Soundproof Wall Panels: Selections for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether it is a loud neighbor, next-door office, or just wanting to create a quieter environment, soundproof wall panels can dampen background noise, reduce echo, and improve your own audio. With the right acoustic panels and sound reduction materials, you can deaden the noise pollution in your surroundings.

If you have a small business with multiple offices, soundproofing each room can potentially increase productivity. Less background noise means better concentration and focus. Or, if you frequently use video conferencing, using soundproof panels can reduce echo and feedback, ensuring you sound your best.

Restaurants, banquet halls, daycares, and countless other professions make use of sound treatments. Fortunately, there is a wide variety of types and sizes available across all different price points. Most of them are fairly easy to install, and some even double as artwork.

What are Soundproof Wall Panels?

Soundproof or acoustic wall panels are pieces of foam or other material that attach to your walls and ceiling to absorb sound, eliminate echo, and increase sound quality. With good soundproof wall panels, you can enjoy TV or music at full volume, practice musical instruments, take Zoom calls, record your YouTube video or podcast, or simply enjoy a quieter workspace.

Benefits of Having Soundproof Wall Panels

Acoustic panels are a popular solution for spaces where echo and reverberation create so much ambient noise, that it’s difficult to hear. By absorbing sound, acoustic panels create a more comfortable acoustic environment where speech is intelligible, loudness is reduced, and focusing is much easier.

Improved Sound Quality

Every recording studio knows the benefit of good soundproofing material. To effectively absorb sound, deal with unwanted noise, deaden unwanted sound reflections, and produce better sound quality, you need a good acoustic foam material or another type of sound dampening product. Installing acoustic panels can lead to improved intelligibility of speech in lecture rooms, performance venues, or home studio recordings. It can also help in office environments, classrooms, or anywhere that needs sound isolation or sound absorption.

Improved Level of Productivity

In offices, a space without excess noise can make for greater productivity. It can be easier for staff to hear customers on the phone and make conference rooms places that can be used without worries about confidential information leaking out.

Stress Reduction

Cutting out unwanted noise can help to reduce stress levels too. If people can shut out noisy distractions, they’re less likely to become irritated and frustrated by their inability to concentrate.

There are a plethora of acoustic foam panels and other types of acoustic treatment options available. We scoured through Amazon to help you find the best acoustic foam panels for your needs in 2022:

Soundproof Wall Panels: Selections for Your Business

Feature Top Pick: JBER Acoustic Panels Runner Up: BUBOS Art Acoustic Panels Best Value: Fstop Labs Mushroom Studio Foam Panels Material Flame Retardant Foam Proprietary Blend of Materials Non-toxic, Environmentally Friendly Polyurethane Foam Quantity 24 Panels 12 Panels 12 Panels Size 2" X 12" X 12" 14" X 13" X 0.4" 2" X 12" X 12" Weight Not Specified Not Specified 1.92 pounds Sound Absorption Excellent Excellent, beveled edge design for better absorption Excellent, NRC rating of 0.92 across different frequencies Color Options Blue and Charcoal, Red and Charcoal, Solid Black, Red, Blue, Charcoal Available in three different artistic patterns and several solid colors Not Specified Additional Features Wedge design, Fireproof Doubles as wall art, Odorless, Non-toxic, and Formaldehyde-free Can be shaped and cut to size without affecting performance

JBER Acoustic Panels

Top Pick: With the 24 pack of the JBER acoustic panels, you can cover 24 square feet of space. This wedge design works well for your office or home, recording studios, control rooms, and other spaces.

Each of the acoustic foam tiles is 2 X 12 X 12, and they come in blue and charcoal colors as well as red and charcoal, and solid black, red, blue, and charcoal. They are made from flame retardant foam.

JBER 24 Pack Blue and Charcoal Acoustic Panels Studio Foam Wedges

Buy on Amazon

BUBOS 12 Pack Art Acoustic Panels Soundproof Wall Panels

Runner Up: BUBOS touts itself as an industry leader in sound absorption – it was founded by musicians and recording engineers. Instead of foam panels, they use a proprietary blend of materials to produce their sound absorption tiles. This 12 pack of 14″x13″x0.4″ acoustic panels by BUBOS not only boasts excellent noise absorption but also doubles as wall art. Each sound insulation board has a beveled edge design, which can reduce and absorb unwanted echoes, waves, reverb, and flutter echoes.

The sound panels are odorless, non-toxic, and formaldehyde-free. They are available in three different artistic patterns and several solid colors as well.

BUBOS 12 Pack Art Acoustic Panels Soundproof Wall Panels,14 X 13 X 0.4

Buy on Amazon

Fstop Labs Mushroom Studio Foam Wall Panels

Best Value: The nine-block mushroom wedge tiles from Fstop Labs break up sound waves to deliver sound control on walls, ceilings, or other hard surfaces. Made from non-toxic, environmentally friendly polyurethane foam, they have an average NRC rating of 0.92 across different frequencies.

