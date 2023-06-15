TenantMagic Unveils QR Code Technology for Print Advertising

Cleveland-based internet application creator TenantMagic LLC is making waves with the launch of BrowsingMagic.com, a platform introducing a unique, patent-pending lead generating QR code technology for print advertising.

BrowsingMagic’s novel QR code technology provides a dual functionality. It not only guides a prospect to a relevant landing page as conventional QR codes do, but also initiates a non-spam text message to a pre-defined salesperson. The message incorporates details about the scanned advertisement and, most notably, shares the prospect’s phone number. This distinctive feature enables the salesperson to immediately connect with the interested prospect via text or a phone call, making the most of their real-time interest.

Wayne Rothman, the mastermind behind BrowsingMagic, said, “We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking technology that facilitates a more personal connection between businesses and potential customers. While traditional QR codes are effective in driving website traffic, they fall short in generating actionable leads in real time. Research indicates that a warm sales lead is 100x more effective if responded to within 5 minutes. BrowsingMagic bridges this gap by enabling immediate engagement between an interested prospect and a motivated salesperson within that critical 5-minute window.”

The QR codes developed by BrowsingMagic are designed with user-friendly attributes in mind. Businesses can effortlessly create an account on the BrowsingMagic website, where they can assign landing page URLs and nominate text message recipients.

Rothman added, “We firmly believe that our new QR code technology will significantly enhance lead conversion and revolutionize initial interactions between businesses and potential customers.”

In an effort to facilitate widespread adoption of this innovative solution, BrowsingMagic is extending a complimentary 30-day trial of its StarterPack to all new registrations until June 15, 2023.

