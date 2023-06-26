Sushi Display Case: Choices for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a sushi bar is a tricky business. Keeping your sushi rolls fresh and tasty while showcasing them in an appetizing way can make or break your customer experience. The right sushi display case can play a pivotal role in achieving this balance, ensuring you serve the freshest food every time.

Understanding Sushi Display Cases

What is a Sushi Display Case?

A sushi display case is essential in any sushi bar, café, or restaurant. They’re specifically designed to maintain food-safe temperatures while beautifully showcasing your sushi and sashimi rolls. Often featuring curved glass fronts and a lighted inside, these refrigerated sushi display cases allow your customers to browse your selection, amplifying their dining experience easily.

The Importance of Sushi Display Cases in the Food Industry

Refrigerated sushi display cases are much more than an aesthetic addition. They create a visual feast for customers, enhancing the appeal of your counter display. They help maintain the best-tasting, freshest food by effectively chilling your sushi. This ensures your sushi bars are synonymous with quality, propelling repeat customers.

Different Types of Sushi Display Cases and Their Advantages

Several types of sushi display cases are available, such as countertop models, under-counter versions, and standalone cases. While countertop and under-counter models are compact and perfect for smaller spaces, standalone sushi cases are ideal for larger restaurants or sushi bars that serve a variety of other great items.

Key Features to Look for in Sushi Display Cases

To ensure you get the right display case for your sushi and sashimi, here are some important things to look out for a while browsing:

Temperature and Humidity Control

Both sushi display cases and sushi refrigerators should have precise temperature and humidity controls. Keeping sushi at the right temperature is crucial for maintaining its freshness and preventing bacteria growth. Look for models with easy-to-use digital controls for hassle-free temperature adjustments.

Material and Durability

Look for sushi cases made from durable, high-quality materials. Stainless steel interiors are common due to their long-lasting nature and ease of cleaning. Additionally, display cases with curved glass fronts look sleek and resist scratches, keeping your showcase in top shape for longer.

Size and Capacity

Consider the size and capacity of your potential sushi display case or refrigerator. Choose a size that fits comfortably within your establishment and has enough capacity to house all your sushi varieties without overcrowding.

Design and Display

A well-designed sushi display can significantly enhance your customers’ experience. Look for refrigerated sushi display cases that illuminate your products well and have glass fronts that don’t fog up. Your sushi should always be in the spotlight.

Energy Efficiency

Lastly, energy efficiency is a vital aspect to consider when choosing your sushi refrigerator or display case. More efficient models will reduce energy costs and environmental footprint, making them a worthy long-term investment.

Where Can I Buy Sushi Cases?

Refrigerated sushi cases are available at most restaurant supply stores, and there are great options on both Amazon and Ebay – often at lower prices. Our list below highlights our top ten picks for sushi cases for your business.

Sushi Display Cases – Top Picks for Your Small Business

Top Pick: Hoshizaki 47" Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Case Runner Up: Fricool 53in Countertop Sushi Display Case Best Value: Marchia 53" Refrigerated 5-Pan Sushi Case Rank Top Pick Runner Up Best Value Notable Features Curved front glass design, Rear-to-side condenser airflow, Spacious 5.6-inch plate space on top, Self-contained refrigeration unit, NSF approved thermometer, R600a Refrigerant Compact countertop design with right side compressor, Eco-friendly and energy efficient, Rear sliding door for easy access, Rear-located drain, Holds up to five 1/3 size, 11/2” depth hotel pans, Pre-programmed electronic controls Hermetic compressor on the right, Automatic defrost system, Digital temperature controller, Sliding rear door, Curved front glass design, Stainless steel interior tray, Fits five 1/3 size pans Dimensions (WxDxH) 47.2" x 13.6" x 11" 53"W x 16 1/2"D x 10 1/2"H 53"W x 16.5"D x 10.4"H Net Capacity 1.48 cu. ft. 2.5 cu. ft. 1.8 cu. ft. Temperature Range 50°F - 80°F 36-40 ℉ 34-50 ℉ Ambient Temp. Operation 80°F Up to 90°F Not specified Voltage Not specified 115V/60HZ/1 110V/60HZ Material Clear glass, ABS plastic, PVC plastic, Stainless Steel Plastic and tempered glass exterior, stainless steel interior, non-scratch feet Plastic, glass, stainless steel

Hoshizaki 47″ Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Case

Top Pick: Functional and stylish, Hoshizaki refrigerated sushi cases are among the most popular in the business. They combine space-saving efficiency with brilliant LED lighting to perfectly display your offerings.

