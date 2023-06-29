Summer Business Casual for Women: Our Top Picks and Style Tips

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Dressing for the office can become a complex task when the weather warms up. The juggling act between staying cool and maintaining professionalism can be tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide on summer business casual for women. You’ll be looking great and staying comfortable with the right summer work outfits.

What is Business Casual?

Before we dive into the intricacies of summer business casual attire, it’s important to lay the foundation with a definition of business casual. Many workplaces have adopted this dress code as a balance between formal and casual wear. Business casual typically means dressing professionally without wearing a full suit or formal business attire.

As we transition into the warmer months, business casual takes on a slightly different interpretation. Summer business casual is all about combining the professionalism of business casual with the comfort and lightness needed for summer temperatures.

The Evolution of Business Casual Women’s Attire in Summer

Women’s business casual summer outfits have evolved greatly over the years. In the past, business attire was rather restrictive. Today, however, the term business casual encompasses a wide variety of outfits and styles.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Summer Business Casual for Women

When it comes to nailing the summer business casual look, there are some key principles to remember.

Key Principles to Follow

Choose Light Fabrics: Warm weather calls for light and breathable fabrics. Look for lightweight materials like cotton, linen, or silk to stay cool.

Warm weather calls for light and breathable fabrics. Look for lightweight materials like cotton, linen, or silk to stay cool. Utilize Bright and Light Colors: Lighter colors reflect sunlight, helping you keep cool during the day. Feel free to embrace the vibrancy of summer with bright colors as well.

Lighter colors reflect sunlight, helping you keep cool during the day. Feel free to embrace the vibrancy of summer with bright colors as well. Versatility is Key: Your summer work outfits should be versatile. A silk blouse or a belted dress can be perfect for a business meeting and then transition seamlessly to a happy hour event.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Avoid Overly Casual Pieces: Even in summer, it’s crucial to maintain a sense of professionalism. So, flip-flops, tank tops, and distressed denim should be left for the weekend.

Even in summer, it’s crucial to maintain a sense of professionalism. So, flip-flops, tank tops, and distressed denim should be left for the weekend. Too Much Skin: It’s important to remember the office environment. Pieces like short shorts or very low-cut tops may not be appropriate, even when it’s hot outside.

Summer Business Casual Outfits: Style Inspiration and Picks

Adding a few key pieces to your wardrobe allows you to build up a great selection of summer work outfits in no time! Below are ten of our favorites from Amazon.

Features Top Pick: PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual Runner Up: GAP Women's Easy Pant Best Value: Tommy Hilfiger Women's Short Sleeve Flutter Tee Material 97% Polyester, 3% Spandex 55% Linen, 45% Viscose 100% Cotton Available Sizes XS - XXL Multiple sizes available XS - XXL Special Design Feature Hidden belted waist for a comfortable fit Drawstring closure Fluttered sleeves Wash Instructions Not mentioned Machine Washable Machine Washable Color Options Variety of colors and prints 3 colors available 4 color choices Product Length Maxi Not mentioned Not mentioned Brand PRETTYGARDEN GAP Tommy Hilfiger Purchase Location Amazon Amazon Amazon Ideal Use Business casual outfit Business casual outfit Business casual outfit

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual

The flowy fit and comfortable material make this wrap dress perfect for a business casual outfit. This particular style of dress is flattering on every body type, and it comes in a variety of colors and prints.

Features:

97% Polyester, 3% Spandex

Available in sizes XS-XXL

Hidden belted waist for a comfortable fit

Maxi length

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Summer Wrap Maxi Dress Casual

Buy on Amazon

GAP Women’s Easy Pant

It’s right there in the name – the Easy pants by GAP are stylish, comfortable, and simple to pair with a white shirt, printed top, or nice t shirt for a put-together summer business casual outfit.

Features:

55% Linen, 45% Viscose

Drawstring closure

Machine Washable

3 colors available

Multiple sizes available

GAP Women’s Easy Pant

Buy on Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Short Sleeve Flutter Tee

An elevated t-shirt is a great staple for summer work outfits. This one by Tommy Hilfiger features pretty fluttered sleeves and comes in 4 colors.

Features:

100% Cotton

4 color choices

Machine Washable

Sizes XS – XXL

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Short Sleeve Flutter Tee

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt

This white denim skirt by Amazon Essentials can easily go from a professional setting to a happy hour with friends. It’s 5 pocket style and modest length will ensure you look your best, as will its universally flattering cut.

Features:

79% Cotton, 18% Polyester, 3% Elastane

Wide range of sizes

5 colors

Pull On closure

Machine Washable

Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic 5-Pocket Denim Skirt

Buy on Amazon

Calvin Klein Women’s Loose Fitted Blouse

The loose fit and flattering style of this blouse will have you reaching for it time and time again. Available in multiple colors, style this CK blouse with jeans, a skirt, or pants for a timeless look.