At 2X12X12?, the 12 pack weighs 1.92 pounds. And when it comes to installation, you can use each panel to spot treat sounds on walls by shaping and cutting them to size. Fstop Lab says altering them will not affect their performance.

12 Pack – Acoustic Foam Panels, 2? X 12? X 12? Mushroom Studio Wedge Tiles

Buy on Amazon

Lebenforce Self-Adhesive Acoustic Panels 12 Pack

Lebenforce’s acoustic tiles are self-adhesive, meaning there is no need to purchase extra adhesive or tools to install them. They are made from high-density polyester fiber, and offer to reduce background noise and reverberation, improve speech intelligibility, decrease standing waves, and more, all while looking stylish.

In this pack you get 12 panels, each 12 X 12 X 0.4 inches, which will cover 12 square feet of space. They are ideal for home office recording studios, meeting spaces, and anywhere you need noise reduction.

Lebenforce Self-adhesive Acoustic Panels 12 Pack Polyester Sound Proof Padding

Buy on Amazon

ATS Acoustic Sound Proof Wall Panel

With a dimension of 24x48x2 inches, these textured fabric panels are big and effective at absorbing sound. The sound dampening panels have an NRC rating between 0 and 1, which indicates their ability to absorb or block sound and cushion loud music within the walls.

Handcrafted in the U.S., the acoustic panel has a furniture-quality design. This includes a solid wood internal frame that protects edges and corners from dents and damage. The cover fabric is textured 100% jute available in different colors, and they come in at a hefty 10.5 pounds.

ATS Acoustic Panel 24x48x2 Inches, Beveled Edge

Buy on Amazon

XIN&LOG 96 Pack Acoustic Foam Soundproofing Wall Tiles

This pack gives you enough panels to soundproof your entire room. XIN&LOG offers 96 high-density foam panels, each measuring 12″x 12″x 2.” For use in vocal booths, control rooms, and studios, these acoustic tiles claim to flutter echoes and reduce undesired sound reflection and reverberation.

The panels will arrive compressed, and the company recommends allowing 6-12 hours for decompression. They are available in 4 different color combinations as well as solid black.

XIN&LOG 96 Pack Acoustic Foam Panel Wedge Studio Soundproofing Wall Tiles 12″ X 12″ X 1″

Buy on Amazon

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Bass Traps

A bass trap is a low-frequency sound absorber used to reduce the effects of standing waves in a room. They are usually placed in corners or along wall joints where low-frequency energy tends to build up.

This 8-pack of bass traps by DEKIRU is said to be ideal for sound dampening in recording studios. They are made from fireproof and non-toxic foam.

DEKIRU Acoustic Foam Bass Traps Corner Block foam 12″X7″X7″ Black

Buy on Amazon

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam Wall Panels

SoundAssured has wedge-style sound dampening panels in 1-, 2-, 3-, and 4-inch thick versions if you want a no-frills, affordable and effective way to soundproof a space. This allows you to customize the installation and use them for spot-treating sound wherever you need it.

Each panel is 12?x12?x1?,2″,3″, or 4″ and they are available in 13 different colors. The company specifies that the 2-inch thick foam panels are used to absorb mid and high frequencies and control and trap echoes. They are non-toxic, fireproof, and made in the USA.

Soundproofing Acoustic Studio Foam – Wedge Style Acoustic Foam Panels 12?x12?x2? Tiles

Buy on Amazon

TroyStudio Acoustic Sound Diffuser Panels

TroyStudio has been in the acoustic treatment business for 10 years. These panels, they say, can scatter sound evenly when sound hits them, ensuring the uniformity of the sound field in your space. This, in turn, results in better vocal and musical clarity.

You get a pack of 12 sound diffusing panels, each 19.7” X 19.7” X 1” and covering 32.34 square feet. They are made from lightweight PVC plastic.

TroyStudio Acoustic Sound Diffuser Panels – 19.7 X 19.7 X 1 inch Pack of 12

Buy on Amazon

AcouXtro Abstract Fluid Art Acoustic Panels

Another artistic option for your home recording studio walls, this pack of 8 sound dampening panels features a soothing abstract design for stylish and functional sound deadening and blocking.

These are self-adhesive tiles, so there is no need for spray adhesive or other tools, and each tile is 47 x31 x 0.4 inches and will cover approximately 10.3 square feet without gaps. They have an NRC of 0.95 and are flame retardant and nontoxic.

AcouXtro 8 Pack Abstract Peel and Stick Fluid Art Acoustic Panels

Buy on Amazon

Focusound 50-Pack Noise Cancelling Wedge Panels

This pack of 50 soundproofing foam panels comes with 300 pieces of double-sided adhesive tape, and is non-toxic and fireproof. Each panel is 1″ x 12″ x 12″ and can be used for blocking sound and absorbing noise in home studios, offices, theaters, and more.