This sushi display case impresses not just with its visual appeal but also with its practical features. It boasts a large diameter 1-inch front drain, a radius interior floor, and a self-contained refrigeration unit for easy installation. The interior offers an 11-inch front-to-back space, accommodating solid food plates designed with a radius groove to perfectly fit sushi foods.

Key Features:

Curved front glass design

Rear-to-side condenser airflow

NSF approved thermometer

Spacious 5.6-inch plate space on top

Self-contained refrigeration unit

R600a Refrigerant

Dimensions: 47.2″ x 13.6″ x 11″ (WxDxH)

Net Capacity: 1.48 cu. ft.

Hoshizaki 47″ Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Case

Buy on Ebay

Fricool 53in Countertop Sushi Display Case

Runner Up: Fricool’s 53in the display case is an ideal option for any small business owner looking for an efficient way to showcase their fresh sushi. Its compact countertop design offers an at-glance view of your sushi selection, and its right-sided compressor allows the unit to fit perfectly against a wall or other equipment; its non-scratch feet won’t mar your counter. Accessibility is no issue with its rear sliding door design, simplifying both serving and restocking.

This display case is built with sustainability in mind – it uses eco-friendly R290 hydrocarbon refrigerant and energy-saving LED lighting. Coupled with its durable construction featuring a plastic and tempered glass exterior, a stainless steel interior, and non-scratch feet, it offers longevity and aesthetic appeal in one package.

Key Features:

Compact countertop design with right-side compressor

Eco-friendly and energy efficient

Rear sliding door for easy access

Rear-located drain for hassle-free defrost water draining

Holds up to five 1/3 size, 11/2” depth hotel pans

Intuitive, pre-programmed electronic controls

Operates in ambient temperatures up to 90°F

Dimensions: 53″W x 16 1/2″D x 10 1/2″H

Voltage: 115V/60HZ/1

Temperature Range: 36-40 ?

Fricool 53in Countertop Sushi Display Case

Buy on Ebay

Marchia 53″ Refrigerated 5-Pan Sushi Case

Best Value: The Marchia case is a countertop model that offers efficient cooling and aesthetic appeal for your sushi selections. With a 53.2-inch width, this unit provides an interior capacity of 1.8 cubic feet. Besides its spacious interior, it’s equipped with LED lighting, making it ideal for showcasing a variety of sushi rolls and other delicacies.

Key Features:

A hermetic compressor located on the right for efficient cooling

Automatic defrost system for easy maintenance

Digital temperature controller to accurately maintain temperatures ranging from 34°F to 50°F

Sliding rear door for easy access and service

Curved front glass design for enhanced product visibility

Stainless steel interior tray for hygienic food storage

Capacity to fit five 1/3 size pans

Marchia 53″ Refrigerated 5-Pan Sushi Case

Buy on Ebay

Everest Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Case

The Everest 59-Inch case has a capacity of 2 cubic feet, offering ample space for your culinary masterpieces. The four trays are housed in a high-density foamed-in-place polyurethane insulated cabinet, ensuring optimal temperature control.

This unit has a left compressor, two rear sliding glass doors for easy access, a removable air filter for hassle-free cleaning, and drain hoses for easy maintenance.