Features:

Body : 60% Polyester, 35% Reprocessed Polyester, 5% Spandex; Sleeve : 50% Polyester, 50% Reprocessed Polyester

Hand Wash Only

9 colors available

Long sleeved, mixed media

Sizes XS-XL

Calvin Klein Women’s Loose Fitted Blouse

Buy on Amazon

ZESICA Women’s Summer Casual Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

You may not think of dresses as “casual” or even comfortable, but this one fits the bill. Made from soft and flowy rayon, this Zesica dress will keep you cool and comfy, while looking like you spend hours getting ready. Featuring a ruched top and tiered skirt, this dress flatters all shapes and sizes and comes in a multitude of colors.

Features:

100% Rayon

Machine washable, hang to dry

Sizes XS-XXL

Pull-on closure

31 color choices

ZESICA Women’s Summer Casual Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Buy on Amazon

Lands’ End Women’s Supima Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Lands’ End polos are famous for being well-made and durable. Their Supima cotton material has extra soft fibers that resist wrinkles and last longer than regular cotton tops. This polo comes in several colors and prints and has a flattering fit that’ll keep you comfortable while looking sharp.

Features:

Supima interlocking cotton

Machine washable

Multiple colors and patterns

Multiple sizes available, including petite

Lands’ End Women’s Supima Cotton Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Buy on Amazon

Vince Women’s Band Collar Blouse

Summer work style often includes a silk blouse. Long-sleeved but lightweight, a silk blouse like this one by Vince can elevate any summer work outfit and can seamlessly transition to a fancier look simply by adding accessories and the right shoes.

Features:

100% Silk

Pull On closure

Hand wash/ Line dry or dry clean

Band collar

Button-through front.

Agoya buttons.

3 colors available

Sizes XXS-XL

Vince Women’s Band Collar Blouse

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt

This mid-length skirt is a perfect addition to your summer workwear. It would look great with a nice t-shirt, but it can also easily replace dress pants with a blouse and a blazer. Its universally flattering cut will make it a personal go-to piece.

Features:

95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

Imported

Elastic waist

Machine Washable

Hits at mid-calf

Wide range of sizes and colors/patterns

Amazon Essentials Women’s Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt

Buy on Amazon

GRACE KARIN Women’s Casual High-Waisted Pencil Pants

These ankle pants by Grace Karin are office appropriate but can easily be dressed up with heels or a denim jacket and flats. An elastic waist ensures all-day comfort, and the breathable polyester fabric will keep you cool and wrinkle-free.

Features:

95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

Pull On closure

Huge range of colors and sizes

Machine washable

GRACE KARIN Women’s Casual High Waisted Pencil Pants

Buy on Amazon

Styling Tips for Summer Business Casual Outfits

Mix and Match Ideas

Creating a business casual wardrobe doesn’t have to be a difficult task. A few essential pieces can be mixed and matched to create a plethora of looks.

Business Casual Pants: Pair some light linen pants with a printed top for an easy and comfortable office look.

Pair some light linen pants with a printed top for an easy and comfortable office look. Floral Dress: A knee-length floral dress can be a summer business staple. It’s easy to throw on and can be dressed up with heeled sandals or made more casual with flat sandals.

A knee-length floral dress can be a summer business staple. It’s easy to throw on and can be dressed up with heeled sandals or made more casual with flat sandals. White Jeans: White jeans are a summer classic and when styled correctly, they can definitely fit into the business casual dress code. Pair them with a silk blouse or a lightweight blazer for a chic summer work outfit.

Accessorizing Your Outfits

The right accessories can elevate your business casual outfits. A light scarf can add an element of sophistication to your outfit while protecting you from aggressive office air conditioning. A structured handbag or a sleek pair of sunglasses can add that extra touch of elegance to your look.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is considered business casual for women in summer?

In summertime, business casual for women often consists of lightweight blouses, summer dresses, skirts, linen or khaki pants, and classy sandals. Always remember to keep the attire office-appropriate.

How to transition from traditional business casual to summer business casual?

Transitioning from traditional business casual to summer business casual is all about adjusting to the weather while maintaining a professional appearance. Switch out heavier materials for lighter ones, and incorporate brighter colors.

What materials are best suited for summer business casual outfits?

Light and breathable fabrics are best for summer business outfits. Linen, cotton, silk, and light rayon are great choices as they allow for air flow and are comfortable to wear in warmer weather.

Can summer business casual attire include dresses?

Absolutely! Dresses can make for perfect summer business attire. Choose options that are knee-length or longer, and consider materials like cotton or linen. A belted dress can add some structure and professionalism.

What are some universally acceptable colors for summer business casual?

While darker colors like navy, black, and grey are universally accepted, summer business casual attire can certainly include lighter and brighter colors. Pastels and other light colors are often suitable for the office during the summer.

Ensuring Comfort and Style in Your Summer Business Casual Wardrobe

Comfort and personal style are two keys to a successful summer business casual wardrobe. By following the guidelines and tips shared in this article, you can build your own capsule of business casual outfits that will make you feel confident and comfortable all summer long. Whether you’re dressing for a casual Friday, an important business meeting, or a date night after work, you’ll be well-equipped to do it in style.

Remember, the most important aspect of any outfit is how it makes you feel. If you feel confident and comfortable, it will show, and that’s the best outfit anyone can wear in any season.