As with most foam panels, these arrive compressed and will take some time to decompress before they can be installed.

50-Pack Acoustic Foam Noise Cancelling Wedge Panels for Home Office Recoding Studio

Buy on Amazon

SoundKey (24 Premium Acoustic Panels)

Soundkey, a maker of professional audio solutions, offers this 24-pack of premium acoustic foam panels, covering 24 square feet. Soundkey claims to maximize the key factors of acoustics and dramatically improve the accuracy of sound measurements by eliminating bounce-back sounds such as echo, feedback, and resonances.

These foam panels are each 2″ x 12″ x 12,” have an NRC Of 0.80, and a Class B fire rating.

SoundKey (24 Premium Acoustic Panels)

Buy on Amazon

Key Features of Sound Proof Panels for Walls

Soundproof panels are an essential tool for creating an ideal acoustic environment, reducing unwanted noise and improving communication clarity. However, achieving the perfect balance of soundproofing and aesthetics can be challenging. Here are a few key features and considerations to guide your choice:

Material Options:

Foam and wood are common materials for soundproof panels. Their thickness and structural design, such as perforation in wood, can significantly influence their soundproofing effectiveness.

Depending on the specific acoustic needs, you may opt for sleek, thin panels or thicker, more robust foam panels. The choice largely depends on the intensity of noise in the space and, of course, your budget.

Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC):

This is a numerical index ranging from 0.00 to 1.00, indicating how much sound an acoustic product can absorb. Different materials have distinct NRC ratings.

For smaller spaces like conference rooms, aesthetic panels with lower NRC ratings are typically sufficient, while large spaces like auditoriums may necessitate thicker panels with an NRC closer to 1.

Scope of Coverage:

The surface area to cover is crucial in determining the number, size, and type of panels required. Make sure to measure your space accurately to avoid under or over-purchasing.

Type of Sound:

The nature of the sound you’re dealing with – its frequency, source, and intensity – will influence the choice of panel material and design.

Environment Specifics:

Different environments, like lecture halls, home studios, or restaurants, have unique acoustic requirements due to the distinctive noises they generate. Ensure your panel choice is contextually suitable.

Aesthetic Appeal:

Soundproof panels come in a variety of designs, colors, and shapes. Modern options even feature artworks, allowing you to enhance your space’s acoustic performance without compromising visual appeal.

In summary, when choosing soundproof panels, consider the following:

Material: Opt for the material that best suits your soundproofing needs and budget.

Opt for the material that best suits your soundproofing needs and budget. NRC Rating: Take into account the size of your space and the level of noise reduction required.

Take into account the size of your space and the level of noise reduction required. Coverage Area: Accurately assess the area you want to cover to determine the number and size of panels needed.

Accurately assess the area you want to cover to determine the number and size of panels needed. Type of Sound: Identify the nature of the noise to be tackled for optimal soundproofing results.

Identify the nature of the noise to be tackled for optimal soundproofing results. Space Usage: Evaluate your space’s function and the type of noise generated therein to select the right panels.

Evaluate your space’s function and the type of noise generated therein to select the right panels. Aesthetics: Consider the variety of visually appealing options available to enhance your space’s look.

By keeping these factors in mind, you can ensure that your choice of soundproof panels will provide effective noise reduction while complementing the aesthetic of your space.

How Does Soundproofing Improve Your Environment?

By lowering the noise in a space, you create a more peaceful environment. And it doesn’t only apply to a studio for recording music or sound.

An office with soundproofing provides a better working space for your employees by decreasing noise distractions. It also allows you to keep conference rooms and offices more private when discussing sensitive topics.

If you own a restaurant placing sound panels strategically around your establishment can make it much quieter for your customers. From workshops to auditoriums, just about anyone can benefit from using acoustic panels.

How to Install Soundproof Panels

Here’s a brief overview of steps you can follow to install soundproof panels:

1. Find the source of the outside noise.

2. Locate studs in the wall and mark them with chalk or pencil.

3. Fill the space with sound-absorbing panels, and use roofing nails to attach the soundproofing material to the studs.

4. Seal seams with barrier tape to stop sound.

5. Install acoustic panels over the barrier layer.

6. Install acoustic panels between the rails of the soundproofing system.

7. On top of this layer, install the gypsum board and the bass traps to improve the sound quality and manage the sound wave.

8. Finish the wall off by filling in all the gaps with sealant. The Gypsum board should be finished according to industry standards.

Please be sure to check specific product guidelines for installation.

Invest in Wall Panels in Your Home Office Studio

Installing acoustic panels will likely improve your surroundings, whether in an office, recording studio, child care center, or anywhere. It should be noted that even the best acoustic foam panels will not block sound out completely. They are designed, in part, to dampen unwanted noise, but they will not block out all noise.

With this in mind, even some noise reduction can have numerous advantages. Consider investing in some acoustic panels and see how a quieter workplace can benefit you!

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.