Key Features:

Capacity: 2 cubic ft with 4 trays

High-density foamed-in-place polyurethane insulated cabinet

Left-mounted self-contained condensing unit in black-coated steel

Pre-wired and ready with NEMA 5-15P plug

Equipped with eco-friendly R290 refrigerant

Everest Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Case

Buy on Amazon

Cooler Depot Refrigerated Countertop Sushi Case

Designed to sit on your sushi bar, this case highlights your sushi and sashimi rolls at an eye-level view for your customers. Moreover, its energy-efficient LED lighting illuminates the food offerings and minimizes heat inside the cabinet. It’s roomy enough for its five included pans, so you can show off more of your items.

Key Features:

Dimensions: L53″ x D17″ x H10.5″

Temperature range of 32°F to 53.6°F.

52L capacity

Built-in digital temperature control

Energy-efficient LED lighting

Sleek design with a black-colored body and curved, tempered glass front

Cooler Depot Refrigerated Countertop Sushi Case

Buy on Amazon

Turbo Air 46″ Refrigerated Sushi Display Case

Turbo Air’s sushi case, with its refrigerated space-maintaining 35°F ~ 41°F, is designed with both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality in mind. The Turbo Air 46″ unit offers 1.5 cu. ft. of space, a left-side compressor, and straight front glass for maximum visibility of your delicious food offerings. Its design and features ensure the freshest food and best-tasting sushi and add a sleek, professional look to your counter.

Key Features:

Hydrocarbon refrigerants (R-290) for energy conservation and environmental friendliness

LED interior lighting that is energy-efficient and provides clarity and brightness

Digital temperature display and control to maintain precise, constant temperatures

An ambient temperature range of 50°F ~ 80°F, saturation temperature 39°F

Stainless steel solid food plates and inclined bottom for better drainage

Low-E coated, tempered glass doors on the chef’s side with durable plastic handles

Side mount compressor that simplifies servicing without needing to move the case

Auto defrost and a hot gas loop & wicking pad for optimal food preservation

Turbo Air 46″ Refrigerated Sushi Display Case

Buy on Ebay

Omcan USA 44″ Refrigerated Sushi Case

The Omcan USA sushi case measures 44.5” in width, 15.6” in depth, and 14.7” in height, and it has a net weight of 86 lbs. Its black finish gives it a sleek, modern appearance that will blend well with any decor. The unit offers a temperature range of 32°-53.6°F (0°-12°C), which a digital temperature controller and display control.

Key Features:

1.55 cubic foot capacity: This model can accommodate four 1/3 GN pans, providing ample space to display a variety of sushi options.

Internal LED illumination is featured at the top of the case to enhance the presentation

Flat front glass and sliding rear door offer excellent product visibility and easy access for food service.

Uses R134a refrigerant, ensuring efficient cooling.

Power specification of 160 watts, ensuring energy-efficient operation.

Self-contained refrigeration allows for a simple and easy installation process

Omcan USA 44″ Refrigerated Sushi Case

Buy on Ebay

Turbo Air 70″ Refrigerated Sushi Case

The Turbo Air 70″ Refrigerated Display Case is a spacious and efficient unit designed for optimal product presentation and preservation. With a 70.25-inch width, this case provides a generous 2.3 cubic feet of capacity, making it an excellent choice for larger sushi bars or restaurants. It maintains temperatures between 35°F and 41°F, which is ideal for sushi preservation.

Key Features:

Hydrocarbon refrigerants (R-290) comply with the DOE’s Energy Conservation Standards and the EPA’s SNAP Program.

Energy-efficient LED lighting illuminates your sushi offerings with brightness and clarity.

Digital temperature display and control

Straight front glass and slightly inclined bottom for maximum product visibility and better drainage

Stainless steel solid food plates

Low-E coated, tempered glass doors on the chef’s side

Side mount compressor

Auto Defrost, Hot Gas Loop & Wicking Pad

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Buy on Ebay

Hoshizaki 83″ Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Display

The Hoshizaki HNC-210BA-L-SLH model, with its sleek design and robust features, is an excellent choice for establishments that need a lot of space for their sushi offerings.

The unit’s net capacity is 3.07 cubic feet, offering plenty of space for multiple food items. The refrigerated display case is fitted with R-134a Refrigerant, providing efficient and reliable cooling. It features four rear doors for easy access and has an air condenser. The interior dimensions are 68.7” W x 11.3” D x 6.2” H.

