, scored in the top 1% on the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking (TTCT), outperforming human capacities in fluency, flexibility, and originality.

In a significant development in the hospitality sector, a federal grand jury in San Diego returned an indictment against two restaurant owners on May 19, citing allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced today that interest rates for the calendar quarter beginning July 1, 2023, will remain unchanged. For small businesses, this decision will undoubtedly play a role in financial planning and tax strategies for the upcoming quarter.

Senator (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, unveiled a report on May 19, 2023, outlining the potentially catastrophic impact of federal budget cuts on small businesses across America. The report, titled “Impacts of Budget Cuts and Brinkmanship on Small Businesses,” is particularly pertinent as negotiations on the debt ceiling continue.

The clock is ticking for small businesses in Alaska impacted by severe weather conditions last year, as the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has set June 23, 2023, as the final date for applying for federal disaster loans.

OpenAI has taken a significant step forward by announcing the launch of the ChatGPT app for iOS, a move that stands to benefit small business owners in several ways. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, renowned for its conversational abilities, has now been mobilized, offering users a seamless way to access the AI from their iOS devices. This app is free to use and synchronizes user history across devices.

I always thought there are key times in the life of a business that the future of the company is either won or lost and that success is never a straight line.

In an exciting development for the millions of small businesses using WhatsApp for communication, the popular messaging app has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent.

In a significant win for small businesses across America, the House Committee on Small Business recently approved six bills, all aimed at providing additional support and resources to small businesses and veterans. Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX), who led the committee’s markup, expressed his gratitude towards the members for introducing these “sensible bipartisan bills.

