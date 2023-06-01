Witness the Unseen, Secure Your Business and Protect Your Assets

Protecting your business, home and property is critical in ensuring the security of your assets, loved ones, and yourself. Knowing your actions are being recorded and can be used as evidence against you reduces the likelihood of your property being targeted.

In the unfortunate event of an incident, surveillance cameras then provide evidence that can aid law enforcement. This evidence is invaluable for both criminal prosecutions and insurance claims.

Surveillance cameras allow you to respond promptly and take immediate actions. They can also be used to prevent employee theft, monitor employee productivity, and ensure workplace safety. Investing in a robust surveillance system is an investment in the safety and security of your business and property. Consider these options below.

Reolink Argus Eco Camera

The Reolink Argus Eco Camera is a solar powered home security camera that eliminates the need for manual charging or use of power cables.

The camera boasts a high-resolution 3MP (2K) image sensor, exceptional clarity, and detail in the recorded footage. The camera also features infrared night vision, allowing it to capture detailed footage in low-light conditions with a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters). Whether it’s day or night, you can expect clear and sharp images.

The camera can distinguish between human and vehicle movement helping to reduce false alarms. With built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, you can access footage remotely through the Reolink app. It also works with Amazon Alexa.

Reolink Argus 3 Pro Camera

The Reolink Argus 3 Pro Camera is an advanced surveillance camera with 4-megapixel Super HD resolution. With this level of clarity, you can easily identify important details such as faces, license plates, or other critical information.

The camera is equipped with a solar panel that ensures continuous operation. The camera features advanced infrared night vision technology, allowing it to capture clear footage even in complete darkness with a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters).

The camera supports both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity and allows for access to live feeds and recordings through the Reolink app. With its IP66 weatherproof rating, it’s resistant to dust, rain, snow, and other environmental elements.

Reolink Duo Camera

The Reolink Duo Camera with solar power includes two camera lenses in one unit providing ultra wide angle viewability that allows you to cover a larger area or monitor multiple angles simultaneously. This feature is useful for properties with expansive outdoor spaces or for those who want to monitor different areas with a single system.

Each camera captures video in 5-megapixel resolution, delivering clear and detailed footage and comes with a solar panel that ensures uninterrupted operation. The camera is equipped with advanced infrared night vision technology that extends up to 33 feet (10 meters) and you can customize the sensitivity and detection zones to suit your specific needs.

The Reolink Duo supports both Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity and allows you to store footage on an SD card or external hard drive.

Reolink Argus 2E Solar Camera

The Reolink Argus 2E Solar Solar Camera is a feature-packed wireless camera that captures video in high-definition (1080p) allowing you to easily identify faces and important details in the footage.

Equipped with advanced starlight CMOS sensor and infrared LEDs, the Argus 2E provides excellent night vision capabilities with a range of up to 33 feet (10 meters). The camera includes a built-in speaker and microphone, allowing you to listen and talk to visitors or potential intruders.

The camera supports Wi-Fi, cloud, and Ethernet connectivity options and is designed to withstand various weather conditions with an IP65 weatherproof rating. With solar-powered functionality, HD resolution, advanced night vision, two-way audio and weatherproof construction, it’s an excellent choice for outdoor surveillance.

Reolink TrackMix Camera

The Reolink TrackMix Camera features telephoto wide-angle dual lenses that enables zooming in on security events. It will automatically track objects in motion, tilting when necessary, providing both close up and wide-angle views.

The camera was designed with waterproof casing and features continuous non-stop operation with a rechargeable battery and 6W solar panel. It runs on both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and provides color images in both day and night with it’s spotlight feature.

The camera also enables you to set guard points that it quickly goes to for immediate monitoring. You can share the live feed with up to 12 friends, neighbors or family members. The cameras technology also saves on storage space with it’s efficient video coding technology.

Protect your business, home, loved ones and property with surveillance cameras for enhanced security, deterrence, and peace of mind in an increasingly uncertain world.