Key Features:

LED lights ensure a perfectly illuminated display

Curved front glass design enhances visibility and makes the product more appealing to customers.

Condenser airflow designed to enter from the back and exit from the side, contributing to efficient cooling performance.

Large diameter 1-inch drains at the front

Larger front to back interior: The unit has an 11-inch depth, providing ample space to display a variety of items.

Self-contained refrigeration unit

Solid food plates with radius groove

Hoshizaki 83″ Curved Glass Refrigerated Sushi Display

Buy on Ebay

Turbo Air 59″ Refrigerated Sushi Display Case

The Turbo Air SAK-60R-N is a countertop refrigerated sushi display case with an array of features designed to improve visibility, increase efficiency, and maintain optimal temperature for your sushi. This 60-inch wide unit is a perfect choice for sushi bars and restaurants looking to showcase their sushi offerings in an appealing and appetizing manner. This sushi case is 59.75 inches wide, 14.13 inches deep, and 11.5 inches high, with a net capacity of 1.7 cubic feet. It runs on a standard 115V/60/1-ph power and comes with a NEMA 5-15P plug. It uses a 1/6 HP motor and draws 4.6 amps.

Key Features:

Hydrocarbon Refrigerants (R-290)

Maintains temperatures between 35°F ~ 41°F, which is ideal for sushi preservation. Ambient temperature range is between 50°F and 80°F, with a saturation temperature of 39°F.

Features a curved front glass which is angled downwards to enhance visibility.

The side-mounted compressor can be serviced without having to move the unit.

Stainless steel exterior

Practical Design Elements, including a slightly inclined bottom for better drainage and a 1” diameter drain hole with plastic cover. Stainless steel solid food plates are also included.

Self-contained refrigeration unit is easy to install and requires minimal maintenance.

Turbo Air 59″ Refrigerated Sushi Display Case

Buy on Ebay

How to Maintain Your Refrigerated Sushi Cases

Refrigerated sushi cases aren’t cheap, so making sure yours is running its best is very important. Here are a few tips to help:

Regular Cleaning and Maintenance

Regular cleaning is essential for any food display or storage equipment. Make sure to regularly wipe down your sushi case and refrigerator to prevent the build-up of mold or bacteria.

Temperature Monitoring

Consistently monitor the temperature of your sushi refrigerator and display case. This is important to ensure that your sushi is always kept at safe temperatures.

Handling Common Issues

Like any appliance, your sushi display case and refrigerator may encounter some issues. From temperature fluctuations to glass fogging, it’s crucial to handle these promptly to keep your sushi at its freshest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Check out these FAQs for more handy info!

How often should I clean my sushi display case?

It’s best to clean it at least once a week; or if your establishment sees high traffic, you might need to clean it more often. It’s essential to maintain cleanliness not just for health and safety regulations but also to ensure the longevity of your equipment.

What is the ideal temperature for a sushi refrigerator?

The ideal temperature is usually between 33°F and 41°F (0.5°C – 5°C). It’s important to keep raw fish products chilled at this range to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, maintaining the freshness and safety of your sushi.

What is the best material for a refrigerated sushi display case?

The best material for a sushi display case is typically stainless steel, particularly for the interior. Stainless steel is durable, easy to clean, and effectively maintains cold temperatures. For the display front, tempered glass is a great option as it offers excellent visibility, is scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

How do I choose the right size for my sushi display case and refrigerator?

When choosing the right size for your sushi display case and refrigerator, you should consider the volume of sushi you plan to sell daily, the available space in your establishment, and the layout of your counter. It’s important to choose a size that can accommodate your product volume without crowding while fitting comfortably in your space.

Finding the right display case for your business is not merely about keeping your food fresh. It’s abot showcasing your food in the best possible light, captivating your customers and enticing them to buy. By carefully considering the factors we’ve discussed, you’ll be well-equipped to make a decision that benefits both your business and your customers.

