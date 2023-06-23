In the News: From Technical Assistance to Help With Graffit and Vandalism, Grants of up to $25K

Grants are pivotal in empowering small businesses by providing strategic support for revitalization and technical assistance. These financial aids serve as catalysts, fostering growth and sustainability. Grant programs equip entrepreneurs with the resources to renovate, modernize, and adapt to changing markets, breathing new life into struggling businesses.

Additionally, they offer technical guidance, training, and mentorship opportunities that enhance operational efficiency and expand expertise. By nurturing small businesses through grants, communities thrive as economic engines are reignited, generating jobs and fostering innovation. There are many different types of small business grants, from federal and state governments to local foundations and nonprofit organizations.

Keep an eye out for the ones that demand the requirements you can meet, and you will have a better chance of winning.

From storefront graffiti and vandalism to technical assistance, pandemic recovery grants from ARPA and more, there are some great opportunities for small business owners looking for grants this week.

Small Business News June 23, 2023

This week the roundup has a number of pieces about the growth of AI, including how Google is introducing AI-powered solutions. There is also news about small business owners’ concerns about the future of business conditions, online prices hitting a 36-month low, and much more.

Textedly recently broadened its offerings to small- and medium-sized businesses with the launch of Text-to-Pay. Established in 2016, Textedly has been acclaimed for its user-friendly, cost-effective solution, catering to thousands of businesses and organizations.

Keap has announced a partnership with EasyWebinar, a comprehensive tool combining live streaming and marketing automation. This collaboration, announced on June 13, promises to transform how small businesses leverage virtual events for growth, equipping them with advanced tools for creating engaging webinars, segmenting their audience behaviorally, and using automation to boost sales.

Google has announced the introduction of two new AI-powered campaigns – Demand Gen and Video View. These solutions, which aim to simplify consumer connectivity and stimulate demand throughout the buying cycle, could be a boon for small businesses looking to improve their online visibility and conversion rates.

The latest NFIB Small Business Optimism Index shows a small increase of 0.4 points in May, taking the index to 89.4. However, this is still the 17th consecutive month the index has been below the 49-year average of 98, with the last time the index at or above average in December 2021.

In an escalating push against the alleged intellectual property theft by China, Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, have called upon the Department of Justice (DOJ) for greater insight into the situation.

This year’s much-anticipated Amazon Prime Day will return on July 11 and 12. Prime members across the U.S. are gearing up for the largest savings event of the year, offering deals from top brands including Bose, Hey Dude, Theragun, and more.

Adobe recently announced the latest data from its Digital Price Index (DPI). Adobe’s DPI tracks online inflation, and the latest findings reveal a significant 2.3% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in online prices for May 2023. This decrease, the largest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, marks the ninth consecutive month of YoY price reductions.

YouTube is unveiling a series of updates aimed at providing more earning opportunities for creators, many of whom are small business owners. These changes underscore YouTube’s commitment to supporting the creator community at various stages of their journey on the platform.

Facebook is rolling out a series of tools and features aimed at making it easier for content creators – many of them small business owners – to build an audience, engage with followers, and generate income through the platform.

The need to safeguard privacy has become increasingly important. Many users are concerned about their online activities being tracked and their personal information being sold to third-party companies without their consent. To address this issue, Zoho, a leading software solutions provider, has introduced Ulaa, a revolutionary browser designed with privacy as its top priority.

It seems like in technology, the only thing people are talking about these days is ChatGPT and AI. I believe this is going to have a profound impact on running a small business (and your life). For example, I needed a job description for an inside salesperson. I asked ChatGPT to write it. I asked how much money I needed to retire at a 5% interest rate.

Lazarus Forms, a developer-friendly API, has compiled an infographic on Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), a category of AI which is gaining popularity among small business owners in various industries.

